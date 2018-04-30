پیش بینی 2018 از سه رسانه مهم جهان!      شرایط فروش متنوع تویوتا راوفور      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » ایران
4728بازدید
‍ پ

Iranian officials reiterate their determination to preserve defense capabilities

As the US President Donald Trump is being prepared to announce its decision on the Iran Nuclear Deal, the western countries is increasing pressures on Iran to contain its regional and defense activities. Iranian officials are warning about these attempts, underlining the right to pursue independent path.
کد خبر: ۷۹۵۰۷۴
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۰ ارديبهشت ۱۳۹۷ - ۲۲:۳۵ 30 April 2018

Tabnak – As the US President Donald Trump is being prepared to announce its decision on the Iran Nuclear Deal, the western countries is increasing pressures on Iran to contain its regional and defense activities. Iranian officials are warning about these attempts, underlining the right to pursue independent path.

In this vein, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei says the US is seeking a way to evade the costs of standing against Iran and place them on regional countries. He also reminds certain regional countries that if they confront Iran, “they will definitely suffer blows and defeat.”

Elsewhere in his remarks on Monday, Ayatollah Khamenei said the enemies have resorted to economic war after realizing the futility of military action against Iran.

“They have now focused on economic and cultural war, with the US Treasury Department working as the headquarters of the economic war on the Islamic Republic Establishment,” Ayatollah Khamenei added.

According to the leader, the era of hit and run is now over, and the US knows that if it gets entangled in military action against Iran, it will receive much harsher blows.

Meanwhile, Lieutenant Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Brigadier General Hossein Salami described Iran’s advanced missiles as “defense assets” and said the country would not accede to abandoning its missile program.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a ceremony held in Tehran on Monday to celebrate the Persian Gulf National Day, Brigadier General Salami dismissed some countries’ claims against Iran’s missile program and said all of the Islamic Republic’s activities are within the framework of the international law.

“Missiles are our defensive assets and the main elements of our deterrent power and we can never accept to disarm ourselves…,” the commander stressed.

Iran's Judiciary Chief Ayatollah Sadeq Amoli Larijani has also recently asserted that the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) or the issues relating to Iran’s defense capabilities will be never up for negotiations.

“The Islamic Republic will not hold any new talks on the JCPOA, and believes that the basic issues, such as the defense capabilities, including the missile technology that is necessary for defending the country, are not negotiable at all,” Ayatollah Amoli Larijani said in a meeting of senior Judiciary officials, held in Tehran on Monday.

He also took a swipe at the US government for supplying Saudi Arabia with arms that are used for war crimes in Yemen and for upsetting regional security, saying the US administration, led by a “delusional, unstable and vicious” president like Donald Trump, is in no position to talk about Iran’s defense power.

It should be noted that while Trump has on various occasions called for renegotiating the JCPOA or terminating it, Iran and most other parties say the nuclear agreement is a valid multilateral international document that would not be renegotiated.

برچسب ها
iran nuclear deal us
اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

خط‌ونشان امیر علی‌اکبری برای سعودی‌ها: هر جای دنیا بگویید می‌آیم/مطهری: با «حجاب اختباری» مخالفم چون...

خط‌ونشان امیر علی‌اکبری برای سعودی‌ها: هر جای دنیا بگویید می‌آیم/مطهری: با «حجاب اختباری» مخالفم چون...

چهار گزینه احتمالی وزارت جهاد کشاورزی/رئیسی: خدا نگذرد از کسی که ‌شبهه مالیات آستان قدس ‌را در ذهن‌ها...

چهار گزینه احتمالی وزارت جهاد کشاورزی/رئیسی: خدا نگذرد از کسی که ‌شبهه مالیات آستان قدس ‌را در ذهن‌ها...

نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

۱۰ نشانه بیماری‌های کلیوی

جشن «شریف زیبای من» در دانشگاه شریف

پناهگاه ناامن ؛ سمپلی تری

هفت راهکار کاربردی برای حفظ امنیت مرورگرها

از «ستاره‌های کم فروغ خودرو‌های بی کیفیت داخلی» تا «واکنش توتال به تحریم‌های احتمالی آمریکا علیه ایران»

زمان نتایج نهایی کنکور دکتری

رئیس دانشگاه صنعتی کرمانشاه ابقا شد

برترین دانشگاه‌های ایران در رتبه‌بندی‌های جهانی

امریکا احتمالا از عراق به سوریه حمله کند

برجی که به سرنوشت پلاسکو دچار شد

بانکداری اسلامی در بنگلادش توسعه می یابد

نیمی از امواج گرماحاصل دخالت انسان است

بازارهای آسیایی دچار نوسان شد

تصویب اخذ دروس مازاد در برنامه درسی دانشجویان

برترین دانشگاههای ایران در رتبه بندی های جهانی

وب گردی

کارگران کدام کشورها بیشتر کار می‌کنند؟

معدن چه چشم‌اندازی در سال جاری دارد؟

داستان شکست استارتاپی که در حوزه خرید و فروش خودرو فعالیت می‌کرد

شورای شهر اعلام آمادگی کرد اما نتوانست قدمی بردارد

استفاده از مس در دکوراسیون داخلی منزل ( عکس )

مروری بر 10 مورد از جالب ترین و جذاب ترین خودروهای دهه 70 میلادی

جورابی هوشمند برای بیماران دیابتی

گرانی 33 درصدی یورو در روزهای سرکوب دلار؛ نرخ واقعی دلار چقدر است؟

سکته در تجارت با میزبان جام‌جهانی

افزایش میلیونی قیمت محصولات ایران‌خودرو در اردیبهشت ۹۷

آشنایی خاصیت های برتر هویج

تلگرام از دسترس خارج شد؛ اختلال فنی یا بیشتر؟!
دختر شکنجه شده ماهشهری، اسیر دستان پزشک ناوارد و مجری مشهور تلویزیونی!
عاقبت جوانی که دختری را از تجاوز نجات داد!
باید از مأمور ناجا در برخورد با زن بی‌حجاب تقدیر کرد/توهین رائفی‌پور به باقری و مهدوی‌کیا!/واکنش اژه‌ای به شایعه‌ی ارتداد مشایی/برای ضربه زدن به دولت اعتراضات دی ماه را راه انداختند
اختیار کامل پارلمان اسرائیل به نتانیاهو برای راه اندازی جنگ/اعلام آمادگی ترامپ برای مذاکره بر سر یک توافق هسته ای جدید با ایران/حضور یگان‌های نظامی عربستان در ترکیه
تقدیر فرمانده ناجا از مأمور زن گشت ارشاد/وزرا در برخی‌ موارد گل‌ به‌ خودی هم می‌زنند/وزیر ارتباطات ممنوع التصویر شد/حمایت جالب روحانی سرشناس از ورود بانوان به ورزشگاه
بازتاب جهانی محاکمه متهمان حملات تروریستی تهران/محمد بن سلمان: وقت تغییر در روابط اسرائیل و عربستان فرا رسیده است/ فشار شدید آمریکا به اروپایی‌ها برای تحریم برنامه موشکی ایران/هشت کشته در تیراندازی کاخ سلطنتی عربستان
حمله رژیم اسرائیل به مراکز نظامی در حلب و حما در سوریه
دستور مسدودسازی «تلگرام» صادر شد
رونمایی از دختر پسرانه‌پوش ورزشگاه آزادی
جزئیات بیشتر از حمله به پایگاه های نظامی سوریه/ چه کسی مسئول این حملات بود؟
اتهام «بغی» برای متهم ردیف اول پرونده که در افغانستان و سوریه دوره دیده بود/ ماهی ۵۰ دلار می‌گرفتم/ نمایش سند بیعت متهم در دادگاه/ پوشیدن جلیقه انتحاری قانون داعش است
توضیحات پاول دوروف درباره اختلال در تلگرام
سعید مرتضوی تبرئه شد
اولین تصویر از چهره قاتل دانش‌آموز مشهدی

تلگرام از دسترس خارج شد؛ اختلال فنی یا بیشتر؟!  (۴۱۸ نظر)

روش سخن گفتن درباره سرمایه‌های اجتماعی را اصلاح کنید!  (۲۱۵ نظر)

دو نشانه آشکار ابتلای جامعه‌مان به بیماری بدخیم!  (۱۸۲ نظر)

باید از مأمور ناجا در برخورد با زن بی‌حجاب تقدیر کرد/توهین رائفی‌پور به باقری و مهدوی‌کیا!/واکنش اژه‌ای به شایعه‌ی ارتداد مشایی/برای ضربه زدن به دولت اعتراضات دی ماه را راه انداختند  (۱۶۷ نظر)

موضع گیری عجیب ترامپ در مورد شعار مرگ بر آمریکا در ایران/ توافق آمریکا و فرانسه در خصوص پیمانی جدید با ایران/هشدار ۲۶ نظامی سابق اسرائیل به ترامپ درباره لغو برجام/ آمادگی فرمانده کردهای سوریه برای همکاری با نیروهای کشورهای عربی  (۱۵۵ نظر)

حسن عباسی: شرایط اقتصادی ایران بهتر از آمریکاست/حداقل پنج دختر پرسپولیسی در جشن قهرمانی قرمزها  (۱۵۳ نظر)

تقدیر فرمانده ناجا از مأمور زن گشت ارشاد/وزرا در برخی‌ موارد گل‌ به‌ خودی هم می‌زنند/وزیر ارتباطات ممنوع التصویر شد/حمایت جالب روحانی سرشناس از ورود بانوان به ورزشگاه  (۱۴۷ نظر)

ضربات سنگین پنجه بوکس، هدیه معلم خوزستانی در آستانه روز معلم  (۱۱۲ نظر)

تلفن مرحوم هاشمی رفسنجانی شنود می شد؟/جای دولتمرد ناتوان در سطل آشغال است!/چرا اقبال حجاب در ترکیه بیشتر از ایران است؟/بعضی اعضاءشورا برای تلگرام بیش از تهران کار می‌کنند  (۱۱۱ نظر)

هشدار عارف درباره انتخاب شهردار تهران/سردرگمی احمدی‌نژاد بین حضور یا عدم حضور در مجمع تشخیص/وعده کریمی‌قدوسی برای افشای نام سیصد مدیر دوتابعیتی/علت غیبت وزیر بهداشت در برخی جلسات دولت  (۹۹ نظر)

درد کودکان شکنجه شده ماهشهری لاعلاج بوده و لاعلاج خواهد ماند!  (۹۷ نظر)

صاحب این عکس معروف اکنون در چه حالی است؟  (۹۶ نظر)

طرح چهار مرحله‌ای ماکرون برای توافق هسته‌ای / نشانه‌های اساسی از تغییر رویکرد ترامپ به برجام  (۹۶ نظر)

دختر شکنجه شده ماهشهری، اسیر دستان پزشک ناوارد و مجری مشهور تلویزیونی!  (۹۴ نظر)

دستفروشی یک روحانی در تهران  (۷۴ نظر)