EU to assess Trump statement on Iran

The EU takes note of today's statement of President of the United States Donald Trump concerning the Iran nuclear deal (JCPOA), said an EU spokesperson on Jan. 12.

“As a first step, we will coordinate with the E3 and the other EU Member States to jointly assess the statement and its implications,” said the spokesperson, reiterating EU’s commitment to the continued full and effective implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.