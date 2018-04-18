Turkey, Iran, Pakistan to establish transit corridor

Iran is set to establish a transportation and transit corridor with Turkey and Pakistan in the near future, Iran's Road and Urban Development Minister Abbas Akhoundi said, according to a report in Iran's IRNA state news agency.

Increasing cooperation with neighboring countries is a priority of the Iranian government and President Hassan Rouhani, Akhoundi said in an interview with IRNA.

IRNA reported that the minister paid an official three-day visit to Pakistan for talks with the country's officials on boosting bilateral cooperation through upgraded and better roads, rail and maritime facilities.

"He said that during his visit to Pakistan, constructive discussions were held between both sides on a transport and transit corridor and it was also agreed that a transit corridor between Iran, Pakistan and Turkey will be established," the report said.

Elaborating on the cooperation between the two countries in communications, Akhoundi said that Iran and Pakistan are linked by land, air and sea, and officials from both countries also discussed boosting bilateral cooperation, the report added.