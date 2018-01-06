پیش بینی 2018 از سه رسانه مهم جهان!      دهمین مجمع جهانی مدیریت (خدمات مشتری بهتر، فروش و سودآوری بالاتر) 12 و 13 بهمن ماه- تهران، مرکز همایشهای صدا و سیما      شرایط فروش متنوع تویوتا راوفور      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » ایران
۲۵۷بازدید
‍ پ

U.N. meeting on Iran protests called by U.S. criticised at Security Council

A United Nations Security Council meeting on Friday to discuss recent protests in Iran turned into criticism of the United States for requesting to meet on what some member states said was an internal issue for Tehran.
کد خبر: ۷۶۱۸۰۲
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۶ دی ۱۳۹۶ - ۰۹:۳۵ 06 January 2018

 A United Nations Security Council meeting on Friday to discuss recent protests in Iran turned into criticism of the United States for requesting to meet on what some member states said was an internal issue for Tehran.

France’s ambassador to the UN said the protests do not threaten international peace and security, in what may be an implicit criticism of the United States.

“We must be wary of any attempts to exploit this crisis for personal ends, which would have the diametrically opposed outcome to that which is wished,” Ambassador Francois Delattre said.

“However worrying the events of the last few days in Iran may be, they do not constitute per se a threat to international peace and security.”

The U.S. Ambassador to the U.N., Nikki Haley, said Iran is “on notice,” after listing what she referred to as slogans chanted by Iranian protesters.

“The Iranian regime’s contempt for the rights of its people has been widely documented for many years,” said Haley, adding that the United States stood “unapologetically with those in Iran who seek freedom for themselves, prosperity for their families, and dignity for their nation. We will not be quiet. No dishonest attempt to call the protesters ‘puppets of foreign powers’ will change that.”

Iran’s U.N. Ambassador Gholamali Khoshroo told the Security Council that his government has “hard evidence” that recent protests in Iran were “very clearly directed from abroad.”

Khoshroo also said the United States had abused its power as a permanent member of the Security Council by calling for a meeting to discuss the protests.

“It is unfortunate that despite the resistance on the part of some of its members, this council has allowed itself to be abused by the current U.S. administration in holding a meeting on an issue that falls outside the scope of its mandate,” he said.

Russia’s UN ambassador Vassily Nebenzia said the United States was abusing the Security Council’s platform and the meeting was an attempt to use the current Iranian situation to undermine the Iran nuclear deal, which the U.S. administration opposes.

Discussing the domestic situation of Iran at the council “does not help resolve the domestic issue of Iran,” said China’s Deputy U.N. Ambassador Wu Haitao.

برچسب ها
iran protest usa security council
اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
.به کانال تلگرام ما بپیوندید
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

رحمانی فضلی: ۴۲۰۰۰ تن در اعتراضات شرکت داشتند که زیاد نیست/دادستان کل کشور: آمریکا و عربستان کمپینی به...

رحمانی فضلی: ۴۲۰۰۰ تن در اعتراضات شرکت داشتند که زیاد نیست/دادستان کل کشور: آمریکا و عربستان کمپینی به...

ماجرای تذکر رهبری به دو نشریه در سال ۸۸ چه بود؟/تولد دوباره حلبی‌آبادها در اطراف تهران/توصیه کدخدایی...

ماجرای تذکر رهبری به دو نشریه در سال ۸۸ چه بود؟/تولد دوباره حلبی‌آبادها در اطراف تهران/توصیه کدخدایی...

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نظر شما
نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

هلند چطور پایتخت دوچرخه‌سواری دنیا شد؟

تنش در مرزهای چین و هند

عشق به شورولت ایمپالا

آخرین وضعیت پرونده پزشک تبریزی

سارق مسلح طلا در ایرانشهر دستگیر شد

مرگ ۳ شهروند پیشوایی در اثر گاز گرفتگی

تحقیق درباره مرگ جوان ایرانی در تایلند

تفاوت بین دستکش ارزان قیمت و گران قیمت

بازداشت قاتل پس از 12 سال

جوانی خواهر 15 ساله اش را کشت

نقش کلیدی بازار فریدونکنار در شیوع آنفلوانزا

گزارش تکان‌دهنده از کانال‌ خواب‌های بی‌خانمان

سیم‌کارت‌هایی با قیمت چند واحد آپارتمان!

تورهای مسافرتی باکیفیت چه ویژگی‌هایی دارند؟

اکران خصوصی فیلم ها برای نمایندگان مجلس قانونی است؟

وب گردی

نوشاندن آب به نوزاد منجر به مرگ او می‌شود؟

مرجع تخصصی طلا و جواهر

سفر به شهر هزار داستان!

مهمترین خواص گوجه فرنگی

فقط این موارد را در سررسید خود یادداشت کنید!

10 دارایی آدم‌های شاد که پول جزء آنها نیست

فیلتر هوای خودرو چقدر عمر میکند؟

خواص بی نظیر سمنو برای سلامت و بارداری

راهکارهای به‌روز برای تعیین حداقل دستمزد

دارای پنج ستاره ایمنی از موسسهNHTSA

کنایه‌های پی‌درپی سردار نقدی به احمدی‌نژاد/جرقه را کدام امام جمعه زد؟/نمره عملکرد صداوسیما در تجمعات اعتراضی/معرفی مهره اصلی حوادث اخیر توسط دادستان کل کشور
عکس جنجالی همسر ترامپ در صفحه اینستاگرامش
امروز می‌توانیم بگوییم روز پایان فتنه ۹۶ است/نیرو‌های امنیتی در حال بررسی دخالت یک مسئول سابق در ناآرامی‌ها هستند/سپاه تنها در سه استان به طور محدود وارد شد
پیدا شدن موجود ترسناک در مزرعه یک کشاورز
واکنش ترکیه به ناآرامی های ایران/اتاق عملیات اغتشاشات ایران در اربیل و هرات/تعویق سفر وزیر خارجه فرانسه به تهران/تمدید حالت فوق‌العاده در مصر تا سه ماه دیگر
هفت اشتباه و غفلت در تحلیل حوادث اخیر کشور
اولویت شرکت های ایرانی در طرح های بازسازی سوریه /حقوق ماهیانه «سید حسن نصرالله»/درخواست ایران از انگلستان برای برخورد با بی‌بی‌سی/ درخواست آمریکا برای برگزاری نشست اضطراری شورای امنیت با موضوع ایران
باید از شعاردهندگان پرسید جمهوری ایرانی چیست؟ /جایگاه مدیران مدارس به فروش می رسد! /کجای دنیا پزشکی با ۷۰ میلیون تومان درآمد یارانه می گیرد؟/فقط ۳۴ درصد بودجه کشور مربوط به مردم است!
پنج دلیل که نشان می دهد تا کنون از اعتراضات عبرت نگرفته ایم!
طعنه نیوزویک به ترامپ در خصوص مسدود شدن شبکه‌های اجتماعی در ایران
ماجرای تذکر رهبری به دو نشریه در سال ۸۸ چه بود؟/تولد دوباره حلبی‌آبادها در اطراف تهران/توصیه کدخدایی به کسانی که به نفع رضا خان شعار دادند/آخرین وضعیت دانشجویان بازداشتی در تهران
جعبه جواهرات توت انخ آمون بالاخره باز شد
قانون مالیات بر ارزش افزوده حذف شد
صداوسیما در صورت تحریم آمریکا از چه ناحیه‌ای آسیب می‌بیند؟
راهپیمایی مردم اهواز در محکومیت حوادث اخیر

افکار عمومی ایران بیش از حد از موقعیت خود در منطقه غافل است؛اکنون زمان پیروی از گروه‌های سطحی و فانتزیک مانند «ری‌استارت» و «من‌وتو» و «آمد نیوز» نیست  (۳۰۰ نظر)

«آقای علم الهدی» «آقای جهانگیری» مخاطب مردم شما هستید  (۲۰۵ نظر)

پنج دلیل که نشان می دهد تا کنون از اعتراضات عبرت نگرفته ایم!  (۱۷۱ نظر)

توئیت توهین آمیز ترامپ: مردم ایران گرسنه هستند/نظر روس ها در مورد دخالت آمریکا در ناآرامی های ایران/تلاش برای کودتا علیه پادشاه اردن با کمک‌ عربستان و امارات/ درخواست آلمان از ایران در مورد اغتشاشات اخیر  (۱۶۹ نظر)

اگر اعتراض حق مردم است، مسیر اعتراض کردن را باز کنید!  (۱۶۳ نظر)

100 هزار واحد مسکونی در بافت فرسوده تهران ساخته می‌شود/ 830 هزار شغل در سال 97 ایجاد می‌شود/ دولت یارانه نیازمندان را قطع نمی‌کند/ یارانه غیر نیازمندان را حذف می‌کنیم و به نیازمندان می‌دهیم  (۱۵۹ نظر)

غرویان: تحرکات احمدی‌نژاد، منشأ تجمعات اخیر است/نماینده ایذه: به رغم شایعات هیچ جا تصرف نشده است/نماینده ارامنه: نباید کهریزک دیگری تکرار شود  (۱۴۷ نظر)

کدام اساتید دانشگاه، حوادث اخیر کشور را پیش‌بینی کرده بودند؟  (۱۴۶ نظر)

هفت اشتباه و غفلت در تحلیل حوادث اخیر کشور  (۱۳۷ نظر)

اتفاقات چند روز گذشته همه را سردرگم کرد/ تخم مرغ عامل این ناآرامی ها نیست/ کسانی که باعث نا آرامی شدند، تبعات آن را نمی دانستند  (۱۳۱ نظر)

کنایه‌های پی‌درپی سردار نقدی به احمدی‌نژاد/جرقه را کدام امام جمعه زد؟/نمره عملکرد صداوسیما در تجمعات اعتراضی/معرفی مهره اصلی حوادث اخیر توسط دادستان کل کشور  (۱۲۳ نظر)

نقد و اعتراض مردم فرصت است نه تهدید؛ ملت خود پاسخ قانون شکنان و آشوبگران را می دهند/ مشکلی بزرگتر از بیکاری نداریم/ دولت برای حل مشکلات سپرده گذاران 11 هزار میلیارد تومان پرداخت/ فضا برای نقد و اعتراض قانونمند، باید بازتر شود  (۱۱۷ نظر)

حالا که اینترنت را محدود کردید، لطفا زیانش را هم حساب کرده و بپردازید!  (۱۱۶ نظر)

اولویت شرکت های ایرانی در طرح های بازسازی سوریه /حقوق ماهیانه «سید حسن نصرالله»/درخواست ایران از انگلستان برای برخورد با بی‌بی‌سی/ درخواست آمریکا برای برگزاری نشست اضطراری شورای امنیت با موضوع ایران  (۱۰۹ نظر)

تلاش نافرجام خبرنگار تابناک برای گفت و گو با نمایندگان مجلس در جریان ناآرامی های کشور!  (۱۰۴ نظر)