Russia deploys Kalibr Cruise missiles in the Mediterranean

Russian President, Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that Kalibr cruise missiles will be on permanent duty in the Mediterranean due to “threats of attacks in Syria”.

“A total of 102 voyages by surface ships and submarines are scheduled for this year. As the risk of attacks by international terrorists in Syria remains our ships armed with cruise missiles will be permanently on duty in the Mediterranean” he said during a security meeting in the Russian city of Sochi.

The Russian armed forces used the missiles for the first time in October, 2015 to strike Daesh sites in Syria.