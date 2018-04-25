پیش بینی 2018 از سه رسانه مهم جهان!      شرایط فروش متنوع تویوتا راوفور      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » آسیا
3776بازدید
‍ پ

Philippines gives Australian nun 30 days to leave country

The Philippines on Wednesday cancelled an Australian nun’s missionary visa for engaging in political activity and gave her 30 days to leave the country, though she said she still hoped she could explain her mission and have the decision reconsidered.
کد خبر: ۷۹۳۳۵۱
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۵ ارديبهشت ۱۳۹۷ - ۰۹:۰۴ 25 April 2018

The Philippines on Wednesday cancelled an Australian nun’s missionary visa for engaging in political activity and gave her 30 days to leave the country, though she said she still hoped she could explain her mission and have the decision reconsidered.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte had ordered an investigation into 71-year-old Sister Patricia Fox as an “undesirable” foreigner.

The Bureau of Immigration’s board of commissioners had canceled Fox’s visa and ordered her to leave due to “her involvement in partisan political activities,” Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente said in a statement.

“She (Fox) was found to have engaged in activities that are not allowed under the terms and conditions of her visa,” Morente said.

Fox’s visa “granted her only the privilege to engage in missionary work and not in political activities,” he added.

Fox is a coordinator of a Philippine congregation of Roman Catholic nuns called Notre Dame de Sion and has lived in the Philippines for almost 30 years.

Fox said she was surprised by the decision that she only heard of through the media.

“I was surprised as I had thought the process was that I would have 10 days to put in a counter affidavit to answer the charges,” Fox said in a statement.

“I am very sad that the decision at present is that I leave the Philippines,” she added.

She still held out hope that the authorities would change their minds.

“As a Christian, believing that our mission is to bring God’s Kingdom to the here and now, I couldn’t help but to get involved both with projects, such as training in organic farming, to uplift the livelihood of the farmers, but also to advocate with them for their rights to land, livelihood, peace, justice and security, all universal human rights which the church sees as integral to her mission,” Fox said.

“It seems this is what has brought me into conflict with the Philippine government,” Fox added. “I am still hoping for a chance to explain how I see my mission as a religious sister and maybe the decision can be reconsidered.”

She said on Monday that she was taken from her house last week and detained at the Bureau of Immigration in Manila for almost 24 hours.

“They ordered an investigation for disorderly conduct. I was laughing, saying I have a disorderly room, but I don’t know about disorderly conduct,” Fox told Australian Broadcasting Corp.

“For me, it is part of my mission as a Catholic sister to stand beside those whose human rights have been violated, who are asking for help,” she added.

Fox had taken part in rallies demanding the release of political prisoners and urging Philippine authorities to respect human rights.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

تخریب امامزاده جعلی در فشافویه/جسد یا مومیایی کجاست؟/حجاب با اجبار گشت ارشاد به مردم تحمیل نشود

تخریب امامزاده جعلی در فشافویه/جسد یا مومیایی کجاست؟/حجاب با اجبار گشت ارشاد به مردم تحمیل نشود

تلفن مرحوم هاشمی رفسنجانی شنود می شد؟/جای دولتمرد ناتوان در سطل آشغال است!/چرا اقبال حجاب در ترکیه بیشتر...

تلفن مرحوم هاشمی رفسنجانی شنود می شد؟/جای دولتمرد ناتوان در سطل آشغال است!/چرا اقبال حجاب در ترکیه بیشتر...

نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

حرکت چراغ خاموش مجلس برای تفکیک وزارتخانه‌ها

نفت امسال گران‌تر می‌شود

خلاصه‌ای از جنایات و خیانت‌های رضاخان

الگوهای فرزندآوری در ایران چه تغییری کرده است؟

پایان انتظار تاریخی مازندران برای لیگ برتر در اوج جنجال و اتهام

جنون آمیزترین الاکلنگ بازی

آغاز کنکور داوطلبان کارشناسی ارشد ناپیوسته

دیوان عالی آمریکا دستور مهاجرتی ترامپ را بررسی کرد

ترامپ: بن سلمان شپش دارد!

دوحه پاسخ عادل الجبیر درباره سوریه را داد

فشار مضاعف به کره شمالی تا زمان اقدام عملی پیونگ یانگ ادامه دارد

پیکر شهید«صالح الصماد» صبح شنبه در صنعاء تشییع می‌شود

گزیده بازی رئال مادرید - بایرن مونیخ

سقوط آثار کمدی در جدول فروش فیلم‌ها

تولد ۲۵۰ نوزاد در دقیقه

وب گردی

کدام خانه‌ها در تهران رو بورس‌اند؟

پیش‌بینی 19 کارشناس از بازار سرمایه امسال؛ بورس چه می‌شود؟

خوش‌تیپ‌ها پولدارتر می‌شوند؟ علم نظر دیگری دارد!

هتل اسپیناس پالاس

خواص برتر و مهم کرفس

امکان کاهش قیمت طلا و جواهرات تا ۱۰۰ در صد

بیل گیتس و راجر فدرر به نفع آموزش کودکان مسابقه می دهند

جنازه مومیایی شده رضا شاه در شهر ری کشف شد؟!
مناظره بی نظیر و خواندنی دو مقام سابق ایران و عربستان/ سید حسین موسویان: ترامپ بنزین به آتش اختلافات دو کشور می ریزد/ ترکی فیصل: آغوش ما به روی ایران باز است/برای بهبود روابط باید ابتدا تبلیغات منفی دو کشور علیه یکدیگر متوقف شود
کشف و جمع‌آوری دستگاه‌های شنود در منزل «رئیس دولت اصلاحات»!/شرط آیت‌الله مکارم برای فیلتر نکردن شبکه‌های اجتماعی/انتقاد حدادعادل از برخی مجریان صداوسیما/سیف با مجلس قهر کرده است؟
بارش ماهی از آسمان گلپایگان؟!
آيا کمربندهاي ويبراتور در لاغری مؤثرند؟
یک داعشی در سلول مشایی!/جزییات بازداشت عضو شورای شهر مشهد/لاریجانی: احمدی نژاد شأن ریاست‌جمهوری را پایین آورد/واکنش پدر یک قربانی کهریزک به بازداشت مرتضوی/روایت ترقی از شنود جلسات خصوصی خاتمی
سه پیشنهاد وسوسه‌انگیز به پوتین برای حمایت نکردن از اسد/ تهیه چهار سند برای همکاری با آمریکا جهت اصلاح برجام از سوی اروپایی ها/ آغاز عملیات جدید ارتش سوریه در شمال حمص/هشدار جدی وزیر خارجه آلمان در مورد تبعات خاورمیانه بدون برجام
طرح چهار مرحله‌ای ماکرون برای توافق هسته‌ای / نشانه‌های اساسی از تغییر رویکرد ترامپ به برجام
ماجرای زنی با دو همسر
آیا رئیس‌جمهور به بهانه دفاع از «ارتش»، «سپاه» را تخریب کرد؟!
روسیه: حمله اسرائیل به اس-‌300 در سوریه فاجعه به بار خواهد آورد
پس از پخش عبارت جنجالی از بلندگوی مجلس، سلیمی دوستانش را عوض می‌کند؟!
شرط جدید چهار کشور عربی برای ازسرگیری رابطه با قطر/جزئیات جدید از تیراندازی در کاخ سعودی /ورود نیروهای فرانسوی به سوریه/واکنش نتانیاهو به مصاحبه ظریف با شبکه آمریکایی
شرط عجیب برای بخشش در یک پرونده تجاوز!
خلخالی درباره جسد رضا خان چه گفت؟/«حمید بقایی» تحت مراقبت پزشکی است

افکار عمومی چشم انتظار «شنبه» و فرجام مامور خطاکار پلیس  (۳۰۰ نظر)

سعید مرتضوی در شمال کشور دستگیر شد +تکمیلی  (۲۱۸ نظر)

روایت تابش از دستور رهبری درباره موضوع حصر/واکنش علم‌الهدی به برخورد پلیس با یک دختر/گوینده عبارت «دختر …» در مجلس پیدا شد/پیشنهاد جدا شدن قم ویژه‌خواری است  (۲۰۳ نظر)

«کشور شدن قم» پیشنهاد خطرناک و اشتباهی است/ «جدایی دین از سیاست» در قالبی نو!  (۱۸۲ نظر)

خیالبافی‌های عجیب برای تشکیل اولین کشور وارد کننده آب!  (۱۷۴ نظر)

ناراحتی پیشنهاد دهنده «کشور مستقل قم» از تلگرام/مأموران گشت ارشاد قاضی نیستند/ذوالنور: قطعا با خانمی که دو تار مویش بیرون است برخورد نمی‌شود/فرمانده کل ارتش: دوست داشتم جانشین بسیج باشم  (۱۴۸ نظر)

کشف و جمع‌آوری دستگاه‌های شنود در منزل «رئیس دولت اصلاحات»!/شرط آیت‌الله مکارم برای فیلتر نکردن شبکه‌های اجتماعی/انتقاد حدادعادل از برخی مجریان صداوسیما/سیف با مجلس قهر کرده است؟  (۱۳۳ نظر)

انگشت دست مأمور زن گشت ارشاد در ماجرای کتک زدن دختر جوان شکسته/جمله نامتعارف پخش شده از تریبون مجلس، صداگذاری نبوده است  (۱۳۳ نظر)

آیا رئیس‌جمهور به بهانه دفاع از «ارتش»، «سپاه» را تخریب کرد؟!  (۱۲۴ نظر)

در کره شمالی اتفاقی مهم‌تر از مذاکره هسته‌ای با آمریکا در جریان است  (۱۱۷ نظر)

خودروسازی ما، یا مافیاست یا شبه مافیا/ حمایت از خودرو به اصطلاح ایرانی دل مردم را از بقیه کالاها هم زده است  (۱۱۷ نظر)

بخشنامه و مهلت دولت درباره کوچ از تلگرام مؤثر بود/ 27 درصد مراجعه به تلگرام کاهش یافته است/ خواهان آنیم که مردم خودشان کوچ کنند  (۱۱۷ نظر)

نمی توان مادام العمر تعرفه واردات خودرو را بالا نگه داشت/ حمایت از خودرو داخلی، نتیجه عکس داشته است  (۱۰۳ نظر)

آمریکا بدعهدی کند، ایران مطابق قانون از «ان‌پی‌تی» خارج می‌شود/ کاری می‌کنیم که طرف مقابل فکرش را هم نکند  (۱۰۰ نظر)

سفر برای بار دوم در سال، با دلار قاچاق یا راهی دیگر؟!  (۹۲ نظر)