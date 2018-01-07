پیش بینی 2018 از سه رسانه مهم جهان!      دهمین مجمع جهانی مدیریت (خدمات مشتری بهتر، فروش و سودآوری بالاتر) 12 و 13 بهمن ماه- تهران، مرکز همایشهای صدا و سیما      شرایط فروش متنوع تویوتا راوفور      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » ایران
۱۹۹بازدید
‍ پ

32 missing, including 30 Iranians, in sea collision in China

An Iranian oil tanker collided with a bulk freighter and caught fire off China’s eastern coast, leaving 32 crew members missing, most of them Iranians, authorities said Sunday.
کد خبر: ۷۶۲۱۰۹
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۷ دی ۱۳۹۶ - ۰۹:۵۹ 07 January 2018

An Iranian oil tanker collided with a bulk freighter and caught fire off China’s eastern coast, leaving 32 crew members missing, most of them Iranians, authorities said Sunday.

The missing — 30 Iranians and two Bangladeshis — are all from the tanker Sanchi, which spilled oil and was floating while still on fire early Sunday, said Chinese maritime authorities, which dispatched police vessels and three cleaning ships to the scene.

South Korean coast guard also sent a ship and an airplane to aid the search effort.

The Panama-registered tanker was sailing from Iran to South Korea when it collided with the Hong Kong-registered freighter CF Crystal 257 kilometers (160 miles) from shore late Saturday, the Ministry of Transport said.

All 21 members of the Crystal’s crew — all Chinese nationals — were rescued, the ministry said.

It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the collision.

برچسب ها
iran china ship collide
اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
.به کانال تلگرام ما بپیوندید
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

رحمانی فضلی: ۴۲۰۰۰ تن در اعتراضات شرکت داشتند که زیاد نیست/دادستان کل کشور: آمریکا و عربستان کمپینی به...

رحمانی فضلی: ۴۲۰۰۰ تن در اعتراضات شرکت داشتند که زیاد نیست/دادستان کل کشور: آمریکا و عربستان کمپینی به...

کلید فیلتر تلگرام را چه کسی فشار داد؟/درخواست باران کوثری از رئیس جمهور/سیم‌کارت‌هایی با قیمت چند واحد...

کلید فیلتر تلگرام را چه کسی فشار داد؟/درخواست باران کوثری از رئیس جمهور/سیم‌کارت‌هایی با قیمت چند واحد...

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نظر شما
نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

مردم در نماز جمعه خواهان فیلترینگ تلگرام بودند

توضیحاتی درباره سفر آیت الله شاهرودی به آلمان

نرخ جدید مرغ و انواع مشتقات آن در بازار

مصطفی چمران در جنگ چه کرد؟

با مطالبات کارگری دانشجویان، امنیتی برخورد نکنیم

چرا احمدزاده و منشا از پرسپولیس اخراج نشدند؟

یمن بعد از علی عبدالله صالح

سکه هنوز ۱۰۰ هزار تومان حباب دارد

آخرین قیمت دلار آمریکا در بازار آزاد یکشنبه ۱۷ دی‌ ماه ۹۶

چرا زنان باردار باید اسیدفولیک و مولتی‌ویتامین‌ مصرف کنند؟

توضیحات جدید مسعود شجاعی در مورد بازی با نماینده رژیم صهیونیستی

پژو پارسی که ۷۷ میلیون تومان آب خورد

خبر خوب برای هواداران پرسپولیس

حمله یک استقلالی به سرمربی پرسپولیس

وب گردی

خواص آناناس

بزرگ‌ترین صادرکنندگان ربات‌ در جهان را بشناسید

علائم کثیف بودن فیلتر بنزین

فساد ساختاری و تبعیض آتش زیر خاکستر اعتراضات

درمان دردناک؛ هزینه اصلاحات اقتصادی را چه کسی می‌دهد؟

خانه بسیاری از زیباترین مناظر اروپا!

نوشاندن آب به نوزاد منجر به مرگ او می‌شود؟

مرجع تخصصی طلا و جواهر

کنایه‌های پی‌درپی سردار نقدی به احمدی‌نژاد/جرقه را کدام امام جمعه زد؟/نمره عملکرد صداوسیما در تجمعات اعتراضی/معرفی مهره اصلی حوادث اخیر توسط دادستان کل کشور
شباهت عجیب نخبه ۱۱ ساله با دختری که انرژی هسته‌ای کشف کرد!
پیدا شدن موجود ترسناک در مزرعه یک کشاورز
آمار شوک آور رجوع ایرانیان به فیلترشکن + نمودار
ماجرای تذکر رهبری به دو نشریه در سال ۸۸ چه بود؟/تولد دوباره حلبی‌آبادها در اطراف تهران/توصیه کدخدایی به کسانی که به نفع رضا خان شعار دادند/آخرین وضعیت دانشجویان بازداشتی در تهران
اولویت شرکت های ایرانی در طرح های بازسازی سوریه /حقوق ماهیانه «سید حسن نصرالله»/درخواست ایران از انگلستان برای برخورد با بی‌بی‌سی/ درخواست آمریکا برای برگزاری نشست اضطراری شورای امنیت با موضوع ایران
ممنوعیت ناگهانی ورود ۴ محصول ایرانی به عراق
جعبه جواهرات توت انخ آمون بالاخره باز شد
صداوسیما در صورت تحریم آمریکا از چه ناحیه‌ای آسیب می‌بیند؟
عروس ودامادهایی که یکدیگر را در ماه عسل کشتند
کلید فیلتر تلگرام را چه کسی فشار داد؟/درخواست باران کوثری از رئیس جمهور/سیم‌کارت‌هایی با قیمت چند واحد آپارتمان/واکنش «دیرین دیرین» به پیشنهاد حسام‌الدین آشنا
از نوشیدن کیسه خون بیمار تا سلفی پرستار با طحال
راز مدل موهای ترامپ برملا شد
سه پیام مهم رفع فیلتر «وی‌چت» پس از ۱۸۴۲ روز
پاسخ کرباسچی به شکایت علم الهدی

افکار عمومی ایران بیش از حد از موقعیت خود در منطقه غافل است؛اکنون زمان پیروی از گروه‌های سطحی و فانتزیک مانند «ری‌استارت» و «من‌وتو» و «آمد نیوز» نیست  (۳۹۶ نظر)

«آقای علم الهدی» «آقای جهانگیری» مخاطب مردم شما هستید  (۲۰۵ نظر)

غرویان: تحرکات احمدی‌نژاد، منشأ تجمعات اخیر است/نماینده ایذه: به رغم شایعات هیچ جا تصرف نشده است/نماینده ارامنه: نباید کهریزک دیگری تکرار شود  (۱۸۹ نظر)

پنج دلیل که نشان می دهد تا کنون از اعتراضات عبرت نگرفته ایم!  (۱۷۱ نظر)

توئیت توهین آمیز ترامپ: مردم ایران گرسنه هستند/نظر روس ها در مورد دخالت آمریکا در ناآرامی های ایران/تلاش برای کودتا علیه پادشاه اردن با کمک‌ عربستان و امارات/ درخواست آلمان از ایران در مورد اغتشاشات اخیر  (۱۶۹ نظر)

اگر اعتراض حق مردم است، مسیر اعتراض کردن را باز کنید!  (۱۶۳ نظر)

کدام اساتید دانشگاه، حوادث اخیر کشور را پیش‌بینی کرده بودند؟  (۱۴۶ نظر)

هفت اشتباه و غفلت در تحلیل حوادث اخیر کشور  (۱۳۷ نظر)

اتفاقات چند روز گذشته همه را سردرگم کرد/ تخم مرغ عامل این ناآرامی ها نیست/ کسانی که باعث نا آرامی شدند، تبعات آن را نمی دانستند  (۱۳۱ نظر)

کنایه‌های پی‌درپی سردار نقدی به احمدی‌نژاد/جرقه را کدام امام جمعه زد؟/نمره عملکرد صداوسیما در تجمعات اعتراضی/معرفی مهره اصلی حوادث اخیر توسط دادستان کل کشور  (۱۲۳ نظر)

نقد و اعتراض مردم فرصت است نه تهدید؛ ملت خود پاسخ قانون شکنان و آشوبگران را می دهند/ مشکلی بزرگتر از بیکاری نداریم/ دولت برای حل مشکلات سپرده گذاران 11 هزار میلیارد تومان پرداخت/ فضا برای نقد و اعتراض قانونمند، باید بازتر شود  (۱۱۷ نظر)

حالا که اینترنت را محدود کردید، لطفا زیانش را هم حساب کرده و بپردازید!  (۱۱۶ نظر)

اولویت شرکت های ایرانی در طرح های بازسازی سوریه /حقوق ماهیانه «سید حسن نصرالله»/درخواست ایران از انگلستان برای برخورد با بی‌بی‌سی/ درخواست آمریکا برای برگزاری نشست اضطراری شورای امنیت با موضوع ایران  (۱۰۹ نظر)

تلاش نافرجام خبرنگار تابناک برای گفت و گو با نمایندگان مجلس در جریان ناآرامی های کشور!  (۱۰۴ نظر)

باید از شعاردهندگان پرسید جمهوری ایرانی چیست؟ /جایگاه مدیران مدارس به فروش می رسد! /کجای دنیا پزشکی با ۷۰ میلیون تومان درآمد یارانه می گیرد؟/فقط ۳۴ درصد بودجه کشور مربوط به مردم است!  (۱۰۳ نظر)