'The anti-Trump': New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern earns nickname from Vogue

The prime minister of New Zealand may have a new nickname on the international stage – “the anti-Trump”.
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۶ بهمن ۱۳۹۶ - ۱۰:۰۴ 15 February 2018

The prime minister of New Zealand may have a new nickname on the international stage – “the anti-Trump”.

 That’s according to the fashion bible Vogue, which profiled 37-year-old Jacinda Ardern for its March issue, shooting the prime minister on a windswept North Island beach wearing clothes by New Zealand designers in a picture that is being described as “beautiful” and high fashion.

“New Zealand’s Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern, Is Young, Forward-Looking, and Unabashedly Liberal,” the magazine’s headline read. “Call Her the Anti-Trump.”

“She’s the real deal,” tweeted the writer of the piece, Amelia Lester, who interviewed Ardern in her modest Auckland home, which she prefers over the cavernous Premier House in Wellington.

“We’re small,” Ardern says of New Zealand’s standing on the global stage. “But we do our bit by standing up for what we believe in.”

Vogue interrogated Ardern about her relationship with US president Donald Trump, but found the new leader “circumspect” on the topic, after previous off-hand comments about Trump mistaking her for Justin Trudeau’s wife at the Apec summit found their way on to the world stage.

The March issue of Vogue, which features an interview with Jacinda Ardern.

“But we’ll work with anyone!” Ardern quipped to Vogue, regarding Trump.

Describing Ardern’s political style as “a blend of Bernie Sanders’s bluntness and Elizabeth Warren’s fearlessness”, the interview touches on a number of issues close to Ardern’s heart, including climate change (“We’re surrounded by island nations who will feel the brunt of climate change. So I see us as having a responsibility.”), her pregnancy (“Clarke and I just laughed about it because there was now literally nothing that could happen to me that would make this year bigger”) and a childhood aspiration to be a clown – which Ardern compares to politics.

“I didn’t think I would be prime minister, because I didn’t consider it. But that’s the power of saying yes, because there will be a moment when someone asks you to do something beyond your comfort zone. I am not unique.”

Although still known as the leading global fashion and beauty magazine, Vogue has increasingly shifted towards profiling political figures since the 2008 Obama election. American Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour is an outspoken critic of Trump.

Other politicians or political spouses profiled by US Vogue include Hillary Clinton (six times), Ivanka Trump, Melania Trump, Michelle Obama, Sarah Palin, Jill Biden and Cindy McCain.

Chris Knutsen, a former senior editor at Vogue, told Politico the trend towards featuring more politicians and their spouses was spearheaded by Wintour.

“Anna has broadened the magazine’s interests. Vogue has always had a lot to say about the arts and culture, but its increased coverage of politics in particular – you can attribute that to Anna. Historically, it was mostly just profiles of the first ladies, but she’s also interested in members of the cabinet and the Senate. It’s taking a much wider view now.”

The Vogue article was widely shared and discussed in New Zealand. Ardern is the first prime minister to be featured in the magazine and chose two New Zealand designers for the shoot – including a pair of Herriot pants and a trench coat from Harman Grubiša – and a New Zealand photographer.

“Yes, we believe in globalisation and trade, but we also believe in you being able to benefit from that more,” Ardern told the magazine. “For too long, we progressives have seemed like part of the system. We need to start thinking about whether or not it’s delivering for us now.”

