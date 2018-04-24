'Relation speciale' blooms for Trump and Macron

No British Prime Minister ever wants to admit the much-vaunted special relationship with the United States is not what it was.No British Prime Minister ever wants to admit the much-vaunted special relationship with the United States is not what it was.

But it's not what it was. The military links still matter, of course. Just the other evening I attended a lavish ceremony in a Washington museum to mark the 100th anniversary of the Royal Air Force.

Many senior American military figures were in attendance. So It is still important, but the world is changing at a bewildering speed and, Donald Trump notwithstanding, the US has many important relationships in Asia, Central America as well as in Europe.

And Britain now has a new challenger in Europe. President Macron of France: young, confident and a man who seems clearly to have the measure of Donald Trump is making his move.

Ever since coming to power, Macron has made a point, not only of trying to get along with the American President, of developing a warm personal rapport, but also of trying to forge a good working relationship.

It was, noticeably, France who led the way on the air strikes on Syria. France also co-operates with US forces in various parts of Africa.

And now Macron has been rewarded with the first State Visit to the United States of the Trump administration. No such visit has even been arranged with Theresa May and Trumps's visit to Britain is mired in controversy with no date set.

But President Macron will have his work cut out to come away with any significant achievements. On many issues he and Trump do not see eye to eye and on one in particular there is considerable urgency.

The French leader is, in a way, representing Europe when it comes to American threats to quit the Iran nuclear deal.

Donald Trump has said he will decide in mid-May whether to stay in the agreement in which sanctions were eased in return for Iran curbing its nuclear programme.

Trump has called it a disastrous agreement and has said he will walk away unless a better deal is negotiated.

There is little sign Iran will agree and so the fear is of a return to a dangerous military standoff. European leaders are united in their concern about the scuppering of the deal. It will be a major test for Macron.

The French President also wants to persuade his American counterpart to recommit to the Paris accord on climate change.

Again it will not be an easy job. Trump is contemptuous of the agreement he says is uniquely unfair to America.

His easiest task will probably be to urge an EU exemption to the new steel tariffs announced by the Trump administration. But trade will be high on the agenda.

So much to talk about. Macron may be revelling in the kudos afforded him by the first State visit. That's the easy bit. Achieving anything of significance will be much harder.