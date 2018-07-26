نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » ایران
289بازدید
‍ پ

We are near you, where you can't even imagine! – Soleimani warns Trump

The war of words between the high-ranking Iranian and American officials has been intensifying over the past several days, with US President Donald Trump openly threatening Iran on social media. Now, IRGC’s top commander Qassem Soleimani issues a harsh warning to the United States.
کد خبر: ۸۲۰۰۵۹
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۴ مرداد ۱۳۹۷ - ۱۷:۲۴ 26 July 2018

Tabnak – The war of words between the high-ranking Iranian and American officials has been intensifying over the past several days, with US President Donald Trump openly threatening Iran on social media. Now, IRGC’s top commander Qassem Soleimani issues a harsh warning to the United States.

Iran’s Major General Qassem Soleimani has sharply reacted to the recent “cabaret owner-style” military threat by US President Donald Trump against the Islamic Republic, saying he takes the position to respond “as a soldier” since it is beneath the dignity of Iran’s president to do so.

According to a Press TV report, the commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said to Trump, “You threaten us with an action that is ‘unprecedented’ in the world. This is cabaret-style rhetoric. Only a cabaret owner talks to the world this way.”

He was reacting to Trump’s all-caps tweet addressed to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, in which he threatened the Islamic Republic with actions “the likes of which few throughout history have ever suffered before.”

The tweet came after President Rouhani warned the US against its hostile approach against Iran, saying America should know that peace with Iran will be the mother of all peace while war with the country will be the mother of all wars.

The senior general further reminded the United States of its failures in its invasions of Iraq and Afghanistan.

“What was it that you could do over the past 20 years but you didn’t? You came to Afghanistan with scores of tanks and personnel carriers and hundreds of advanced helicopters and committed crimes there. What the hell could you do between 2001 and 2018 with 110,000 troops? You are today begging Taliban for talks,” Major General Soleimani said.

The Iranian commander added, "Afghanistan was a poor country, what the hell could you do in this country that you are currently threatening us?"

“You arrogantly attacked Iraq with 160,000 troops and multiple times [military equipment] compared to what you used in Afghanistan, but what happened? Ask your then commander who was the person that he sent to me and asked ‘Is it possible for you to give us time [and] use your influence so that our soldiers would not be attacked by the Iraqi fighters in these few months until we exit this country?’ Have you forgotten that you provided adult diapers for your soldiers in tanks? Despite that you are currently threatening the great country of Iran? With what background do you threaten [us]?”

"We are near you, where you can't even imagine. We are the nation of martyrdom, we are the nation of Imam Hossein, you better ask. Come; we are ready. We are the man of this arena. You know that this war would mean annihilation of all your capabilities. You may begin the war, but it is us who will end it,” he said.

The senior general further warned Trump against insulting the Iranian nation and president.

“Trump! You must not threaten our nation and must not insult our president… You must know what you are talking about; ask your predecessors and take advantage of their experiences,” General Soleimani emphasized.

The senior military official also censured the US for supporting the most hated anti-Iran terror group, called the Mujahedin Khalq Organization (MKO), saying Washington failed to achieve anything by doing so.

برچسب ها
iran us trump soleimani
اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
کارگزاران به دنبال تصاحب پست‌های اقتصادی دولت/آمریکا به دنبال باطل کردن دلار‌های خانگی ایران است/سازمان هواشناسی: دزدی برف...

کارگزاران به دنبال تصاحب پست‌های اقتصادی دولت/آمریکا به دنبال باطل کردن دلار‌های خانگی ایران است/سازمان هواشناسی: دزدی برف...

طرح سؤال از روحانی دوباره کلید خورد/شکایت جدید دولت از سی نماینده مجلس/تحقیق و تفحص از دستمزد مدیران...

طرح سؤال از روحانی دوباره کلید خورد/شکایت جدید دولت از سی نماینده مجلس/تحقیق و تفحص از دستمزد مدیران...

دستگیری شبانه شش زنی که در دزفول کشف حجاب کرده بودند/مرعشی: براندازان عددی نیستند

دستگیری شبانه شش زنی که در دزفول کشف حجاب کرده بودند/مرعشی: براندازان عددی نیستند

کرباسچی: حمایت اصلاح طلبان از دولت نسبی است/بروجردی: نماینده ای که مرا متهم کرده بود، به زندان محکوم...

کرباسچی: حمایت اصلاح طلبان از دولت نسبی است/بروجردی: نماینده ای که مرا متهم کرده بود، به زندان محکوم...

نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

بحران ولخرج های لیگ:بازیکن خارجی بادلار۱۰هزارتومانی!

چند درصد از کل هزینه یک خانوار برای مسکن و خوراکی‌ها صرف می‌شود؟

سنگین‌وزن‌های خودرویی در مسیر رشد تولید

هدیه عجیب یونکر به ترامپ

افزایش قیمت نفت با توقف ارسال نفت عربستان سعودی از طریق باب المندب

ریزش معاملات مسکن در تیر ماه

پورعلی گنجی امشب رسما همبازی امیری می شود

کنایه رضا رفیع به لب‌زدن حمید هیراد در کنسرتش

مشکل مجیدحسینی بااستقلال حل شد!

راز عجیب توپی که پوتین به ترامپ هدیه داد

هشدار قاسم سلیمانی درباره جنگ با ایران

شفر:استقلال برای تمدید با تیام،۳ماه وقت کشی کرد

سفر:ابراهیمی رفت امااستقلال حسینی رامفت نفروشد

انواع لاستیک‌ خودرو و تفاوت آنها

عاشقانه از آب ؛ گریگ اسمالمن

وب گردی

مردمان کدام استان‌ها سپرده بانکی بیشتری دارند؟

درآمد 2.6 هزار میلیارد تومانی عربستان از حجاج ایرانی

رانت‌خوار 650 میلیون یورویی در حال افزایش سهمش از بازار است

علیخانی فاش کرد: اخراج در معاونت حمل و نقل به خاطر مبارزه با رانت

منطقه 22 حال و روز خوبی ندارد

پراید هم یک میلیون تومان گران شد

متفرقه‌ها در صدر بیشترین افزایش دریافت وام

آیا ژاپن خرید نفت از ایران را متوقف می‌کند؟

پوست صاف با مواد طبیعی

مقابل روحانی بایستیم/ مسکن امید همان مسکن مهر است

6 ترفند ارزان که دندان هایتان را مثل مروارید سفید می کند

چرا ترامپ تهدید خود علیه ایران را با حروف بزرگ توییت کرد!؟
التماس‌های قاتل کودک مشهدی در لحظه اعدام
با لیست ۱۰۰ شرکت و فرد واردکننده غیرقانونی ۶۴۸۱ خودرو آشنا شوید
پیشنهاد عباس عبدی به قوه قضائیه برای تغییر قانون حجاب/ابراز امیدواری روحانی نسبت به رفع حصر/بازداشت یک زن در پرونده واردات خودرو/پاسخ احمدی نژاد به دلایل ردصلاحیتش
عروسی لاکچری پسر سفیرومدل محجبه معروف
شروط غیر قابل تحقق، بازگشت طیب نیا به تیم اقتصادی دولت را غیر ممکن کرد/ در درون دولت، آمادگی اصلاح بنیادین تیم اقتصادی وجود ندارد
آنچه ترکیه از آمریکا برای همراهی با تحریم‌های ضد ایرانی می‌خواهد!
نحوه آزاد کردن مدرک تحصیلی بدون پرداخت هزینه
رفتن سیف، نوبخت و کرباسیان قطعی شد/ تیم اقتصادی دولت با محوریت «علی طیب‌نیا» شکل می‌گیرد/ طیب‌نیا به بهارستان، شاپورمحمدی به باب‌همایون و همتی به میرداماد می‌روند
برفروبی راه‌های عشایری در چله تابستان!
تغییر رئیس و بدنه اصلی مدیریت سینمای ایران ظرف دو ماه آینده!
دوربین‌هایتان را دست کم بر بالین مشایخی غلاف کنید!
جنگ توییتری ایران و آمریکا/ توییت خواندنی ظریف در پاسخ به توییت تهدیدآمیز ترامپ/قدردانی نتانیاهو از ترامپ و پوتین/تحلیل روزنامه آمریکایی در مورد «تئوری مرد دیوانه» ترامپ در برابر ایران/صدور حکم دیوان بین‌المللی دادگستری درباره اختلاف قطر و امارات
کرباسچی: حمایت اصلاح طلبان از دولت نسبی است/بروجردی: نماینده ای که مرا متهم کرده بود، به زندان محکوم شد/دفاع بنی صدر و وزیر اطلاعات رژیم پهلوی از مواضع ایران
دلایل عجیب لغومراسم ازدواج فوتبالیست معروف

چرا ترامپ تهدید خود علیه ایران را با حروف بزرگ توییت کرد!؟  (۴۵۷ نظر)

فروش اینترنتی گروه بهمن؛ به نام مردم، به کام عده‌ای خاص  (۱۶۱ نظر)

با لیست ۱۰۰ شرکت و فرد واردکننده غیرقانونی ۶۴۸۱ خودرو آشنا شوید  (۱۵۲ نظر)

اقدام عجیب فدراسیون فوتبال در انتقال دستمزد فغانی از جام جهانی/دلارهای فیفا را به 4200 تومان تبدیل و واریز می کنند!  (۱۱۷ نظر)

شکایت از علی لاریجانی به جامعه مدرسین/بیش از ۱۲۰۰ مدیر دولتی، ۷۵ سفیر و ۱۰۰ شهردار برکنار می شوند؟/برخی مسئولان به فکر زندگی لاکچری خود هستند  (۱۱۴ نظر)

کرباسچی: حمایت اصلاح طلبان از دولت نسبی است/بروجردی: نماینده ای که مرا متهم کرده بود، به زندان محکوم شد/دفاع بنی صدر و وزیر اطلاعات رژیم پهلوی از مواضع ایران  (۹۴ نظر)

حاشیه های فایل صوتی گفت وگوی یک نماینده مجلس با یک زن/واکنش «ح.ص» به گزارش «رد پای برخی سلبریتی‌ها و مسئولان در پرونده ثامن‌الحجج»  (۹۱ نظر)

چرا جرمی کلارکسون به خوش‌شانسی احسان علیخانی نبود؟!  (۸۷ نظر)

تلگرام هرگز رفع فیلتر نخواهد شد/ مدیرکل سازمان توسعه تجارت و معاونش بازداشت شدند/دستگیری نیمه شب دختران دزفولی!/دختر امام خمینی (ره) به اردوغان نامه نوشت/براندازان و تندروها عددی نیستند/«جان کری» را به تهران دعوت کنید  (۷۹ نظر)

دستگیری شبانه شش زنی که در دزفول کشف حجاب کرده بودند/مرعشی: براندازان عددی نیستند  (۷۳ نظر)

دولت «شعارهای قشنگ»؛ چرا روحانی و وزیر کشورش در جلسه تعیین تکلیف «سپنتا» غایب بودند؟!  (۶۸ نظر)

افشای معامله پوتین و ترامپ درباره ایران و سوریه در هلسینکی  (۶۶ نظر)

وزارت امور خارجه پاسخگو باشد: پروین فرشچی انتخاب «ظریفی» نیست!  (۶۲ نظر)

جابجایی و نه تغییرات کابینه از این هفته کلید می‌خورد/ رئیس‌جمهور به مردم چه خواهد گفت؟!  (۶۱ نظر)

متکی: حتی یک ریال وام نگرفته‌ام  (۶۱ نظر)