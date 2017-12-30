Iran: Protest amd demonstration at rising prices

Demonstrations against Hassan Rouhani’s government in Iranhave continued for a second day across the country.

There were around 300 protesters in Kermanshah and 50 in Tehran, it was reported.

A number had previously taken to the streets in the second-largest city of Mashhad on Thursday, over rising food prices and inflation.

The outbreak of unrest reflects growing discontent over rising prices.

Unemployment stood at 12.4 per cent in this financial year, according to the Statistical Centre of Iran, up 1.4 per cent from the previous year. About 3.2 million Iranians are jobless, out of a total population of 80 million.

The last unrest of national significance occurred in 2009 when Mahmoud Ahmadinejad’s re-election as President ignited eight months of street protests. Pro-reform rivals said the vote was rigged.

Annual nationwide rallies and events were scheduled for Saturday, to commemorate pro-government demonstrations held in 2009 to counter those protests by reformists.