پیش بینی 2018 از سه رسانه مهم جهان!      شرایط فروش متنوع تویوتا راوفور      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » روسیه
951بازدید
‍ پ

Russian Gets 12 Years Jail In U.S. For Role In Credit Card Hacking Scheme

A U.S. judge sentenced a Russian man to 12 years in prison on February 14 for his role in a hacking scheme that prosecutors said caused hundreds of millions of dollars in damage through the sale of 160 million stolen credit card numbers.
کد خبر: ۷۷۴۵۲۶
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۶ بهمن ۱۳۹۶ - ۱۰:۲۷ 15 February 2018

A U.S. judge sentenced a Russian man to 12 years in prison on February 14 for his role in a hacking scheme that prosecutors said caused hundreds of millions of dollars in damage through the sale of 160 million stolen credit card numbers.

Vladimir Drinkman, 37, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Jerome Simandle in New Jersey. He was arrested in the Netherlands in June 2012 and extradited to the United States in February 2015.

Drinkman pleaded guilty to conspiring to illegally access computers and conspiring to commit wire fraud in September 2015.

Another Russian man who was arrested along with Drinkman, Dmitry Smilianets, was sentenced on February 14 to time already served in jail and released by the court. Smilianets, 34, also pleaded guilty to conspiring to commit wire fraud in September 2015.

Lawyers for Drinkman and Smilianets could not immediately be reached for comment.

Prosecutors said the two men took part in a hacking scheme as early as 2003 in which they helped install "sniffers" designed to steal data from the computer networks of financial companies, payment processors, and retailers.

Prosecutors said the defendants then used an array of computers to store and ultimately sell data they collected, fetching $10 to $50 apiece for credit card numbers, depending on the country of origin.

The scheme ultimately cost banks and credit card companies hundreds of millions in losses, including more than $300 million reported by three companies alone, prosecutors said.

Sixteen companies' networks were infiltrated, including those of Nasdaq OMX Group Inc, 7-Eleven, France’s Carrefour SA, JC Penney Co, JetBlue Airways Corp, and Heartland Payment Systems Inc, according to prosecutors.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
.به کانال تلگرام ما بپیوندید
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

نادر طالب‌زاده:خیلی از روشنفکران غربی خواستار پناهندگی در ایران هستند/فیروزآبادی: اطلاعاتی ندیدم که موسوی،...

نادر طالب‌زاده:خیلی از روشنفکران غربی خواستار پناهندگی در ایران هستند/فیروزآبادی: اطلاعاتی ندیدم که موسوی،...

روایت فیروزآبادی از تعداد حاضران در راهپیمایی ۲۵ خرداد ۸۸/پیامک عجیب قاضی‌پور به وزیر اقتصاد در مورد...

روایت فیروزآبادی از تعداد حاضران در راهپیمایی ۲۵ خرداد ۸۸/پیامک عجیب قاضی‌پور به وزیر اقتصاد در مورد...

نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

مدیر عامل بیمه سرمد استعفا کرد

وب گردی

ایده اکونومیست برای شبکه ارتباطی نسل پنجم: 5G را ملی کنیم

قیمت آپارتمان نوساز نزدیک ایستگاه‌های مترو تهران چقدر است؟

مطالعه هوشمند زیاد یا هوشمند؟

دوره‌های آموزشی رایگان زمستانه کلینیک نی‌نی سایت

نگران جای جوش و منافذ باز صورت نباشید راه حل پیدا شد!

تور جام جهانی روسیه رو با نماینده فیفا تجربه کنید

علائم کثیف بودن فیلتر بنزین

انتقاد تند آیت‌الله خاتمی از سخنان رئیس جمهور/خبری از سردار سلیمانی که ده سال بعد افشا شد!/کنایه رئیسی به روحانی درباره سخنرانی روز ۲۲ بهمن /درخواست کانادا برای تحقیق درباره مرگ سید امامی/مسئولان ارشد ایرانی با تابعیت اسکاتلند، کانادا، آمریکا و انگلیس؟!
روایت جزئیات خودکشی دکتر سیدامامی توسط علاءالدین بروجردی/اعلام آمادگی سپاه برای ارائه مستنداتی درباره مرگ سیدامامی/سخنان علم‌الهدی یک «بدعت» است/علی عسکری: حق با حاتمی‌کیاست
متن کامل فرمان ۸ ماده ‏ای امام خمینی
پاسخی علمی به ادعای «مارمولک‌های جاسوس» سرلشکر فیروزآبادی
اتهام جاسوسی و مرگ در زندان؛ بررسی یک پرونده جنجالی!
نقش ولادیمیر پوتین در رویارویی اخیر ایران و اسرائیل / توهمی که اسرائیل باید از آن دوری کند
تهدید بی سابقه ماکرون برای حمله به سوریه/ کشته شدن ده ها مبارز روس در حمله هوایی آمریکا به دیرالزور/احداث پایگاه نظامی آمریکا در یک قدمی ایران/ خیز ارتش سوریه برای آغاز عملیات پاکسازی غوطه شرقی
روایت فیروزآبادی از تعداد حاضران در راهپیمایی ۲۵ خرداد ۸۸/پیامک عجیب قاضی‌پور به وزیر اقتصاد در مورد نرخ دلار/زاکانی: مبارزه با فساد از زیرمجموعه‌های نهاد رهبری آغاز شود/باهنر: مسئولان سمعک و عینک بگذارند!
از اعتراض مقابل مجلس تا هجوم به دفتر کار و تخریب؛ این دعوا ادامه دارد!
آزمون استخدامی دروغینی که سازمان سنجش برگزار کرد تا کلاه هزاران کارجو برداشته شود!+سند
نقوی حسینی: «سید امامی» با لباس خود را حلقه آویز کرده است/شریعتمداری: حرف روحانی اهانت به راهپیمایان 22 بهمن است
جدال لفظی آخوندی و سردار فدوی
ساندويچ بستني كه مردم را به وحشت مي اندازد
مطهری: لحظه خودکشی سیدامامی در فیلم مشهود نیست
عذاب قبل از قبر مردگان در سردخانه دهدشت

در مقابل حرکت توهین‌آمیز شرکت سامسونگ، چه واکنشی را پیشنهاد می‌دهید؟  (۵۲۷ نظر)

آیا «کارلوس کی‌روش» به «علی کریمی» توهین کرده است؟  (۲۲۶ نظر)

دهن کجی «سامسونگ» به ایرانیان در المپیک زمستانی و سکوت مسئولان!  (۱۵۶ نظر)

در تنگنا قرار دادن مردم برای خرید خودروی چینی، بی حرمتی به مردم است  (۱۱۴ نظر)

به نظر شما برنامه دولت و مخالفانش برای پیشرفت کشور چیست؟  (۱۱۴ نظر)

تحقیر مردم ایران توسط سامسونگ!  (۱۰۸ نظر)

اتهام جاسوسی و مرگ در زندان؛ بررسی یک پرونده جنجالی!  (۱۰۳ نظر)

آزمون استخدامی دروغینی که سازمان سنجش برگزار کرد تا کلاه هزاران کارجو برداشته شود!+سند  (۱۰۳ نظر)

نخستین موفقیت رسمی سوریه در انهدام جنگنده رژیم اسرائیل در چهار دهه/ هشدار روسیه به طرفین منازعه/درخواست اسرائیل برای میانجیگری و مداخله روسیه و آمریکا  (۱۰۲ نظر)

انتقاد تند آیت‌الله خاتمی از سخنان رئیس جمهور/خبری از سردار سلیمانی که ده سال بعد افشا شد!/کنایه رئیسی به روحانی درباره سخنرانی روز ۲۲ بهمن /درخواست کانادا برای تحقیق درباره مرگ سید امامی/مسئولان ارشد ایرانی با تابعیت اسکاتلند، کانادا، آمریکا و انگلیس؟!  (۱۰۱ نظر)

از اعتراض مقابل مجلس تا هجوم به دفتر کار و تخریب؛ این دعوا ادامه دارد!  (۹۷ نظر)

مقایسه دولت هاشمی و خاتمی و احمدی نژاد/روایت علم‌الهدی از نص صریح قرآن درباره راهپیمایی ۲۲ بهمن/لیدر معروفی که با هیپنوتیزم بازاریاب‌شبکه‌ای جذب می‌کند!/عضو مجلس خبرگان: حجاب حتما نباید چادر باشد  (۸۵ نظر)

روایت جزئیات خودکشی دکتر سیدامامی توسط علاءالدین بروجردی/اعلام آمادگی سپاه برای ارائه مستنداتی درباره مرگ سیدامامی/سخنان علم‌الهدی یک «بدعت» است/علی عسکری: حق با حاتمی‌کیاست  (۸۱ نظر)

نشانه هایی از وقوع یک جنگ منطقه ای در سوریه میان ایران و اسرائیل!  (۸۱ نظر)

افشاگری مصلحی از توزیع پول بین حاضران در ناآرامی‌های اخیر/پیش‌بینی ۴۵ میلیارد تومان «پاداش اتفاقی» در بودجه شهرداری/خسارت به منزل چند ائمه جمعه در ناآرامی‌های اخیر/شوخی کنایه‌دار روزنامه‌نگار اصولگرا با رحیم‌پور ازغدی  (۸۱ نظر)