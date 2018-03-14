پیش بینی 2018 از سه رسانه مهم جهان!      شرایط فروش متنوع تویوتا راوفور      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » آسیا
408بازدید
‍ پ

Japan PM Abe denies involvement by him, wife in discount land sale

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Wednesday remained steadfast that he and his wife were not involved in a discount land-sale deal that has seen the opposition call for the resignation of key ally and Finance Minister Taro Aso.
کد خبر: ۷۸۲۶۹۱
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۳ اسفند ۱۳۹۶ - ۰۹:۲۲ 14 March 2018

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Wednesday remained steadfast that he and his wife were not involved in a discount land-sale deal that has seen the opposition call for the resignation of key ally and Finance Minister Taro Aso.

Abe and Aso have come under fresh pressure over the ministry’s admission this week that it had altered documents related to the sale of state-owned land at a steep discount to a school operator with ties to Abe’s wife, Akie.

Suspicion of a cover-up could slash Abe’s ratings and dash his hopes for a third term as leader of his Liberal Democratic Party (LDP). Victory in the LDP September leadership vote would put him on track to become Japan’s longest-serving premier.

Copies of documents released by the finance ministry on Monday showed that references to Abe, his wife and Aso were removed from the ministry’s records of the sale to school operator Moritomo Gakuen.

“When you look at the documents even before they were altered, it is clear that my wife and I were not involved,” Abe told an upper house budget committee on Wednesday.

Abe has said he would resign if evidence were found that they had.

According to the ministry documents, a comment from Moritomo Gakuen citing Akie Abe as telling him, “This is good land so please proceed,” was removed. Yasunori Kagoike, the former head of Moritomo Gakuen, and his wife remain in custody after being arrested last July over the deal.

Asked about the reference on Wednesday, Abe said: “I checked with my wife and she says she said no such thing. My wife was neither the person in charge of establishing the school nor Mr Kagoike’s boss, so naturally she would not have made such a remark.”

Abe and Aso told parliament they had never instructed officials at the finance ministry to alter the documents.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

آیت‌الله جنتی: با کسانی که می‌رقصند و روسری‌ برمی‌دارند، محکم برخورد شود/پس‌لرزه‌های نابسامانی اوضاع...

آیت‌الله جنتی: با کسانی که می‌رقصند و روسری‌ برمی‌دارند، محکم برخورد شود/پس‌لرزه‌های نابسامانی اوضاع...

اعضای کمیته رسانه در دفتر رئیس جمهوری چه کسانی هستند؟/واکنش تند احمدزاده به توهین بقایی نسبت به پدرش/واکنش...

اعضای کمیته رسانه در دفتر رئیس جمهوری چه کسانی هستند؟/واکنش تند احمدزاده به توهین بقایی نسبت به پدرش/واکنش...

نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

تمهیدات بهشت زهرا برای آخرین پنجشنبه و جمعه سال

حل مقطعی مشکل کمبود فاکتور هموفیلی‌ها

خودکشی شاهزاده سعودی در لندن

کاهش 30 درصدی تعداد مصدومان چهارشنبه سوری

۲۴۰ هکتار بافت تاریخی و آجری دزفول در خطر

خروج اشیاء از موزه ملی ایران چگونه ممکن است؟

شرایط محل سقوط هواپیمای آسمان سخت است

نشست مشترک اسرائیل با عربستان، قطر، بحرین، امارات و عمان/ افزایش ۲ برابری حجم خرید تسلیحاتی مصر و عربستان/ کشف دومین کارگاه ساخت سلاح شیمیایی در غوطه شرقی سوریه/حمایت اردن از ادعای مالکیت امارات بر جزایر سه گانه ایرانی

اعترافات عامل به آتش‌کشیدن رئیس اداره برق

آغاز جلسه علنی مجلس برای استیضاح حجتی

معجزه براي تراکتور:بدون برداز٤بازي و هنوزاميدواربه صعود

استیضاح محمود حجتی در دستور کار نمایندگان

کشف قدیمی‌ترین پیغام جهان در یک بطری

وب گردی

آويز اسم ساخت ويژه طلا و جواهر

شهر محبوب 2017 ترکیه

خوب‌ها و بدهای آیفون‌های موجود از نگاه‌ بیزنس‌اینسایدر

حق رای برای ربات‌ها؛ چالشی حقوقی درباره شخصیت‌های الکترونیک

هر جلسه استیضاح چقدر هزینه دارد؟

هوش کودکان با این مواد غذایی زیاد می شود

ارائه دهنده خدمات تعویض روغن در محل

سقوط هواپیمای مسافربری ترکیه در شهرکرد
اطلاعات جعبه سیاه هواپیمای تهران ـ یاسوج اعلام شد/ خلبان کوه دنا را ندیده بود!/ بی توجهی هواپیمایی آسمان به عمل قلب خلبان +توضیحات تکمیلی
حسین باشاران به ایران آمد
آخرین عكس ٨ مسافر هواپيماي سقوط كرده ترکیه
علی ربیعی در وزارت تعاون، کار و رفاه اجتماعی ابقا شد
تصویری از لاشه هواپیمای ترکیه
شام نوبخت به نمایندگان مجلس/یک کارخانه دار با ۷کیلو چک برگشتی!/احتمال هدایت استیضاح‌ها توسط رئیس‌ دفتر روحانی/پاسخ دختر شفر به یک هوادار درباره حضور در ایران
تبانی زود هنگام لاریجانی با واعظی برای ۱۴۰۰؟/چرا سفر نمایندگان به خارج از کشور بسیار شده است؟/واکنش رئیس دستگاه قضا به برگزاری «رفراندوم حجاب»
اظهارات جنجالی مادر امیر قطر/برنامه‌ریزی برای حمله شیمیایی در غوطه شرقی/کشته شدن ۲۲۲ غیر نظامی سوری طی پنجاه روز حملات ترکیه به عفرین/حمله مقام اماراتی به ترکیه در حمایت از ولیعهد سعودی
آب پاکی آمریکا بر دستان اروپا و برجام / آمادگی آمریکا برای خروج از توافق هسته‌ای
اعضای کمیته رسانه در دفتر رئیس جمهوری چه کسانی هستند؟/واکنش تند احمدزاده به توهین بقایی نسبت به پدرش/واکنش نوبخت به تهدید احمد توکلی/موجودی حساب وزیر راه و دخترش چقدر است؟
7 نشانه از آماده سازی ترامپ برای آغاز جنگی بزرگ در خاورمیانه!
بازداشت «حمید بقایی» و انتقال به زندان برای اجرای حکم زندان
میرزایی نکو: مدارک دختران را خواستند تا ثابت شود زیر 9 سال هستند؛ شهردار دیروز و امروز دو ساعت بازجویی شده است/مطهری: باید سن دختران مشخص شود
آخرین تصاویر امدادرسانی شبانه به هواپیمای ترک

چرا کره شمالی قصد دارد از سیاست اتمی خود عقب نشینی کند!؟  (۲۵۲ نظر)

درس پزشکان کانادایی برای همه مسئولان زیاده خواه ایرانی!  (۲۱۶ نظر)

اطلاعات جعبه سیاه هواپیمای تهران ـ یاسوج اعلام شد/ خلبان کوه دنا را ندیده بود!/ بی توجهی هواپیمایی آسمان به عمل قلب خلبان +توضیحات تکمیلی  (۲۰۴ نظر)

پوشش کتایون ریاحی مانع پخش دورهمی شد؟/در خراسان همچنان، کنسرت‌ها لغو می‌شوند/جوانان چه گناهی کردند که با دیدن بی‌حجابی به گناه می‌افتند؟  (۱۸۰ نظر)

میرزایی نکو: مدارک دختران را خواستند تا ثابت شود زیر 9 سال هستند؛ شهردار دیروز و امروز دو ساعت بازجویی شده است/مطهری: باید سن دختران مشخص شود  (۱۷۴ نظر)

بدهی میلیاردی شرکت دختر وزیر سابق به صنعت دارو  (۱۵۴ نظر)

اگر روحانی نبود الان وضعیت کشور مانند دانشگاه آزاد بود/کنایه صادق زیبا کلام به رئیس صداوسیما درباره پارازیت/نجفی به خاطر «برنامه برج میلاد» به دادسرا احضار شد/محکومیت محمدعلی طاهری به پنج سال حبس به جای اعدام/ احتمال می دهم احمدی نژاد مأمور جایی باشد  (۱۵۲ نظر)

آزمون ساده «ورزنه» پیش روی مسئولانی که داعیه مهار بحران آب را دارند!  (۱۴۰ نظر)

سقوط هواپیمای مسافربری ترکیه در شهرکرد  (۱۳۳ نظر)

مقاصد سفر نوروزی‌تان را به دیگران هم پیشنهاد دهید: عید کجا بریم؟  (۱۱۹ نظر)

آیت‌الله نوری همدانی: عده‌ای دختر را آورده و رقصانده‌اند؛ این‌ها درد جامعه ما است/رئیس حوزه علمیه خواهران:حجاب اجباری و اختیاری معنایی ندارد  (۱۱۸ نظر)

پذیرفتن دعوت رهبر کره شمالی از سوی ترامپ/ دیدار رهبران دو کشور تا ماه می  (۱۱۴ نظر)

آب پاکی آمریکا بر دستان اروپا و برجام / آمادگی آمریکا برای خروج از توافق هسته‌ای  (۱۰۹ نظر)

حمله و تعرض به سفارت ایران در لندن با قمه و چماق / متعرضین توسط پلیس لندن دستگیر شدند + فیلم  (۱۰۲ نظر)

آیت‌الله علم‌الهدی: جشن برج میلاد نشان داد الگوی بعضی‌ها «سوفیا لورن» است/ذوالنوری: احمدی‌نژاد شخصیتی متزلزل دارد  (۱۰۰ نظر)