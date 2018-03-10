پیش بینی 2018 از سه رسانه مهم جهان!      شرایط فروش متنوع تویوتا راوفور      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » اروپا
608بازدید
‍ پ

France tells Trump a trade war won’t go his way

Trade secretary says US president will find American consumers turn against him in any escalation of hostilities.
کد خبر: ۷۸۱۲۵۵
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۹ اسفند ۱۳۹۶ - ۰۸:۵۳ 10 March 2018

Trade secretary says US president will find American consumers turn against him in any escalation of hostilities.

France has a message for Donald Trump: America’s aggressive, go-it-alone tariff tactics are doomed.

Speaking to POLITICO, French Trade Secretary Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne warned that the U.S. president risks igniting a trade war by imposing tariffs on steel and aluminum, but insisted that his strategy would backfire.

“We are entering an era where trade war is starting to show its teeth. And we think that’s not good news,” Lemoyne said in an interview in a Brussels hotel. “American politics today — unilaterally putting in place a regime of additional tariffs on steel and aluminum — comes on the heels of a policy which aims to gut the dispute settlement system of the World Trade Organization.”

The U.S. president is using the threat of tariffs to pressure trading partners into new trade arrangements with Washington that he hopes will help slash America’s yawning deficit. Mexico and Canada, for example, have only escaped duties on the condition that they strike a new version of the North American Free Trade Agreement that will tilt the balance of trade more in America’s favor.

Lemoyne retorted, however, that there was no way that the EU, the world’s largest trade group, would be strong-armed into any sort of new transatlantic trade deal along those lines.

In part, he explained, it was impossible to resurrect the idea of a transatlantic trade deal because Trump had quit the Paris agreement on climate change. That has become a red line for new EU trade deals, at France’s insistence.

“We have said that to strike trade agreements, this must be done with countries whose governments are party to the Paris agreement,” he said. “Potentially blocking us on steel and aluminum to force a free trade deal is not the right way.”

Lemoyne also stressed that Trump’s tariffs would come back to bite the American economy. Beyond tariffs of 25 percent on steel and 10 percent on aluminum, the president is proposing a broader policy of reciprocity. That would mean lifting tariffs on, say, European cars because the EU imposes higher duties on motor vehicles than the U.S. does.

While Lemoyne said Europe stood ready to retaliate directly against targeted U.S. products, he argued that Trump would be deterred from a broader trade war when an arms’ race over tariffs ramped up prices for American consumers.

“This escalation in taxes and tariffs isn’t good for the American consumer,” said Lemoyne.

He added that recent U.S. tariffs on Canadian soft-wood lumber exports meant that American importers continued to import the Canadian wood but passed on the higher price to consumers. “In reality this type of measure can turn against the Americans themselves,” he said.

Lemoyne also insisted that Trump would fail in his attempt to disable the World Trade Organization as the global forum to resolve trade disputes. The U.S. is vetoing the appointment of new judges in the WTO’s appellate court, in what the French minister and the European Commission say is an attempt to undermine the institution.

Lemoyne warned that France would push for the appellate court to continue its work despite Trump’s opposition.

“It is necessary to think about all the forms of Plan B, which make it possible to maintain … a mechanism for those states that are in favor of having it. Because there is still a very strong majority of WTO countries that wish to continue to have this type of dispute settlement.

“So I think that now we must actually start to be creative and therefore France will also … put proposals on the table to restore efficiency to the WTO both in its function as a developer of standards and in its function as a judge.”

French President Emmanuel Macron will discuss the trade tensions with Trump on his state visit to Washington next month, Lemoyne said.

In another sign that Europe is unwilling to roll over in the face of Trump’s threats, Lemoyne said that Paris would use the EU leaders’ summit on March 22-23 “to establish what we call a European chief enforcer, who would be charged with the power to activate all sorts of control mechanisms and retaliation measures.”

Such an enforcer, who would work in the European Commission’s trade department, “could also be a deterrent vis-à-vis certain partners who sometimes test the limits.”

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

آیت‌الله علم‌الهدی: جشن برج میلاد نشان داد الگوی بعضی‌ها «سوفیا لورن» است/ذوالنوری: احمدی‌نژاد شخصیتی...

آیت‌الله علم‌الهدی: جشن برج میلاد نشان داد الگوی بعضی‌ها «سوفیا لورن» است/ذوالنوری: احمدی‌نژاد شخصیتی...

پوشش کتایون ریاحی مانع پخش دورهمی شد؟/در خراسان همچنان، کنسرت‌ها لغو می‌شوند/جوانان چه گناهی کردند که...

پوشش کتایون ریاحی مانع پخش دورهمی شد؟/در خراسان همچنان، کنسرت‌ها لغو می‌شوند/جوانان چه گناهی کردند که...

نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

حاشیه‌های عجیب یک اعزام منتفی شده به جام جهانی

از «پیش بینی IMF از وضعیت اقتصاد ایران در سال آینده» تا «توافق تایلند و ژاپن برای حذف دلار از مبادلات خود»

وب گردی

ژن خوب زیر میکروسکوپ: تبارشناسی آقازادگی از صفویه تا مایکروسافت

جنگ فولادی ترامپ و درس‌هایی برای ایران

آیفون یا گوشی‌های اندرویدی؛ کدام بهتر است؟

اسپیرولینا و خواص جادویی آن

با اپلیکیشن خرید بلیط،سریع و ارزان خرید کنید

حمله و تعرض به سفارت ایران در لندن با قمه و چماق / معترضین توسط پلیس لندن دستگیر شدند + فیلم
چرا «دورهمی» با حضور کتایون ریاحی پخش نشد؟
اصلاح‌طلبان به دنبال جدا کردن سفره خود از دولت/واکنش یک مرجع تقلید به بحث حجاب اجباری/دردسری که «من‌ و تو» برای خواننده پیشکسوت ایجاد کرد
پوشش کتایون ریاحی مانع پخش دورهمی شد؟/در خراسان همچنان، کنسرت‌ها لغو می‌شوند/جوانان چه گناهی کردند که با دیدن بی‌حجابی به گناه می‌افتند؟
آتش سوزی مشکوک در انبار نظامی دزفول / هنوز علت وقوع حادثه مشخص نیست + فیلم
دو تصویر از دو مسئول، قضاوت با شما
بدهی میلیاردی شرکت دختر وزیر سابق به صنعت دارو
چراغ سبز آمریکا به اسرائیل برای حمله به حزب الله لبنان/توضیحی درباره یک شایعه ضد ایرانی در کویت/بیانیه ضد ایرانی کمیته چهار جانبه عربی/توافق بن سلمان و ترزا می برای مقابله با ایران
آخرین وضعیت پرونده برادر جهانگیری/پشت پرده کنار گذاشتن ابتکار از سازمان محیط زیست/یک نماینده: بر سر سؤال از روحانی معامله شد/ ماه‎ها دق الباب برای دیدن «ماهرخ» وزرا!
چرا کره شمالی قصد دارد از سیاست اتمی خود عقب نشینی کند!؟
حمله محمد بن سلمان به ایران، ترکیه و گروه های وابسته: این سه «مثلث معاصر شرارت» هستند!
حراج تجمل در تهران!
باز هم تقلید اعراب از ایرانیان!
وقتی پلیس همصدای کارگران مظلوم در مقابل کارفرما می شود!+ویدیو
علت‌حذف نام پدر از صفحه ثبت‌نام کارت‌ملی‌هوشمند

مردم موافق افزایش ۹۰ درصدی نرخ بلیت مترو هستند!  (۲۵۹ نظر)

کره شمالی برای توقف فعالیت های هسته ای خود و مذاکره با آمریکا اعلام آمادگی کرد!  (۱۷۰ نظر)

رئیس دانشکده مدیریت دانشگاه آزاد استان تهران عزل شد  (۱۵۱ نظر)

آمریکا در حال برنامه ریزی برای حمله به ایران است!  (۱۳۰ نظر)

اگر امام بود به احمدی‌نژاد چه می‌گفت؟/دستمزد عجیب مهناز افشار در «گلشیفته»/آخرین وضعیت بررسی مدرک برادر رئیس جمهور!/روایت یکی از زنان بازداشت‌ شده مقابل «آزادی»/آقازاده «حاجی» شانس خود را جای دیگری بیازمایند/آیت‌الله مؤمن: در آیت‌الله خامنه‌ای غیر خدا ندیده‌ام  (۱۲۴ نظر)

مقاصد سفر نوروزی‌تان را به دیگران هم پیشنهاد دهید: عید کجا بریم؟  (۱۱۹ نظر)

بدهی میلیاردی شرکت دختر وزیر سابق به صنعت دارو  (۱۰۹ نظر)

آلمان برای انتقال کارگردان ایرانی به هواپیمای اورژانس بنزین نداد!  (۸۹ نظر)

آقای روحانی فقط مخالفت با دولت شما از روی بی عقلی است؟  (۸۸ نظر)

دست کشاورزان شرق اصفهان زیر ساطور مدیران وزارت نیرو گیر کرده و در حال قطع شدن است!  (۸۷ نظر)

حمله محمد بن سلمان به ایران، ترکیه و گروه های وابسته: این سه «مثلث معاصر شرارت» هستند!  (۸۳ نظر)

آیت‌الله نوری همدانی: عده‌ای دختر را آورده و رقصانده‌اند؛ این‌ها درد جامعه ما است/رئیس حوزه علمیه خواهران:حجاب اجباری و اختیاری معنایی ندارد  (۷۸ نظر)

پذیرفتن دعوت رهبر کره شمالی از سوی ترامپ/ دیدار رهبران دو کشور تا ماه می  (۷۵ نظر)

تهدید«لودریان» به تحریم مجدد ایران پیش از ورود به تهران/ شروط هفت‌گانه عربستان برای سعد الحریری/اظهارات جالب لاوروف در خصوص برجام و نقش ایران در خاورمیانه/نگرانی سناتور آمریکایی از ایجاد محور ایرانی-روسی  (۷۱ نظر)

حمله رژیم اسرائیل به پایگاه وابسته به ایران در سوریه قریب‌الوقوع است؟  (۶۳ نظر)