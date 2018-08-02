France plans to keep nuclear deal with Iran in despite US withdrawal from it

France plans to keep the nuclear deal with Iran despite the US withdrawal from it, reports TASS.

"The agreement with Iran will stay in power, despite the US withdrawal from it. This is an important agreement, because it prevents spread of nuclear weapons in the world and tensions in the region. Europe has a common position on this issue, " said Jean-Yves Le Drian , French Foreign Minister.

He also called on Europe to "resolutely and jointly respond to US attempts to act from a position of strength."

"Donald Trump systematically acts from a position of strength. American policy today is the rejection of all forms of multilateralism, the instruments of which were created in Europe throughout the postwar period. D. Trump since he came to power has been seeking to dismantle these tools. We saw this with the US withdrawal from the climate agreements, from Iran deal, as well as in the field of international trade," he said.

This policy, according to the French Foreign Minister, calls for a resolute response from European countries.

"We need to respond collectively and firmly to the US unilateral measures," the minister added.