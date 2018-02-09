پیش بینی 2018 از سه رسانه مهم جهان!      شرایط فروش متنوع تویوتا راوفور      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » ایران
882بازدید
‍ پ

Iran reiterates its opposition to any talks on missile program

Despite the desire in the United States and some European countries to force Iran into negotiations table over its missile program, Iranian officials once again stress that the topic is in no way open for negotiations and compromise. 
کد خبر: ۷۷۲۸۹۴
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۰ بهمن ۱۳۹۶ - ۲۲:۱۱ 09 February 2018

Tabnak – Despite the desire in the United States and some European countries to force Iran into negotiations table over its missile program, Iranian officials once again stress that the topic is in no way open for negotiations and compromise. 

On the verge of the 39th anniversary of Iran’s Islamic Revolution, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) hailed Iran as the most powerful country in the West Asia region and said the Islamic Republic will never allow the enemy to undermine its defense capabilities, including the missile power.

“The consecutive failures of the US, the Zionist regime (of Israel), and their European and regional allies in the battlefields of proxy wars and Takfiri terrorism, which have occurred contrary to their cause and will, brings to mind the undeniable fact that the Islamic Republic of Iran, as the most powerful country in the West Asia region, will never be intimidated by the numerous and massive plots of the Western wolves and demons,” the IRGC said in a statement.

“(The country) will not allow the enemy to approach the gates of its defense superiority and the deterrent power of its missiles and to undermine its security shield and national defense,” the IRGC added.

The statement also called on the Iranian people from all walks of life to participate in the upcoming rallies due to be held on Sunday marking the anniversary of the Islamic Revolution.

In the same vein, Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani reiterated the country’s policy not to negotiate with foreigners about its defense capabilities and said the Islamic Republic would never lose the “indigenous” missile technology.

The enemy says that Iran should not build missiles because it seeks to undermine the country’s security, Larijani said in a speech in the central province of Isfahan on Thursday night. “They (enemies) should be aware that the (Iranian) missile technology is indigenous and cannot be taken from the hands of the Iranian nation,” he noted.

He further pointed to enemies’ attempts to destroy Iran’s national interests and said they are trying to hamper “the great movement” of the 1979 Islamic Revolution. However, the enemies’ plots against the Islamic Republic will be foiled by the Iranian nation’s unity, the parliament speaker said.

Iran has also underscored frequently that its military might poses no threat to other countries and that the Islamic Republic’s defense doctrine is entirely based on deterrence.

Back in October, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei said in a gathering of new Army officers that vigorous efforts to boost Iran’s power is a non-negotiable issue, warning that the enemies attempt to counter Iran’s national might because they see this as a nuisance.

برچسب ها
iran missile program negotiations
اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
.به کانال تلگرام ما بپیوندید
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

احمد خاتمی: در رژیم سابق غارتگری اصل بود، اما در نظام اسلامی چند دزد دله پیدا می‌شود/وال‌استریت ژورنال:...

احمد خاتمی: در رژیم سابق غارتگری اصل بود، اما در نظام اسلامی چند دزد دله پیدا می‌شود/وال‌استریت ژورنال:...

مقایسه دولت هاشمی و خاتمی و احمدی نژاد/روایت علم‌الهدی از نص صریح قرآن درباره راهپیمایی ۲۲ بهمن/لیدر...

مقایسه دولت هاشمی و خاتمی و احمدی نژاد/روایت علم‌الهدی از نص صریح قرآن درباره راهپیمایی ۲۲ بهمن/لیدر...

نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

آمادگی شهرداری برای بارش مجدد برف در پایتخت

صادرات گاز به عمان سال آینده آغاز نمی‌شود!

عملکرد ۹ ماهه درآمدهای مالیاتی

ثروتمندترین افراد جهان در دارایی ارز رمزنگار معرفی شدند

طلای جهانی در مسیر ثبت دومین کاهش هفتگی

آنفلوانزای حاد پرندگان همچنان در کشور می‌تازد

احمد خاتمی: در رژیم سابق غارتگری اصل بود، اما در نظام اسلامی چند دزد دله پیدا می‌شود/وال‌استریت ژورنال: تلاش محرمانه آمریکا برای گفت‌وگوی با ایران درباره زندانیان دوتابعیتی

آمادگی ایران برای واگذاری میلیون‌ها پروژه اقتصادی

اوراق اجاره چیست؟

بارش‌های پراکنده در راه هستند

زمین‌لرزه ۳.۶ ریشتری در مرز استان‌های تهران و سمنان

آمریکا و پاکستان می‌خواهند افعانستان را به زانو دربیاورند

سفر «هنیه» به مصر برای بررسی مسائل مربوط به فلسطین

پارلمان اروپا اقدام ترکیه علیه منتقدان عملیات عفرین را محکوم کرد

«ابراهیم الجعفری» به مسکو سفر می کند

وب گردی

مدیران کوهنورد، مدیران هلی‌کوپتری؛ وزیر کار چه کسانی را نشانه گرفت؟

از اقتصاد چین چه می‌دانیم؟

ارزشمندترین برندهای 2018: آمازون بالاتر از گوگل و اپل!

مراحل رشد مغز کودک

سعید طوسی نبايد در فضاهای دينی و عمومی حضور يابد/فائزه هاشمی: حجاب اجباری به پایه‌های دینی نظام ما ضربه می‌زند/برخی نمی‌خواهند مردم چهل ساله شدن انقلاب را جشن بگیرند/سرنوشت دختران معترض به حجاب چه می‌شود؟
علت شکایت ستاد امر به معروف و نهی از منکر از علی کریمی/تشریح پیگیری پرونده «سعید طوسی» در مجلس/روایت باهنر از طرح‎های عجیبی که احمدی‌نژاد تصویب می‌کرد
اختصاص ۳ تا ۱۷ هکتار به ساخت امام‌زاده در محوطه تخت جمشید!
پلاسکوی دولتی در آستانه فروریختن! / تخلیه ساختمان‌های مجاور/ آب کم آمد، زمین را کندند! / آتش پس از ۴۰ ساعت خاموش شد
تحقیر مردم ایران توسط سامسونگ!
تکلیف تعطیلی مدارس در روز شنبه مشخص شد
تقدیر باور نکردنی این زوج را به هم رساند!
دهن کجی «سامسونگ» به ایرانیان در المپیک زمستانی و سکوت مسئولان!
با «هویت‌های سرگردان» در جامعه چه کنیم؟
افشاگری مصلحی از توزیع پول بین حاضران در ناآرامی‌های اخیر/پیش‌بینی ۴۵ میلیارد تومان «پاداش اتفاقی» در بودجه شهرداری/خسارت به منزل چند ائمه جمعه در ناآرامی‌های اخیر/شوخی کنایه‌دار روزنامه‌نگار اصولگرا با رحیم‌پور ازغدی
ماجرای نسخه خوش خط دکتر کرجی
برخورد‌‌دماغه‌کشتی‌چینی‌با‌سانچی‌عمدی‌بوده‌است
آتش در ساختمان ۸ طبقه ولیعصر ادامه دارد
‌زنان در غرب چگونه برای پوشیدن شلوار جنگیدند؟
آشنا: در صورت ادامه وضع موجود، احتمالا همه بازنده و اکثریت سرخورده می‌شوند/تحریم کاروان ایران و کره‌شمالی در المپیک زمستانی!

در مقابل حرکت توهین‌آمیز شرکت سامسونگ، چه واکنشی را پیشنهاد می‌دهید؟  (۴۳۶ نظر)

گوشه‌ای از فساد اشرف پهلوی + اسناد  (۱۸۴ نظر)

اختصاص ۳ تا ۱۷ هکتار به ساخت امام‌زاده در محوطه تخت جمشید!  (۱۳۵ نظر)

دهن کجی «سامسونگ» به ایرانیان در المپیک زمستانی و سکوت مسئولان!  (۱۲۲ نظر)

نه خاطره بگویید؛ نه پروژه افتتاح کنید و نه معضلات رژیم گذشته را بگویید!  (۱۱۷ نظر)

حذف امتحانات ورودی مدارس تیزهوشان و نمونه دولتی  (۱۱۴ نظر)

آنهایی که از افزایش تعرفه واردات خودرو 102.500.000.000.000 تومان سود کردند، به مردم معرفی کنید!  (۱۱۴ نظر)

به جای استاد و دانش، در برخی دانشگاه‌ها امپراتورها و روابط حاکم شده‌اند!  (۱۱۳ نظر)

تحقیر مردم ایران توسط سامسونگ!  (۱۰۱ نظر)

خدا به ما رحم کرد که خاوری، آخوند نبود!/محکومیت خواننده پاپ به جرم استفاده ابزاری از زن!/ چه کسی بر هزینه‌کرد بنیاد «مستضعفان» نظارت می کند؟/درخواست پورمختار از بازرسی دفتر رهبرانقلاب  (۸۹ نظر)

فرجام رابطه زن خیانتکار با مربی بدنسازی شوهرش  (۸۶ نظر)

سعید طوسی نبايد در فضاهای دينی و عمومی حضور يابد/فائزه هاشمی: حجاب اجباری به پایه‌های دینی نظام ما ضربه می‌زند/برخی نمی‌خواهند مردم چهل ساله شدن انقلاب را جشن بگیرند/سرنوشت دختران معترض به حجاب چه می‌شود؟  (۸۵ نظر)

مگر دستور روحانی برای یک «دولت خارجی» صادر شده است؟!  (۸۲ نظر)

ثروت همه ایرانی ها 25 درصد کم شده است/ کاهش ارزش پول کشور به ضرر نظام است  (۷۷ نظر)

کشف‌حجاب‌های اخیر تحت تأثیر منافقین انجام می‌شود/عضو پایداری: در کشور ما آزادی کامل وجود دارد که در غرب هم نیست/ناراحتی آیت‌الله جنتی از وضع بد اقتصادی مردم/نماز جمعه فعلى تشريفاتى است  (۷۲ نظر)