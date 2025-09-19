Iran strongly blasts US lawbreaking at IAEA

TABNAK, Sep. 19 - Iran's ambassador and permanent representative to International Organizations in Vienna strongly criticized US lawbreaking at the IAEA General Conference.

Reza Najafi warned of the consequences of the indifference of the international community towards the behaviors of the United States and Zionist regime and called for the effective action in this regard, according to IRNA.

Speaking under the agenda proposed by Iran at the IAEA General Conference entitled "Prohibition of all forms of attack and threat of attack against nuclear facilities under IAEA safeguards," Najafi commended all countries that condemned the military aggression of the Zionist regime and the United States against Iran with a responsible approach, including the member states of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM).

The envoy called for the United States and the Zionist regime to be held accountable for their gross violation of the rules of international law and the non-proliferation regime.

Regarding Iran's proposed resolution to prohibit attacks on peaceful nuclear facilities of other countries, the envoy stated that a number of member states of the International Atomic Energy Agency that have close relations with Iran and other sponsors of the resolution, while strongly condemning the Zionist regime's aggressive attacks, have stated in separate contacts with Iran and other sponsors of the resolution that they are under severe pressure and threats from the United States not to vote in favor of the proposed resolution.

The 69th General Conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) opened on Monday at the agency’s headquarters in Vienna, with senior representatives from member states in attendance.

The conference, which will last until Friday, is among the most important annual events of the IAEA.

Ambassadors, envoys, and senior officials from member countries will discuss a broad range of topics related to the agency’s activities and budge