پیش بینی 2018 از سه رسانه مهم جهان!      شرایط فروش متنوع تویوتا راوفور      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » اروپا
423بازدید
‍ پ

As Merkel Begins New Term, Compromises Could Undo Economic Boom

The German economy could hardly be in better shape as Angela Merkel formally begins her fourth term as chancellor Wednesday. Unemployment is almost nonexistent, stock prices are at record highs, and there is almost no inflation.
کد خبر: ۷۸۲۶۷۷
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۳ اسفند ۱۳۹۶ - ۰۹:۰۶ 14 March 2018

The German economy could hardly be in better shape as Angela Merkel formally begins her fourth term as chancellor Wednesday. Unemployment is almost nonexistent, stock prices are at record highs, and there is almost no inflation.

But the political compromise that allowed Ms. Merkel to remain in power could bring that boom to an end. She had to bend to demands from her party’s junior coalition partner, and agree to roll back deregulation that, since 2005, has unleashed the country’s economy.

Now, with Europe’s economy gaining momentum after a prolonged slump, Germany — the Continent’s economic powerhouse and de facto leader — risks heading in the opposite direction.

Ms. Merkel, who will take the oath of office Wednesday along with her cabinet, faces the same political quandary afflicting many industrialized nations, including the United States. Life should feel great, but to many people, it doesn’t. Their wages haven’t budged, their jobs seem less secure, and they believe the good times have passed them by.

In Germany, where unemployment is only 3.6 percent, many angry voters in last year’s election deserted the two centrist parties, Ms. Merkel’s Christian Democrats and the left-leaning Social Democrats, in favor of minority parties, especially the far right Alternative for Germany.

“People are less confident,” said Stefan Sachs, a leader of a local chapter of the IG Metall union in the state of Hessen. “From one day to the next, you can be fired.”

To get reluctant Social Democrats to sign up for a coalition government, Ms. Merkel made concessions that critics say would take Germany back to a time when the country looked more like France, with rules that protected workers from dismissal, provided a broad safety net — and squashed entrepreneurship and growth.

The power-sharing agreement gives the Social Democrats more influence over policy than in their previous coalition, which ruled until elections last year.

In particular, Ms. Merkel ceded the Finance Ministry and control of the purse strings to the left-of-center party, which is likely to relax the strict fiscal discipline that prevailed under Wolfgang Schäuble. Mr. Schäuble, the finance minister from 2009 until he resigned last year, was a dominant figure not only in Germany but throughout Europe, where he enforced the austerity imposed on crisis countries like Greece and Portugal in return for eurozone aid. Austerity measures in the wake of the financial crisis largely involved shrinking government spending, by trimming pensions and cutting social programs, as a way to rein in budget deficits.

He also pushed those countries to emulate Germany’s reforms, in particular relaxing restrictions on hiring and firing. Many countries complied, at least to a degree, helping joblessness in the eurozone fall to 8.6 percent in February, down from more than 12 percent in 2013.

Yet now, some critics believe Berlin is on the verge of refusing its own medicine. Without Germany serving as an example, leaders in other eurozone countries would have even more trouble negotiating the politically hazardous terrain of reform.

“The coalition is undoing all the reforms that turned Germany from the sick man of Europe into the locomotive,” said Holger Schmieding, chief economist of Berenberg, a German bank.

Mr. Schmieding predicted that Germany’s relative decline would pave the way for France to take over as the eurozone’s driving force.

France is roughly where Germany was at the beginning of the 2000s, and Emmanuel Macron, the French president, has begun his own, albeit fitful, reform drive.

Although the two countries appear to have divergent narratives, Germany remains by far the eurozone’s biggest economy, and Mr. Macron will need Ms. Merkel to fulfill his regional priorities, like overhauling the European Union’s creaky machinery.

Indeed, the increased power of the Social Democrats — who have advocated greater investment spending and are resolutely pro-European — could serve to support Mr. Macron, even if Germany backtracks on economic reforms, according to Hans Stark, a professor at the Sorbonne University who studies Franco-German relations.

“It is in Germany’s interest for Mr. Macron to succeed with his reform plans,” Mr. Stark said.

Domestically, the promises exacted by the Social Democrats during difficult negotiations with Ms. Merkel would make it easier for workers at small firms to organize, allow greater increases in pensions and put limits on companies’ use of temporary workers.

That last provision is of particular concern to automakers and companies that have relied on workers with short-term contracts to deal with fluctuations in demand. Unlike permanent employees, temporary workers can be laid off without big severance payments and lengthy negotiations with labor representatives.

BMW, for example, was able to quickly react to a slump in car sales in 2008 and 2009 by cutting temporary workers. More recently, the automaker has hired workers on short-term contracts to meet a jump in orders for an S.U.V. model produced at a factory in Regensburg, Germany.

It is a tool that companies here have used liberally — temporary workers account for 9 percent of the German work force and 19 percent of workers 35 or younger.

Proponents say the system helps younger or less-qualified workers get a footing in the job market, helping them get hired full time.

But labor representatives accuse employers of abusing the system, creating a cohort of second-class workers living from one six-month contract to the next. Temporary workers are more at risk of slipping into poverty and are less likely to be married or have children, according to a study by the Hans Böckler Foundation, which is financed by German labor unions.

Ogur Özalp, a 32-year-old from the town of Schwalmstadt, about 70 miles north of Frankfurt, worked on temporary contracts for six years at an auto industry supplier, where he inspected brake parts. But, according to the IG Metall union, Mr. Özalp was fired on a pretense just before the company would have been required to hire him full time.

Under the coalition program, workers like Mr. Özalp could not make up more than 2.5 percent of a company’s work force, with some exceptions. Businesses would have to offer permanent jobs to workers on short-term contracts after 18 months, instead of 24 months under current rules. Contracts could be renewed only once rather than three times.

It remains to be seen how much of the coalition pact becomes law, and the economic effects may be milder than economists predict. Many experts warned that the government would kill job creation when it introduced a minimum wage in 2015. Unemployment continued to fall.

But there are already signs that business leaders are worried about what they see as a drift toward the sclerotic Germany of old, led by an unpopular government bereft of new ideas.

Surveys of business optimism have slipped in recent months after four years of nearly uninterrupted gains. Such pessimism can become self-fulfilling, discouraging businesses from expanding and hiring.

For the moment, Germany’s economy is so strong that few people remain unemployed for long. Still, people like Mr. Özalp often feel stuck in an endless series of insecure jobs.

He quickly found a position at another parts maker — unemployment in the region where he lives is only 4 percent. But the new job pays less and he has a contract for only six months, he said, which may or may not be renewed.

It has all had a profound impact on his personal life. “We wanted to get married, buy a house and build a future,” said Mr. Özalp, who lives with his fiancée. “Now that’s all up in the air.”

 

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

آیت‌الله جنتی: با کسانی که می‌رقصند و روسری‌ برمی‌دارند، محکم برخورد شود/پس‌لرزه‌های نابسامانی اوضاع...

آیت‌الله جنتی: با کسانی که می‌رقصند و روسری‌ برمی‌دارند، محکم برخورد شود/پس‌لرزه‌های نابسامانی اوضاع...

اعضای کمیته رسانه در دفتر رئیس جمهوری چه کسانی هستند؟/واکنش تند احمدزاده به توهین بقایی نسبت به پدرش/واکنش...

اعضای کمیته رسانه در دفتر رئیس جمهوری چه کسانی هستند؟/واکنش تند احمدزاده به توهین بقایی نسبت به پدرش/واکنش...

نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

نشست مشترک اسرائیل با عربستان، قطر، بحرین، امارات و عمان/ افزایش ۲ برابری حجم خرید تسلیحاتی مصر و عربستان/ کشف دومین کارگاه ساخت سلاح شیمیایی در غوطه شرقی سوریه/حمایت اردن از ادعای مالکیت امارات بر جزایر سه گانه ایرانی

آغاز جلسه علنی مجلس برای ستیضاح حجتی

معجزه براي تراکتور:بدون برداز٤بازي و هنوزاميدواربه صعود

استیضاح محمود حجتی در دستور کار نمایندگان

کشف قدیمی‌ترین پیغام جهان در یک بطری

سخنگوی اداره مهاجرت آمریکا استعفا کرد

انتقال دانشجوی پزشکی با آگهی ممنوع شد

استفان هاوکینگ درگذشت

فعلا دور ارزهای دیجیتالی خط بکشید

از «سهم ۴۰۰ میلیون دلاری ایران از بازار روسیه» تا «تاثیر نوسانات ارزی بر سفرهای داخلی و خارجی »

پرسپولیس، نزدیک‌ترین تیم ایرانی به صعود

رقم خبر: چند درصد مردم ایران زیر خط فقر هستند؟

توضیح سراج درباره طرح ترافیک جدید

جزئیات هزینه ۲.۷ میلیونی معیشت خانوار

افراد تحت پوشش بیمه همگانی در دوره ربیعی

وب گردی

آويز اسم ساخت ويژه طلا و جواهر

شهر محبوب 2017 ترکیه

خوب‌ها و بدهای آیفون‌های موجود از نگاه‌ بیزنس‌اینسایدر

حق رای برای ربات‌ها؛ چالشی حقوقی درباره شخصیت‌های الکترونیک

هر جلسه استیضاح چقدر هزینه دارد؟

هوش کودکان با این مواد غذایی زیاد می شود

ارائه دهنده خدمات تعویض روغن در محل

سقوط هواپیمای مسافربری ترکیه در شهرکرد
اطلاعات جعبه سیاه هواپیمای تهران ـ یاسوج اعلام شد/ خلبان کوه دنا را ندیده بود!/ بی توجهی هواپیمایی آسمان به عمل قلب خلبان +توضیحات تکمیلی
حسین باشاران به ایران آمد
آخرین عكس ٨ مسافر هواپيماي سقوط كرده ترکیه
علی ربیعی در وزارت تعاون، کار و رفاه اجتماعی ابقا شد
تصویری از لاشه هواپیمای ترکیه
شام نوبخت به نمایندگان مجلس/یک کارخانه دار با ۷کیلو چک برگشتی!/احتمال هدایت استیضاح‌ها توسط رئیس‌ دفتر روحانی/پاسخ دختر شفر به یک هوادار درباره حضور در ایران
تبانی زود هنگام لاریجانی با واعظی برای ۱۴۰۰؟/چرا سفر نمایندگان به خارج از کشور بسیار شده است؟/واکنش رئیس دستگاه قضا به برگزاری «رفراندوم حجاب»
اظهارات جنجالی مادر امیر قطر/برنامه‌ریزی برای حمله شیمیایی در غوطه شرقی/کشته شدن ۲۲۲ غیر نظامی سوری طی پنجاه روز حملات ترکیه به عفرین/حمله مقام اماراتی به ترکیه در حمایت از ولیعهد سعودی
آب پاکی آمریکا بر دستان اروپا و برجام / آمادگی آمریکا برای خروج از توافق هسته‌ای
اعضای کمیته رسانه در دفتر رئیس جمهوری چه کسانی هستند؟/واکنش تند احمدزاده به توهین بقایی نسبت به پدرش/واکنش نوبخت به تهدید احمد توکلی/موجودی حساب وزیر راه و دخترش چقدر است؟
7 نشانه از آماده سازی ترامپ برای آغاز جنگی بزرگ در خاورمیانه!
بازداشت «حمید بقایی» و انتقال به زندان برای اجرای حکم زندان
میرزایی نکو: مدارک دختران را خواستند تا ثابت شود زیر 9 سال هستند؛ شهردار دیروز و امروز دو ساعت بازجویی شده است/مطهری: باید سن دختران مشخص شود
آخرین تصاویر امدادرسانی شبانه به هواپیمای ترک

چرا کره شمالی قصد دارد از سیاست اتمی خود عقب نشینی کند!؟  (۲۵۲ نظر)

درس پزشکان کانادایی برای همه مسئولان زیاده خواه ایرانی!  (۲۱۶ نظر)

اطلاعات جعبه سیاه هواپیمای تهران ـ یاسوج اعلام شد/ خلبان کوه دنا را ندیده بود!/ بی توجهی هواپیمایی آسمان به عمل قلب خلبان +توضیحات تکمیلی  (۲۰۴ نظر)

پوشش کتایون ریاحی مانع پخش دورهمی شد؟/در خراسان همچنان، کنسرت‌ها لغو می‌شوند/جوانان چه گناهی کردند که با دیدن بی‌حجابی به گناه می‌افتند؟  (۱۸۰ نظر)

میرزایی نکو: مدارک دختران را خواستند تا ثابت شود زیر 9 سال هستند؛ شهردار دیروز و امروز دو ساعت بازجویی شده است/مطهری: باید سن دختران مشخص شود  (۱۷۴ نظر)

بدهی میلیاردی شرکت دختر وزیر سابق به صنعت دارو  (۱۵۴ نظر)

اگر روحانی نبود الان وضعیت کشور مانند دانشگاه آزاد بود/کنایه صادق زیبا کلام به رئیس صداوسیما درباره پارازیت/نجفی به خاطر «برنامه برج میلاد» به دادسرا احضار شد/محکومیت محمدعلی طاهری به پنج سال حبس به جای اعدام/ احتمال می دهم احمدی نژاد مأمور جایی باشد  (۱۵۲ نظر)

آزمون ساده «ورزنه» پیش روی مسئولانی که داعیه مهار بحران آب را دارند!  (۱۴۰ نظر)

سقوط هواپیمای مسافربری ترکیه در شهرکرد  (۱۳۳ نظر)

مقاصد سفر نوروزی‌تان را به دیگران هم پیشنهاد دهید: عید کجا بریم؟  (۱۱۹ نظر)

آیت‌الله نوری همدانی: عده‌ای دختر را آورده و رقصانده‌اند؛ این‌ها درد جامعه ما است/رئیس حوزه علمیه خواهران:حجاب اجباری و اختیاری معنایی ندارد  (۱۱۸ نظر)

پذیرفتن دعوت رهبر کره شمالی از سوی ترامپ/ دیدار رهبران دو کشور تا ماه می  (۱۱۴ نظر)

آب پاکی آمریکا بر دستان اروپا و برجام / آمادگی آمریکا برای خروج از توافق هسته‌ای  (۱۰۹ نظر)

حمله و تعرض به سفارت ایران در لندن با قمه و چماق / متعرضین توسط پلیس لندن دستگیر شدند + فیلم  (۱۰۲ نظر)

آیت‌الله علم‌الهدی: جشن برج میلاد نشان داد الگوی بعضی‌ها «سوفیا لورن» است/ذوالنوری: احمدی‌نژاد شخصیتی متزلزل دارد  (۱۰۰ نظر)