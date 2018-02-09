Iran reiterates its opposition to any talks on missile program

Despite the desire in the United States and some European countries to force Iran into negotiations table over its missile program, Iranian officials once again stress that the topic is in no way open for negotiations and compromise.

Tabnak – Despite the desire in the United States and some European countries to force Iran into negotiations table over its missile program, Iranian officials once again stress that the topic is in no way open for negotiations and compromise.

On the verge of the 39th anniversary of Iran’s Islamic Revolution, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) hailed Iran as the most powerful country in the West Asia region and said the Islamic Republic will never allow the enemy to undermine its defense capabilities, including the missile power.

“The consecutive failures of the US, the Zionist regime (of Israel), and their European and regional allies in the battlefields of proxy wars and Takfiri terrorism, which have occurred contrary to their cause and will, brings to mind the undeniable fact that the Islamic Republic of Iran, as the most powerful country in the West Asia region, will never be intimidated by the numerous and massive plots of the Western wolves and demons,” the IRGC said in a statement.

“(The country) will not allow the enemy to approach the gates of its defense superiority and the deterrent power of its missiles and to undermine its security shield and national defense,” the IRGC added.

The statement also called on the Iranian people from all walks of life to participate in the upcoming rallies due to be held on Sunday marking the anniversary of the Islamic Revolution.

In the same vein, Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani reiterated the country’s policy not to negotiate with foreigners about its defense capabilities and said the Islamic Republic would never lose the “indigenous” missile technology.

The enemy says that Iran should not build missiles because it seeks to undermine the country’s security, Larijani said in a speech in the central province of Isfahan on Thursday night. “They (enemies) should be aware that the (Iranian) missile technology is indigenous and cannot be taken from the hands of the Iranian nation,” he noted.

He further pointed to enemies’ attempts to destroy Iran’s national interests and said they are trying to hamper “the great movement” of the 1979 Islamic Revolution. However, the enemies’ plots against the Islamic Republic will be foiled by the Iranian nation’s unity, the parliament speaker said.

Iran has also underscored frequently that its military might poses no threat to other countries and that the Islamic Republic’s defense doctrine is entirely based on deterrence.

Back in October, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei said in a gathering of new Army officers that vigorous efforts to boost Iran’s power is a non-negotiable issue, warning that the enemies attempt to counter Iran’s national might because they see this as a nuisance.