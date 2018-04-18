پیش بینی 2018 از سه رسانه مهم جهان!      شرایط فروش متنوع تویوتا راوفور      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » خاورمیانه
3817بازدید
‍ پ

US, France Could Split Over Longer-Term Syria Strategy

After coming together in striking suspected chemical weapons sites in Syria, the U.S. and its European allies, France and Britain, may be far less unified in finding longer-term solutions for the conflict-torn country.
کد خبر: ۷۹۱۲۷۸
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۹ فروردين ۱۳۹۷ - ۰۸:۵۵ 18 April 2018

After coming together in striking suspected chemical weapons sites in Syria, the U.S. and its European allies, France and Britain, may be far less unified in finding longer-term solutions for the conflict-torn country.

The first differences were on display hours after the strikes, as the White House appeared to rebut suggestions by French President Emmanuel Macron that he had convinced his U.S. counterpart to remain in Syria and agree to limited military action.

Then came Macron's own remessaging. The two countries were in line, he told reporters Monday, on how they viewed both their military and peace-building engagements.

Still, the Syria strategy, as outlined by Macron in recent days, seems far from being in lockstep with Washington. In particular, it demands engaging key Trump administration nemesis Iran, among other regional actors, to help resolve the tangled conflict. And while the French president aims to position himself as Washington's go-to leader in Europe, in matters ranging from climate change to trade, experts question whether he can deliver tangible results.

Those questions will be front and center next week when Macron and U.S. President Donald Trump hold talks in Washington.

"Macron is going, saying, 'First, please stop saying you want to leave [Syria], because this is sending exactly the wrong signal,' " said Manuel Lafont Rapnouil, head of the European Council on Foreign Relations' Paris office. "It's like giving a free pass to [Syrian leader Bashar al-]Assad and the Iranians."

Defending French strikes

On Tuesday, Macron again defended France's participation in the Syria strikes, which were carried out after an alleged chemical weapons attack by the Syrian government against the former rebel enclave of Douma.

The joint strikes were vital to uphold the "honor of the international community," Macron told the European Parliament in his first address to the body as president.

"Those who each time react indignantly before images we have all seen — of children and women killed in [the] chlorine attack — should we remain sitting on our hands?" Macron asked.

At home, the French leader faces little serious blowback for joining the strikes, although several opposition leaders have sharply criticized the move.

"He's engaged France on the road of submission [to the United States]. He's forgotten our country's independence and role in the world," said far-right National Front leader Marine Le Pen, who lost to Macron during last year's presidential runoff.

Yet, Macron's centrist La Republique en Marche Party dominates the French parliament, where lawmakers this week were limited to merely debating the strikes. And for the moment, at least, public opinion seems to be on his side, analysts said.

The move also cements Macron's determination to be seen as a man of action — in contrast to his Socialist predecessor, Francois Hollande, left dangling after the Obama administration ultimately chose not to riposte, following an earlier suspected chemical attack by the Syrian regime.

"Rather than following Washington, France has largely played the role of leader in Syria," the Le Monde newspaper wrote in an editorial, which also credited Hollande's policies.

A tougher road forward

But the way forward may not be so easy. Macron has outlined a blueprint to resolve the Syrian crisis that includes reaching out to key stakeholders in the multifaceted conflict — including Russia, Turkey and Iran. Lafont Rapnouil said Britain appears to fall roughly in line with France in calling for a political solution.

While Macron is looking longer term, Washington, by contrast, has been eyeing the exit door. Days before launching the strikes, Trump announced the U.S. would be "coming out of Syria very soon," where it has 2,000 troops.

The differences are not just military ones. Even as the U.S. recently froze recovery aid to Syria, Macron announced Monday nearly $62 million in humanitarian assistance to the country.

Still, Noah Bonsey, senior Syria analyst with the International Crisis Group, an NGO that promotes peaceful soutions to conflicts, believes finding specific areas where U.S. and European strategies on Syria clash is proving difficult. The reason is simple, he said: "The U.S. policy is totally unclear right now."

Still, there is no indication Washington is swayed by Macron's strategy of engagement. Even as the French leader slammed Moscow for being "complicit" in the alleged chemical weapons attack, he was on the phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin hours before the attack, and with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan hours after.

A planned visit to Moscow next month will also go ahead. "We speak with everyone, because that's the condition to build peace," Macron said.

His idea of including Iran in any Syria discussions — even as the Trump administration is poised to withdraw from the nuclear deal with Tehran — may prove among the sharpest areas of transatlantic differences.

"The U.S. has shown absolutely no inclination to engage Iran directly on Syria," Lafont Rapnouil said. "It's hard to see that changing anytime soon."

Making a difference?

Perhaps the bigger question is whether Macron can move beyond rhetoric. Analysts doubt France, alone, can make much difference. European Union members are divided over the joint strikes, and an EU meeting of foreign ministers Monday produced only a bland statement that the EU "understands" the joint military action — and stronger rhetoric for an urgent return to peace talks.

"It's striking how little Macron has tried to reach out to other European partners on Middle East issues," Lafont Rapnouil said.

Moving forward, he added, "it will be important for Macron to rally the Europeans around more. You can see not everyone is totally convinced."

Even so, it's unclear whether a stronger EU stance on Syria would make much difference.

"The Europeans are not in a position to replace the U.S. military role in northern and eastern Syria," the Crisis Group's Bonsey said, even if they may help to coax Washington out of a precipitous departure.

Yet the biggest roadblock to Macron's Syria strategy may lie not in Washington, but in Damascus.

"The ingredients just aren't there for a national political process that would really lead somewhere," Bonsey said. "The Syrian regime is gaining militarily. It has little interest in negotiating at the national level. So there isn't a pathway right now for a sustainable political solution in Syria."

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

آیت‌الله مکارم: اگر به قم اهمیت دهند نتاج جهانی آن را خواهید دید/عضو جامعه مدرسین: به اندازه اداره یک...

آیت‌الله مکارم: اگر به قم اهمیت دهند نتاج جهانی آن را خواهید دید/عضو جامعه مدرسین: به اندازه اداره یک...

انتقاد همسر کروبی از رئیس جمهور/ شوخی مستهجن نماینده مجلس کار دستش داد/بنایی بر فیلتر شدن شبکه‌های اجتماعی...

انتقاد همسر کروبی از رئیس جمهور/ شوخی مستهجن نماینده مجلس کار دستش داد/بنایی بر فیلتر شدن شبکه‌های اجتماعی...

نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

هدفگذاری عربستان برای نفت ۱۰۰ دلاری

پرونده پزشک تبریزی در راه دیوان‌عالی‌کشور

دریافت پناهندگی در اتریش سخت‌تر می‌شود

اجیر کردن 2 آدمکش برای ادامه رابطه شیطانی

دستگیری سارقی برای یازدهمین بار

۱۰ سوال پزشکی درباره حادثه دومای سوریه

چرا زمان انتخابات بر کم‌اثری سلبریتی‌ها و عدم قدرت تحلیل سیاسی‌شان تاکید نشد؟!

برخورد با کلاهبرداری برگزاری تور ارزان جزیره کیش

تقاضا برای ورود به پردیس های دانشگاهی کاهش یافت

مخالفت عباس با درخواست کویت برای تعویق نشست شورای ملی

واردات ارزن ۱۰ میلیون دلاری شد + جدول

سید موسوی خلخالی و انتفاضه شعبانیه عراق

انتقاد اسلام‌آباد از رویکرد غرب در قبال مبارزه با تروریسم در پاکستان

متهم به قتل با پای خود به کلانتری رفت

وب گردی

رئیس سازمان بورس و اوراق بهادار چه پیش‌بینی‌ای از وضعیت بازار سرمایه درسال ۹۷ دارد؟

بلاتکلیفی تاکسی های فرودگاهی ادامه دارد؛

گران‌ترین و ارزان‌ترین خوراکی‌های خانوار ایرانی در سال ۹۶

سیگنال‌های بودجه برای خانوار؛ مردم در انتظار چه باشند؟

طلا و جواهرتو با قیمتی که دوست داری خرید کن ( همه چیز دست شماست )

موج اعتراضات مردمی از طرح ترافیک جدید به رانندگان آژانس رسید

هشدار نسبت به رونق بازار سیاه ارز

اتفاقاتی ارزی چه تاثیری در بورس کالا دارد؟

پیش‌بینی وضعیت بورس پس از ارز دستوری

جزئیات حضور فیلم تازه اصغر فرهادی در کن

رختخواب گرم کابوس زاست

همه چیز در مورد ویتامین d

10 فرمان اصلی تربیتی

شوخی وسیع مردم با گم شدن سعید مرتضوی! +تصاویر
حکم اعدام «بهمن ورمزیار» اجرا شد
انتقاد همسر کروبی از رئیس جمهور/ شوخی مستهجن نماینده مجلس کار دستش داد/بنایی بر فیلتر شدن شبکه‌های اجتماعی وجود ندارد/تبدیل مزار پدر شریعتی به غرفه امانات/شهردار شدن عارف جدی شد!/ ورود مجلس به بحث لباس تیم ملی
حکم بازداشت موقت مشایی یک ماه دیگر تمدید شد/شجره‌‌نامه سیادت ملکه الیزابت جعلی است/شهردار جدید رابطه اصلاح‌طلبان با «رهبر» را بهتر کند/شهردار جدید رابطه اصلاح‌طلبان با رهبر را بهتر کند/صادق و على لاريجانى بر پايان يافتن حصر تأكيده بودند
«دکتر احمدی‌نژاد» در کنار «پدر علم نوين هوش مصنوعي جهان» با ظلم می‌جنگد!
مرتضوی پیدا شد!
بیانیه ضد ایرانی اجلاس سران عرب در ظهران عربستان/پیام پوتین به سران کشورهای عربی/پیام فرزند «جمال عبدالناصر» به بشار اسد/درگیری شدید ارتش سوریه با تروریست ها در شمال حمص
کاوه مدنی با استعفای غیابی از سازمان حفاظت محیط زیست رفت!
کهرم: شرط بسته بودم که کاوه مدنی نمی ماند!/غیبت معنادار وزیر بهداشت در جلسات هیأت دولت/اتفاق نظر مسئولین نظام برای فیلتر کردن تلگرام/سعید طوسی: تازه از ترکیه برگشته‌ام/دولت با طرح‌های انقلابی، مردم را به فرزندآوری بیشتر ترغیب کند
دریاچه ارومیه پس از بارش‌های اخیر
توقف یک اعدام با دستور مقام معظم رهبری
بازیکنان اوکراین بی‌حجاب بودند کفاشیان رفت/خاوری با حمایت احمدی‌نژاد از کشور گریخت/وزیر بهداشت در مجلس: اگر هم نیستی باید نشان دهی عصاره فضائل ملت هستی
اعلام آمادگی عربستان برای اعزام نیروی نظامی به سوریه/ طراح اصلی حمله به سوریه/سخنان جنجالی سفیر کویت در لبنان علیه عربستان/ کشف انبار مواد شیمیایی تسلیحاتی در دومای سوریه
بانک دی در مسیری که بازگشتی ندارد
واکنش شدیداللحن پارلمان مصر به حمله سه کشور غربی به سوریه / جزئیات جدید از مقابله پدافند هوایی سوریه با حمله موشکی سه جانبه/سناتور آمریکایی: ترامپ درصدد پاره کردن برجام است/ دفاع کره شمالی از موضع ایران در توافق هسته‌ای

حمله هوایی آمریکا و متحدانش به سوریه/واکنش ایران و روسیه به حملات+ فیلم  (۳۷۶ نظر)

شوخی وسیع مردم با گم شدن سعید مرتضوی! +تصاویر  (۲۳۲ نظر)

تماس تلفنی روحانی با بشار اسد/ ترکیه و قطر: حملات غربی ها علیه سوریه مورد تأیید است/ مقتدا صدر: پیامدهای تجاوز به سوريه فاجعه بار خواهد بود/ دبیر کل سازمان ملل خواستار خویشتنداری طرفین شد/استقبال اسرائیل از حملات علیه سوریه  (۲۲۰ نظر)

نه تهدید نه شعار، تا دیر نشده، گره بحران آب شرق اصفهان را با دست باز کنید!  (۱۷۲ نظر)

اهداف و مناطق مورد تهاجم آمریکا، انگلیس و فرانسه در سوریه+ نقشه  (۱۶۶ نظر)

۹ محافظ مرتضوی از او بی‌خبرند/ در هیج جای تاریخ حقوقی کشور، نداریم که فردی را با قرار ۲ میلیارد تومانی با کفالت آزاد کنند/قرار کفالت مرتضوی از سوی یک شرکت حمل و نقل تأمین شده است!  (۱۴۷ نظر)

پویش مردمی پیدا کردن سعید مرتضوی!/سؤال مهم کواکبیان از قوه‌ قضائیه/درخواست کروبی برای مطالعه روزنامه کیهان/رأی اصفهان و قم چگونه احمدی‎نژاد را برنده انتخابات کرد؟/قند در دلتان آب نشود؛ شاید این بار تتلو هم از ما حمایت نکند!  (۱۲۷ نظر)

«سرقت مسلحانه از بانک» و «خرید شیر خشک»؛ روایتی تلخ و تأمل برانگیز! +فیلم  (۱۲۴ نظر)

نظرتان درباره طراحی پیراهن تیم ملی فدراسیون پنج ستاره ایران برای جام‌جهانی 2018 چیست؟  (۱۲۰ نظر)

جنجال درباره آمار فزاینده بی‌دین شدن جوانان در ترکیه  (۱۱۸ نظر)

دسته‌گل جدید فدراسیون فوتبال در پیراهن تیم ملی برای جام‌جهانی/پیشنهاد رفع حصر با توجه به رو شدن ماهیت احمدی‌نژاد  (۱۱۳ نظر)

«اسفناک»؛ لغتی که برای توصیف حال و روز اهالی سرپل ذهاب حقیر است!  (۹۹ نظر)

لطفی که دولت احمدی‌نژاد در حق پسر خاتمی کرد!/واکنش مهاجرانی به حمله سه کشور به سوریه/پشت پرده تحرکات احمدی‌نژاد کدام اتاق فکر است؟  (۸۷ نظر)

کهرم: شرط بسته بودم که کاوه مدنی نمی ماند!/غیبت معنادار وزیر بهداشت در جلسات هیأت دولت/اتفاق نظر مسئولین نظام برای فیلتر کردن تلگرام/سعید طوسی: تازه از ترکیه برگشته‌ام/دولت با طرح‌های انقلابی، مردم را به فرزندآوری بیشتر ترغیب کند  (۸۷ نظر)

نخستین واکنش سپاه قدس به تهدید اسرائیل/رقم تخلف صندوق ذخیره فرهنگیان اعلام شد/نظر مطهری درباره پیام‌رسان‌های داخلی/ماجرای حساب آیت‌الله هاشمی در اروپا/کنایه جهانگیری به نجفی  (۶۸ نظر)