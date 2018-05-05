پیش بینی 2018 از سه رسانه مهم جهان!      شرایط فروش متنوع تویوتا راوفور      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » خاورمیانه
3640بازدید
‍ پ

Erdogan faces a growing challenge as the opposition is becoming united for the presidential elections

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s call for snap elections in the country has widely viewed by the observers as an attempt to preserve his grip on power. However, the secular opposition groups seem to be more united than ever to challenge his position.
کد خبر: ۷۹۶۱۷۱
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۵ ارديبهشت ۱۳۹۷ - ۱۴:۱۱ 05 May 2018

Tabnak – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s call for snap elections in the country has widely viewed by the observers as an attempt to preserve his grip on power. However, the secular opposition groups seem to be more united than ever to challenge his position.

In this vein, Turkey’s main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) has presented senior legislator Muharrem Ince as its presidential candidate to challenge incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the country’s June presidential elections.

The CHP leader, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, announced Ince’s candidacy for the June 24 snap poll on Friday at a packed hall of party meeting in the capital Ankara, alleging that “democracy is under threat” in the Anatolian country under Erdogan, while also touching on the slumping economy and issues in education and foreign policy.

Kilicdaroglu, then, put a Turkish flag pin on Ince, in a symbolic show of neutrality, saying, “A president should embrace 80 million people.”

Muharrem Ince is staunchly secular and a fiery critic of Erdogan. He has been an MP since 2002. Naming Ince as a presidential candidate comes as the CHP plans to ally for the first time with right-wing parties, in the hope of beating Erdogan.

According to a Los Angeles Times report, four major opposition parties announced Wednesday that they will form an alliance in the June 24 elections in an attempt to unseat Erdogan. The coalition, dubbed the Democracy Alliance in the Turkish press, consists of the CHP, the Islamist Saadet Party, the right-wing Democratic Party and the center-right Iyi Party.

The alliance, which follows weeks of frantic meetings between opposition political leaders, would allow each party to be represented in parliament, bypassing a decades-old law that requires that a party receive at least 10% of votes to be granted a portion of the 600 seats in the legislature. Although the alliance will work together for parliamentary seats, each party is fielding its own presidential candidate.

Polls show Erdogan's Justice and Development Party, or AKP, and its allied right-wing Nationalist Movement Party, or MHP, garnering about 50% of votes. It appears the opposition, if it can field a candidate that draws on the broad discontent with the government, could force the longtime leader into a runoff and possibly a second-round defeat.

In another development, the pro-Kurdish HDP, Turkey's second-largest opposition party, has announced its imprisoned former leader Selahattin Demirtas as its candidate. The declaration was made in simultaneous events in Istanbul and Diyarbakir, the main city in Turkey's predominately Kurdish southeast.

Demirtas is facing more than 100 years in jail on terrorism charges under Turkey's emergency rule, introduced after the failed 2016 coup. Even though he is in jail, he can still run in presidential elections under the election laws — until convicted.

With the HDP having around 10 percent of the vote, their support, analysts say, is vital for any candidate seeking to defeat Erdogan, who remains the clear front-runner.

All in all, observers say with the opposition parties all fielding strong candidates, Erdogan for the first time, faces challenges from across the political spectrum.

برچسب ها
turkey erdogan elections
اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

رحیم‌پور ازغدی: شایسته نیست مسئولان بگویند «تلگرام» جزء حقوق مردم است/کواکبیان: ما در نقش نردبان آقای...

رحیم‌پور ازغدی: شایسته نیست مسئولان بگویند «تلگرام» جزء حقوق مردم است/کواکبیان: ما در نقش نردبان آقای...

جزییات شب نشینی ضرغامی با احمدی‌نژاد/رئیس جمهور مخصوصا اگر آخوند باشد، نباید حرفش تناقض داشته باشد/جلسه...

جزییات شب نشینی ضرغامی با احمدی‌نژاد/رئیس جمهور مخصوصا اگر آخوند باشد، نباید حرفش تناقض داشته باشد/جلسه...

نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

جزئیات برگزاری آزمون متقاضیان پروانه کارآموزی وکالت

بازیکن پرسپولیس روی رشوه نگرفتن پیروانی سرش را گذاشت

پیشنهاد دو بسته سیاستی به اروپا برای حفظ ایران در برجام در صورت خروج آمریکا

جعل فیزیکی و معنوی مدرک تحصیلی

دستان شما راهی برای تشخیص بیماری‌هایتان است

بالاخره قد واقعی کیم جونگ اون لو رفت!

زمان توزیع کارت آزمون زبان پیشرفته اعلام شد

فرصت ۴۸ ساعته برای ثبت ورود غیرمجاز به طرح

کمبود خواب کودکان را چاق می‌کند

کمیته المپیک مبلغ قرارداد کرانچار را پرداخت نمی کند

نقد و بررسی رنو ساندرو 2017

ایران خواهان قیمت بالای نفت نیست

چطور یک کت و شلوار ارزان را تشخیص دهیم؟

اهتزاز پرچم ایران در مراکش بدست فرنگی کاران

قضاوت دربی ایرانی آسیا به ژاپنی ها رسید

وب گردی

هر روز 2 نفر از کارگران ایرانی به خانه برنمی‌گردند!

نگرانی اکونومیست از آغاز مسابقه تسلیحاتی در جهان

پیش‌بینی بورس در هفته جاری؛ پایان خوش‌بینی!

استیکر و تماس ویدیویی گروهی به پیام رسان واتس اپ اضافه می شود

حضور شرکت پرتوصنعت بیست و سومین نمایشگاه بین المللی نفت، گاز، پالایش و پتروشیمی

پایان کشاورزی در اصفهان

چرا معادن ایران کشته می‌دهند؟

سود سه میلیونی از هر پراید به چه قیمتی؟

فرزندان و نوادگان امام خمینی چه می‌کنند؟
چهار نشانه جنگ قریب الوقوع در خاورمیانه/اتحاد چهار حزب ترکیه برای شکست دادن اردوغان/تکذیب ادعاهای مغرب علیه ایران از سوی «جبهه پولیساریو»/اعلام عربستان به عنوان رتبه سوم جهان از نظر هزینه های نظامی
اظهارات شدیداللحن وزیر کشور لبنان علیه ایران/ تأکید وزیر خارجه مصر بر امکان اعزام «نیروهای عربی» به سوریه/استقبال «اتحادیه عرب» از قطع روابط مغرب با تهران
در اسلام نه حق نگهداری جسد داریم نه حق مومیایی/اصلاح‌طلبان توقع زیادی از روحانی دارند/گمانه‌زنی یک روزنامه از وزیر مورد غضب روحانی/دختران استقلالی اجازه ورود به استادیوم را پیدا نکردند
کنایه به ژن‌های خوب از تریبون نماز جمعه/درخواست زیباکلام از روحانی/تهدید عضو جوان شورا به افشای پشت پرده‌ها/دولت باوری به اقتصاد اسلامی ندارد/رد صلاحیت زنان به خاطر جنسیت‌شان نبود
توافق احتمالی آمریکا و اروپا بر سر تنبیه ایران/خوشحالی عربستان، امارات، بحرین، قطر و اردن از قطع روابط مغرب با ایران/درخواست لاوروف از اسرائیل برای ارائه مدارک علیه برنامه هسته ای ایران
از سیگنال جدید بانک مرکزی به بازار سکه تا ریسک ترامپی/ سکه از مرز ۲,۰۰۰,۰۰۰ تومان عبور کرد/ کرکره های بازار طلای مشهد پایین کشیده شده
دو گزینه ترامپ برای اعمال تحریم‌ها بعد از خروج از برجام و واکنش ایران!
ناصر چشم آذر، هنرمند موسیقیدان درگذشت + فیلم
جزییات شب نشینی ضرغامی با احمدی‌نژاد/رئیس جمهور مخصوصا اگر آخوند باشد، نباید حرفش تناقض داشته باشد/جلسه سران قوا «خاله بازی نیست»
دورهمی احمدی‌نژاد در میدان ۷۲/تحرکات مشکوک علیه ظریف/مضحکه جدید نتانیاهو
چرا مردم رفتار دولت درباره فیلترینگ تلگرام را نمی‌پسندند؟
نمره مردودی برای رئیس شورای شهر شیراز با یک اشتباه درباره «ونیز»!
موصل پس از داعش‎
اطلاعیه پلیس درباره خیابان ولیعصر تهران

تلگرام از دسترس خارج شد؛ اختلال فنی یا بیشتر؟!  (۴۱۸ نظر)

روش سخن گفتن درباره سرمایه‌های اجتماعی را اصلاح کنید!  (۲۴۲ نظر)

چهار نشانه جنگ قریب الوقوع در خاورمیانه/اتحاد چهار حزب ترکیه برای شکست دادن اردوغان/تکذیب ادعاهای مغرب علیه ایران از سوی «جبهه پولیساریو»/اعلام عربستان به عنوان رتبه سوم جهان از نظر هزینه های نظامی  (۱۸۶ نظر)

باید از مأمور ناجا در برخورد با زن بی‌حجاب تقدیر کرد/توهین رائفی‌پور به باقری و مهدوی‌کیا!/واکنش اژه‌ای به شایعه‌ی ارتداد مشایی/برای ضربه زدن به دولت اعتراضات دی ماه را راه انداختند  (۱۶۷ نظر)

به احتمال قوی تا ۲۲ اردیبهشت ماه، آمریکا از برجام خارج می‌شود/تدابیر و بودجه‌های لازم را برای روز‌های متفاوت با امروز، آماده کرده ایم  (۱۶۷ نظر)

تقدیر فرمانده ناجا از مأمور زن گشت ارشاد/وزرا در برخی‌ موارد گل‌ به‌ خودی هم می‌زنند/وزیر ارتباطات ممنوع التصویر شد/حمایت جالب روحانی سرشناس از ورود بانوان به ورزشگاه  (۱۶۳ نظر)

سیاست آب بازی ترکیه و مصیبت‌هایی که متوجه ایران، عراق و سوریه است!  (۱۲۶ نظر)

از سیگنال جدید بانک مرکزی به بازار سکه تا ریسک ترامپی/ سکه از مرز ۲,۰۰۰,۰۰۰ تومان عبور کرد/ کرکره های بازار طلای مشهد پایین کشیده شده  (۱۲۴ نظر)

چهار گزینه احتمالی وزارت جهاد کشاورزی/رئیسی: خدا نگذرد از کسی که ‌شبهه مالیات آستان قدس ‌را در ذهن‌ها ایجاد کرد/روحانی وزیر مأیوس را عزل کند/باید سالیانه ۲۰۰ میلیون تومان به خانه مداحان بدهند  (۱۱۰ نظر)

چرا مردم رفتار دولت درباره فیلترینگ تلگرام را نمی‌پسندند؟  (۱۰۴ نظر)

کنایه به ژن‌های خوب از تریبون نماز جمعه/درخواست زیباکلام از روحانی/تهدید عضو جوان شورا به افشای پشت پرده‌ها/دولت باوری به اقتصاد اسلامی ندارد/رد صلاحیت زنان به خاطر جنسیت‌شان نبود  (۱۰۳ نظر)

روایت علی لاریجانی از نامه محرمانه‌ای که رهبری برای او نوشت/دست رد اصولگراها به پذیرش مسئولیت در دولت روحانی/هاشمی‌طبا: هیچ‌کدام از دو جناح به فکر مردم نیستند  (۱۰۱ نظر)

دختر شکنجه شده ماهشهری، اسیر دستان پزشک ناوارد و مجری مشهور تلویزیونی!  (۹۴ نظر)

دو گزینه ترامپ برای اعمال تحریم‌ها بعد از خروج از برجام و واکنش ایران!  (۹۴ نظر)

نمره مردودی برای رئیس شورای شهر شیراز با یک اشتباه درباره «ونیز»!  (۸۸ نظر)