پیش بینی 2018 از سه رسانه مهم جهان!      شرایط فروش متنوع تویوتا راوفور      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » امنیتی- تسلیحاتی
397بازدید
‍ پ

Nato must improve defences against a 'more aggressive' Russia, says chief

Nato must improve its defensive capabilities and willingness to act in the wake of increasingly aggressive and unpredictable actions by Russia, the head of the transatlantic alliance said in a German newspaper interview published on Sunday.
کد خبر: ۷۸۳۸۴۲
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۷ اسفند ۱۳۹۶ - ۱۰:۴۰ 18 March 2018

Nato must improve its defensive capabilities and willingness to act in the wake of increasingly aggressive and unpredictable actions by Russia, the head of the transatlantic alliance said in a German newspaper interview published on Sunday.

The Nato secretary general, Jens Stoltenberg, said he expected the German chancellor, Angela Merkel, and other Nato leaders to revamp their approach at the next Nato summit this summer, given a risk that Russia could gradually give more weight to nuclear weapons in its doctrine, exercises and new military capabilities.

“I think Chancellor Merkel and her colleagues will face new decisions at the Natosummit in July in Brussels. We must be alert and resolute,” Stoltenberg was quoted saying by Welt am Sonntag.

The Nato leader last week accused Russia of trying to destabilise the west with new nuclear weapons, cyber attacks and covert action, including the poisoning of a Russian former double agent and his daughter in the British town of Salisbury.

“We can always do more and must reflect on that now. Salisbury follows, by all appearances, a pattern we’ve observed for some years – Russia is becoming more unpredictable and more aggressive,” he said.

Russia denies any involvement and says it is the US-led transatlantic alliance that is a risk to peace in Europe.

“Russia must not miscalculate,” Stoltenberg told the newspaper. “We are always ready to respond when an ally is attacked militarily. We want credible deterrence. We don’t want any war. Our goal is de-escalation.“

Stoltenberg said hybrid warfare could be added to the agenda of the next Nato-Russia council, a forum that brings together Nato ambassadors and Russia’s top diplomat to the alliance, despite the suspension of joint exercises and peacekeeping operations.

“Hybrid warfare is a possible topic for the Nato-Russia council. We are now preparing the next meeting, so I don’t want to say too much,” he told the newspaper, referring to increased use of “hybrid tactics” such as soldiers without insignia.

“It’s important that we sit together at the table and speak to each other,” he said, urging Russia to abide by nuclear arms control treaties.

Stoltenberg listed as evidence of Russia’s threat its 2014 annexation of Crimea, support for separatists in Ukraine, military presence in Moldova and Georgia, meddling in western elections and involvement in the war in Syria.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

توضیحات کلانتری درباره بازداشت فعالان محیط‌زیست/تلگرام ایرانی‌ها را تحریم کرد

توضیحات کلانتری درباره بازداشت فعالان محیط‌زیست/تلگرام ایرانی‌ها را تحریم کرد

چه مصلحتی درباره احمدی‌نژاد در جریان است؟/انتقاد بازیگر زن از جمع‌آوری فالوور با انتشار تصاویر خصوصی/تقاضای...

چه مصلحتی درباره احمدی‌نژاد در جریان است؟/انتقاد بازیگر زن از جمع‌آوری فالوور با انتشار تصاویر خصوصی/تقاضای...

نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

حرکت کاروان گل‌های رنگارنگ بهاری در بجنورد

جلسه دستمزد کارگران، باز هم بدون نتیجه

نقشه شیطانی با چوبه ‌دار گره خورد

وزارت علوم هیچ دانشجوی بازداشتی را توبیخ یا اخراج نکرده است

فرجام قاتلی که 13 سال فراری بود

دستگیری باند سرقت مسلحانه در کرج

آمادگی ۵ هزار خانم برای عضویت در هیات علمی

مصرف ماده مخدر گل در تهران افزایش یافته است

عکس های کتک زدن شدید داور لیگ برتری در گیلان

تیم ملی ایران یک مربی آمریکایی استخدام کرد

جزئیات قتل ٢ خواهر به‌ دست برادران شکاک

نمایشگاه بهاره آتش گرفت

بارش برف و باران در ۶ استان کشور

عامل جنايت شهرک آزادي جنون دارد

آخرین وضعیت آب و هوا و ترافیک جاده‌ای؛ یکشنبه بیست و هفتم اسفندماه

وب گردی

تضمین آینده فرزندان؛ مهم‌ترین مهارت‌های مالی که در هر سنی باید به کودکان بیاموزیم

کاهش 17 درصدی دانشجویان خارجی در آمریکا

چرا شب عید «همه‌چیز» گران می‌شود؟!

همه چیز درباره فواید نخود

آیا محسن هاشمی شهردار تهران می شود؟

شایعه استعفای نجفی اینبار قوی تر از همیشه/ تکرار ماجرای شورای اول و شهردارهای چند ماهه

ارائه دهنده خدمات تعویض روغن در محل

علت لغو کنسرت یک خواننده در سبزوار/اعتراض کشاورزان شرق اصفهان به امام جمعه/درخواست احمدی نژاد از سردار سلیمانی/دلایل نجفی برای استعفا از شهرداری تهران/رابطه بحران آب و جاسوس انگلیسی!/انتقاد تند نماینده مجلس از فراکسیون امید
زمان واریز یارانه اسفند 96 مشخص شد
اسفندیار رحیم مشایی بازداشت شد
جنتی:باید رشته امام‌شناسی را در کشورهای اسلامی راه‌اندازی کنیم /مکارم شیرازی: رئیس‌جمهور به شبکه‌های اجتماعی خارجی دل بسته/مشایی حکم بقایی را به آتش کشید/سعید جلیلی دستور انتقال بازداشتی‌های۸۸ به کهریزک را داده بود؟
چه مصلحتی درباره احمدی‌نژاد در جریان است؟/انتقاد بازیگر زن از جمع‌آوری فالوور با انتشار تصاویر خصوصی/تقاضای رفع ممنوع‌الخروجی یک کارگردان سینما/مخاطب مشاور روحانی کیست؟/در خواست فرزندان رهبری برای بازرسی از دفتر حفظ و نشر آثار آیت‌الله خامنه‌ای
به من می گویند پسر خوبی باش تا مشکل قرارداد جذبت را حل کنیم! + سند
آیا این زن همسر واقعی ترامپ است؟
آغاز عملیات گسترده در مرزهای عراق با سوریه و عربستان/انتقاد شدید جان کری درباره رفتار ترامپ با برجام /کشته شدن پنج سرباز سوری بر اثر حملات هوایی ترکیه/تصمیم سعودی ها برای ساخت شانزده نیروگاه اتمی
با سدی آشنا شوید که ساخته شد تا خانه و کاشانه هزاران روستایی نابود شود!
پشت‌پرده استعفای شهردار تهران در آستانه سال نو چیست؟!
اتهام جنجالی دبیر کمیته المپیک به فدراسیون رسول خادم/دفاع فلاحت پيشه از رنجبرزاده: نيمه پر ليوان را ببينيم
پارسایی: هیأت رئیسه فکری برای استیضاح کثیف در مجلس کند/حافظی: مدیر منصوب شهردار سابق مراسم برج میلاد را تدارک دیده بود
دام آرایشگر شیطان صفت برای دختران نوجوان
رای قصاص پزشک تبریزی صادر شد
بازداشت عروس حادثه ساز در روز ازدواجش

اطلاعات جعبه سیاه هواپیمای تهران ـ یاسوج اعلام شد/ خلبان کوه دنا را ندیده بود!/ بی توجهی هواپیمایی آسمان به عمل قلب خلبان +توضیحات تکمیلی  (۲۰۵ نظر)

جنتی:باید رشته امام‌شناسی را در کشورهای اسلامی راه‌اندازی کنیم /مکارم شیرازی: رئیس‌جمهور به شبکه‌های اجتماعی خارجی دل بسته/مشایی حکم بقایی را به آتش کشید/سعید جلیلی دستور انتقال بازداشتی‌های۸۸ به کهریزک را داده بود؟  (۱۷۷ نظر)

میرزایی نکو: مدارک دختران را خواستند تا ثابت شود زیر 9 سال هستند؛ شهردار دیروز و امروز دو ساعت بازجویی شده است/مطهری: باید سن دختران مشخص شود  (۱۷۴ نظر)

مگر اعتراضات دی‌ماه را فراموش کردید که پیشنهاد «تجمع خیابانی» می‌دهید؟!  (۱۳۵ نظر)

سقوط هواپیمای مسافربری ترکیه در شهرکرد  (۱۳۳ نظر)

نجفی از شهرداری تهران استعفا داد، اما ماند/ تصمیم گیری در این خصوص به سال ۹۷ موکول شد  (۱۱۸ نظر)

علت لغو کنسرت یک خواننده در سبزوار/اعتراض کشاورزان شرق اصفهان به امام جمعه/درخواست احمدی نژاد از سردار سلیمانی/دلایل نجفی برای استعفا از شهرداری تهران/رابطه بحران آب و جاسوس انگلیسی!/انتقاد تند نماینده مجلس از فراکسیون امید  (۱۱۲ نظر)

آب پاکی آمریکا بر دستان اروپا و برجام / آمادگی آمریکا برای خروج از توافق هسته‌ای  (۱۰۹ نظر)

به من می گویند پسر خوبی باش تا مشکل قرارداد جذبت را حل کنیم! + سند  (۱۰۷ نظر)

7 نشانه از آماده سازی ترامپ برای آغاز جنگی بزرگ در خاورمیانه!  (۱۰۵ نظر)

اعضای کمیته رسانه در دفتر رئیس جمهوری چه کسانی هستند؟/واکنش تند احمدزاده به توهین بقایی نسبت به پدرش/واکنش نوبخت به تهدید احمد توکلی/موجودی حساب وزیر راه و دخترش چقدر است؟  (۸۴ نظر)

بازداشت «حمید بقایی» و انتقال به زندان برای اجرای حکم زندان  (۸۴ نظر)

تبانی زود هنگام لاریجانی با واعظی برای ۱۴۰۰؟/چرا سفر نمایندگان به خارج از کشور بسیار شده است؟/واکنش رئیس دستگاه قضا به برگزاری «رفراندوم حجاب»  (۸۲ نظر)

وزیر امور خارجه آمریکا برکنار شد/ مایک پومپئو جانشین تیلرسون شد  (۸۲ نظر)

وزیر جهاد کشاورزی در سمت خود ابقا شد  (۸۱ نظر)