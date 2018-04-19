پیش بینی 2018 از سه رسانه مهم جهان!      شرایط فروش متنوع تویوتا راوفور      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » آسیا
405بازدید
‍ پ

Japan's #MeToo: senior bureaucrat resigns over sexual misconduct allegations

Japan’s most senior finance ministry bureaucrat has resigned over allegations of sexual misconduct, in what is being described as the country’s #MeToo moment.
کد خبر: ۷۹۱۵۹۳
تاریخ انتشار: ۳۰ فروردين ۱۳۹۷ - ۱۰:۰۰ 19 April 2018

Japan’s most senior finance ministry bureaucrat has resigned over allegations of sexual misconduct, in what is being described as the country’s #MeToo moment.

Junichi Fukuda, the vice minister of finance, said he would quit after a weekly magazine published allegations he had sexually harassed a female reporter.

Fukuda’s resignation will come as a further embarrassment to the prime minister, Shinzo Abe, who is struggling to contain a cronyism scandal that centres on finance ministry officials.

Fukuda has denied allegations carried in last week’s Weekly Shincho magazine that he sexually harassed a reporter in a bar.

The magazine, which also released an audio clip of the incident, claimed he told the journalist he wanted to kiss her. “I’ll tie up your hands. Can I touch your breasts?” a voice allegedly belonging to Fukuda is heard saying on the recording. “Shall we have an affair once the budget is approved?”

The magazine alleged Fukuda made similarly inappropriate remarks to other female journalists covering the ministry.

The finance minister, Taro Aso, drew widespread criticism for resisting calls to sack Fukuda, who initially said he would launch a libel suit against the magazine.

On Wednesday, Fukuda said he would step down because the allegations were affecting his ability to do his job. He told reporters he could not confirm if it was his voice in the audio clip. “But at least I have no recollection of making an outrageous conversation like that,” he said. “I am not aware of making any remark that could be taken as sexual harassment.”

The finance ministry has launched an investigation and urged the alleged victim to come forward so it can determine if Fukuda was guilty of sexual misconduct.

Aso, who conceded the remarks on the audio were unacceptable, said Fukuda could not be accused of sexual misconduct until the unnamed female reporter, an employee of the private broadcaster TV Asahi, comes forward.

“Because no victim has come out, only the wrongdoer has been put on the spot and it’s a one-sided story,” Aso said. “Fukuda could be the victim instead of a wrongdoer.”

In another allegation of sexual impropriety, the governor of Niigata prefecture, Ryuichi Yoneyama, said he would resign over claims in another magazine that he had paid money and given gifts to women with whom he had sex after meeting them on an internet dating site.

Yoneyama, who is single, insisted he had not paid for sex with the women, but acknowledged his actions could “look to some like prostitution”.

His resignation could create confusion over contentious plans to restart a nuclear power plant in his prefecture. Yoneyama has said he will resist the restart of two reactors at Kashiwazaki-Kariwa – the world’s biggest nuclear power plant – until a prefectural panel had completed its investigation into the cause of the March 2011 triple meltdown at its Fukushima Daiichi plant. Both plants are operated by Tokyo Electric Power.

The #MeToo movement has been slow to gain traction in Japan, where victims are often reluctant to speak out. But criticism of how the country’s authorities handle allegations of sexual harassment and violence has risen since last year, when Shiori Ito, a journalist, claimed she had been raped by a high-profile TV journalist with close ties to Shinzo Abe.

The police suddenly dropped their investigation into the case and Ito is now suing her alleged attacker, Noriyuki Yamaguchi, in a civil lawsuit.

She claims Yamaguchi raped her in a hotel room in 2015 after they had met for a meal and drinks to discuss a job opportunity. She alleges Yamaguchi dragged her to the hotel room and sexually assaulted her after she passed out while they were dining.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

آیت‌الله مکارم: اگر به قم اهمیت دهند نتاج جهانی آن را خواهید دید/عضو جامعه مدرسین: به اندازه اداره یک...

آیت‌الله مکارم: اگر به قم اهمیت دهند نتاج جهانی آن را خواهید دید/عضو جامعه مدرسین: به اندازه اداره یک...

انتقاد همسر کروبی از رئیس جمهور/ شوخی مستهجن نماینده مجلس کار دستش داد/بنایی بر فیلتر شدن شبکه‌های اجتماعی...

انتقاد همسر کروبی از رئیس جمهور/ شوخی مستهجن نماینده مجلس کار دستش داد/بنایی بر فیلتر شدن شبکه‌های اجتماعی...

نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

احتمال حضور زنان در میان گزینه‌های شهرداری تهران

آتش سوزی مرگبار در خیابان آیت الله کاشانی

کاریکاتور/تفاوت بارسلونا با مسی با بارسای بدون مسی

پدر کویرشناسی ایران: ارومیه دیگر احیا نمی‌شود

واکتش حسام‌الدین آشنا به پیشنهاد پایتخت‌شدن قم

توقف فعالیت دبیرخانه شورای امنیت ملی در تلگرام

تحصیلات مدیر کانال همسزیابی تا پایان دوره ابتدایی

افزایش احتمال اجماع اروپا برای تحریم ایران/توصیه به ترامپ برای راه‌اندازی جنگ اقتصادی با ایران/ دست رد مصر به سینه عربستان و آمریکا/جزئیات جنگ رسانه‌ای خاموش میان عربستان و امارات

پرسپولیس با یک بازیکن دیگرش هم تمدید کرد

کدام نماینده آن جمله دو از شأن را به زبان آورد؟

مهمان انگلیسی این روز‌های ایران

«رامین» توهم احمدی‌نژاد را برملا کرد

شکایت نیم میلیاردی کریمی از استقلال

ماکرون برای ماندن ترامپ در برجام به واشنگتن می‌رود

تماشای آتش بازی از نمای هوایی

وب گردی

رئیس سازمان بورس و اوراق بهادار چه پیش‌بینی‌ای از وضعیت بازار سرمایه درسال ۹۷ دارد؟

بلاتکلیفی تاکسی های فرودگاهی ادامه دارد؛

گران‌ترین و ارزان‌ترین خوراکی‌های خانوار ایرانی در سال ۹۶

سیگنال‌های بودجه برای خانوار؛ مردم در انتظار چه باشند؟

طلا و جواهرتو با قیمتی که دوست داری خرید کن ( همه چیز دست شماست )

موج اعتراضات مردمی از طرح ترافیک جدید به رانندگان آژانس رسید

هشدار نسبت به رونق بازار سیاه ارز

اتفاقاتی ارزی چه تاثیری در بورس کالا دارد؟

پیش‌بینی وضعیت بورس پس از ارز دستوری

جزئیات حضور فیلم تازه اصغر فرهادی در کن

رختخواب گرم کابوس زاست

همه چیز در مورد ویتامین d

10 فرمان اصلی تربیتی

شوخی وسیع مردم با گم شدن سعید مرتضوی! +تصاویر
حکم اعدام «بهمن ورمزیار» اجرا شد
انتقاد همسر کروبی از رئیس جمهور/ شوخی مستهجن نماینده مجلس کار دستش داد/بنایی بر فیلتر شدن شبکه‌های اجتماعی وجود ندارد/تبدیل مزار پدر شریعتی به غرفه امانات/شهردار شدن عارف جدی شد!/ ورود مجلس به بحث لباس تیم ملی
حکم بازداشت موقت مشایی یک ماه دیگر تمدید شد/شجره‌‌نامه سیادت ملکه الیزابت جعلی است/شهردار جدید رابطه اصلاح‌طلبان با «رهبر» را بهتر کند/شهردار جدید رابطه اصلاح‌طلبان با رهبر را بهتر کند/صادق و على لاريجانى بر پايان يافتن حصر تأكيده بودند
«دکتر احمدی‌نژاد» در کنار «پدر علم نوين هوش مصنوعي جهان» با ظلم می‌جنگد!
مرتضوی پیدا شد!
بیانیه ضد ایرانی اجلاس سران عرب در ظهران عربستان/پیام پوتین به سران کشورهای عربی/پیام فرزند «جمال عبدالناصر» به بشار اسد/درگیری شدید ارتش سوریه با تروریست ها در شمال حمص
کاوه مدنی با استعفای غیابی از سازمان حفاظت محیط زیست رفت!
کهرم: شرط بسته بودم که کاوه مدنی نمی ماند!/غیبت معنادار وزیر بهداشت در جلسات هیأت دولت/اتفاق نظر مسئولین نظام برای فیلتر کردن تلگرام/سعید طوسی: تازه از ترکیه برگشته‌ام/دولت با طرح‌های انقلابی، مردم را به فرزندآوری بیشتر ترغیب کند
توقف یک اعدام با دستور مقام معظم رهبری
دریاچه ارومیه پس از بارش‌های اخیر
بازیکنان اوکراین بی‌حجاب بودند کفاشیان رفت/خاوری با حمایت احمدی‌نژاد از کشور گریخت/وزیر بهداشت در مجلس: اگر هم نیستی باید نشان دهی عصاره فضائل ملت هستی
اعلام آمادگی عربستان برای اعزام نیروی نظامی به سوریه/ طراح اصلی حمله به سوریه/سخنان جنجالی سفیر کویت در لبنان علیه عربستان/ کشف انبار مواد شیمیایی تسلیحاتی در دومای سوریه
بانک دی در مسیری که بازگشتی ندارد
واکنش شدیداللحن پارلمان مصر به حمله سه کشور غربی به سوریه / جزئیات جدید از مقابله پدافند هوایی سوریه با حمله موشکی سه جانبه/سناتور آمریکایی: ترامپ درصدد پاره کردن برجام است/ دفاع کره شمالی از موضع ایران در توافق هسته‌ای

حمله هوایی آمریکا و متحدانش به سوریه/واکنش ایران و روسیه به حملات+ فیلم  (۳۷۶ نظر)

شوخی وسیع مردم با گم شدن سعید مرتضوی! +تصاویر  (۲۳۲ نظر)

تماس تلفنی روحانی با بشار اسد/ ترکیه و قطر: حملات غربی ها علیه سوریه مورد تأیید است/ مقتدا صدر: پیامدهای تجاوز به سوريه فاجعه بار خواهد بود/ دبیر کل سازمان ملل خواستار خویشتنداری طرفین شد/استقبال اسرائیل از حملات علیه سوریه  (۲۲۰ نظر)

نه تهدید نه شعار، تا دیر نشده، گره بحران آب شرق اصفهان را با دست باز کنید!  (۱۷۲ نظر)

اهداف و مناطق مورد تهاجم آمریکا، انگلیس و فرانسه در سوریه+ نقشه  (۱۶۶ نظر)

۹ محافظ مرتضوی از او بی‌خبرند/ در هیج جای تاریخ حقوقی کشور، نداریم که فردی را با قرار ۲ میلیارد تومانی با کفالت آزاد کنند/قرار کفالت مرتضوی از سوی یک شرکت حمل و نقل تأمین شده است!  (۱۴۷ نظر)

پویش مردمی پیدا کردن سعید مرتضوی!/سؤال مهم کواکبیان از قوه‌ قضائیه/درخواست کروبی برای مطالعه روزنامه کیهان/رأی اصفهان و قم چگونه احمدی‎نژاد را برنده انتخابات کرد؟/قند در دلتان آب نشود؛ شاید این بار تتلو هم از ما حمایت نکند!  (۱۲۷ نظر)

«سرقت مسلحانه از بانک» و «خرید شیر خشک»؛ روایتی تلخ و تأمل برانگیز! +فیلم  (۱۲۴ نظر)

نظرتان درباره طراحی پیراهن تیم ملی فدراسیون پنج ستاره ایران برای جام‌جهانی 2018 چیست؟  (۱۲۰ نظر)

جنجال درباره آمار فزاینده بی‌دین شدن جوانان در ترکیه  (۱۱۸ نظر)

دسته‌گل جدید فدراسیون فوتبال در پیراهن تیم ملی برای جام‌جهانی/پیشنهاد رفع حصر با توجه به رو شدن ماهیت احمدی‌نژاد  (۱۱۳ نظر)

«اسفناک»؛ لغتی که برای توصیف حال و روز اهالی سرپل ذهاب حقیر است!  (۹۹ نظر)

لطفی که دولت احمدی‌نژاد در حق پسر خاتمی کرد!/واکنش مهاجرانی به حمله سه کشور به سوریه/پشت پرده تحرکات احمدی‌نژاد کدام اتاق فکر است؟  (۸۷ نظر)

کهرم: شرط بسته بودم که کاوه مدنی نمی ماند!/غیبت معنادار وزیر بهداشت در جلسات هیأت دولت/اتفاق نظر مسئولین نظام برای فیلتر کردن تلگرام/سعید طوسی: تازه از ترکیه برگشته‌ام/دولت با طرح‌های انقلابی، مردم را به فرزندآوری بیشتر ترغیب کند  (۸۷ نظر)

نخستین واکنش سپاه قدس به تهدید اسرائیل/رقم تخلف صندوق ذخیره فرهنگیان اعلام شد/نظر مطهری درباره پیام‌رسان‌های داخلی/ماجرای حساب آیت‌الله هاشمی در اروپا/کنایه جهانگیری به نجفی  (۶۸ نظر)