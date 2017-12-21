Earthquake Hits Iran, Strongly Felt In Tehran And Surroundings

An earthquake measuring 5.2 magnitude on the Richter scale shook Malard town in Iran's Tehran Province on Wednesday at 23.27 local time (1957 GMT), the Iran Seismological Center (ISC) said, China's Xinhua news agency reported.

The epicentre of the earthquake, about 50 km east of Iranian capital Tehran, was at the depth of 7 km, 35.69 degrees north latitude and 50.96 degrees east longitude, according to the ISC.

The quake was felt in the capital as well as Alborz, Qazvin, Ghilan and Qom provinces.

According to Iran's Press TV, power lines in some towns of Tehran province have been cut off and communication and internet systems have been disrupted.

Emergency teams have been dispatched to the quake-hit areas, the report said. People in Tehran and suburban towns are on the streets in panic.

The report said Akhtar Abad village in suburban Tehran has sustained damage and one person was injured.