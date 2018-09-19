نسخه اصلی
Tensions mount between Moscow and Tel Aviv following the recent incident in Syria

Relations between Moscow and Tel Aviv has entered an unexpected period of tensions over the recent hostile move by the Israeli warplanes against a Russian military aircraft. The tensions could also have repercussions for the Syrian Crisis as the Kremlin accuses Tel Aviv of violating Syria’s sovereignty.
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۸ شهريور ۱۳۹۷ - ۲۲:۰۶ 19 September 2018

Tabnak – Relations between Moscow and Tel Aviv has entered an unexpected period of tensions over the recent hostile move by the Israeli warplanes against a Russian military aircraft. The tensions could also have repercussions for the Syrian Crisis as the Kremlin accuses Tel Aviv of violating Syria’s sovereignty.

According to a Press TV report, Russian President Vladimir Putin says the Israeli military’s aerial operations in the Syrian airspace are in flagrant violation of the incumbent Damascus government’s sovereignty as tensions are simmering between Moscow and Tel Aviv over the downing of the Russian Ilyushin Il-20 reconnaissance aircraft in the western Syrian province of Latakia.

“Putin pointed to the fact that the Israeli air force has been conducting operations in breach of Syria’s sovereignty. In this case, Russian-Israeli agreements on the prevention of dangerous incidents were not observed,” the Kremlin press service quoted Putin as telling Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu by phone on Tuesday.

“As a result, a Russian airplane came under fire from Syria’s anti-aircraft systems. The President of Russia called for the Israeli side to avoid such situations from now on,” the Kremlin statement added.

The Israeli prime minister, in return, offered his condolences over the death of 15 Russian servicemen, who were onboard the downed military plane.

“Netanyahu promised to provide detailed information on the activities of the Israeli air force over the Syrian territory on that day for the purpose of a meticulous investigation of the tragedy. The Israeli Air Force Commander (Aluf Amikam Norkin) will bring it to Moscow shortly,” the statement noted.

The phone conversation came as the Russian Defense Ministry on Tuesday accused Israel of indirectly causing a Russian military plane to be shot down near Syria’s Mediterranean coast, and threatened to retaliate against Israel for the hostile act.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said the Il-20 reconnaissance aircraft, with 15 Russian service personnel on board, was brought down by anti-aircraft batteries of Moscow’s ally, Syria, in a friendly fire incident, Reuters reported.

But the ministry said it held Israel responsible because, at the time of the incident, Israeli fighter jets were mounting air attacks on Syria targets and had only given Moscow one minute’s warning, putting the Russian aircraft in danger of being caught in the cross-fire.

Meanwhile, Syria's Ambassador to the United Nations Bashar al-Jaafari has censured the latest Israeli aggression on his country, stating that the incident is in line with the Tel Aviv regime’s aggressive policies and an attempt to boost the morale of terror groups, which are taking heavy blows on the battlefield in the Arab state.

Syria has been gripped by foreign-backed militancy since March 2011. The Syrian government says the Israeli regime and its Western and regional allies are aiding Takfiri terrorist groups wreaking havoc in the country.

