پیش بینی 2018 از سه رسانه مهم جهان!      شرایط فروش متنوع تویوتا راوفور      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » خاورمیانه
167بازدید
‍ پ

With 8.4 Million at Risk of Starvation, Yemen Moves Closer to Famine

Yemen is being pushed ever closer to famine after 1,000 days of war and a three-month blockade which has brought its people to the brink of starvation.
کد خبر: ۷۵۷۲۲۰
تاریخ انتشار: ۳۰ آذر ۱۳۹۶ - ۱۰:۱۸ 21 December 2017

Yemen is being pushed ever closer to famine after 1,000 days of war and a three-month blockade which has brought its people to the brink of starvation.

Since a Saudi-led coalition imposed a blockade on the country’s main ports, Yemen now imports 90 percent of its food but only a little over a third reaches its people. Today more than 8.4 million people are at risk of starvation according to Oxfam International.

The two-year conflict raging in the Arab world’s poorest country has left the economy in a state of collapse and rendered basic services non-functional.

Since the start of November 2017, food prices have risen by 28 percent making it increasingly difficult for poor families that were already suffering before the outbreak of war.

Power cuts have become a frequent occurrence due to fuel shortages that has also affected the supply of water in major cities.

Yemen is the largest food emergency in the world according to the Famine Early Warning Systems Network (FEWSNET).

Exacerbating the already-fragile situation has been the outbreak of the world’s largest cholera epidemic which leaves millions of children at risk of contracting the disease.

Hospitals are struggling to tend to the many casualties of the war and are running out of medicine and basic supplies.

The U.N. says a child under the age of five dies every 10 minutes of preventable causes.

“In 67 districts across 13 governorates is there is a convergence of highest food security and nutrition needs and cholera.

“Ongoing conflict has also worsened protection needs. About 11.3 million people need assistance to protect their safety, dignity or basic rights, including 2.9 million people living in acutely affected areas,” it added.

It also said attacks have hit civilian targets such as houses, hospitals and schools as well as dual-use infrastructures like roads and bridges.

Over the past 1,000 days, over 5,000 civilians have been killed, three million people were forced to flee their homes and nearly one million people were infected in a cholera outbreak.

International organizations have warned that unless the blockade is lifted and the main ports re-opened, Yemen will experience a devastating famine that will plunge the country and its people into even more misery.

برچسب ها
yemen starvation war
اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
.به کانال تلگرام ما بپیوندید
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
ویدیو قدرت عمل پهپادها در نبردهای آینده / ویدیو عملیات عجیب ارتش اسرائیل / ویدیو شلیک مستقیم سربازان بارزانی به کردها / مستندی...

ویدیو قدرت عمل پهپادها در نبردهای آینده / ویدیو عملیات عجیب ارتش اسرائیل / ویدیو شلیک مستقیم سربازان بارزانی به کردها / مستندی...

قیمت‌هایی که با بلندترین شب سال افزایش می‌یابند/ آیا می‌توان نام انجام وظیفه را لطف گذاشت؟/ شوخی با صحبت‌های...

قیمت‌هایی که با بلندترین شب سال افزایش می‌یابند/ آیا می‌توان نام انجام وظیفه را لطف گذاشت؟/ شوخی با صحبت‌های...

غلامرضا حیدری: امیدواریم آغاز سال جدید، پایانی بر موضوع حصر باشد/تهران مدفون در ۱۴ هزار تن گاز و ذرات...

غلامرضا حیدری: امیدواریم آغاز سال جدید، پایانی بر موضوع حصر باشد/تهران مدفون در ۱۴ هزار تن گاز و ذرات...

غرضی: روحانی شعار چپ می دهد اما راست حرکت می کند/عطریانفر: تصورات تازه احمدی نژاد در مورد خود، نوعی توهم...

غرضی: روحانی شعار چپ می دهد اما راست حرکت می کند/عطریانفر: تصورات تازه احمدی نژاد در مورد خود، نوعی توهم...

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نظر شما
نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

حکم قصاص قاتل بنیتا تایید شد

بازدید وزیر دفاع از مناطق زلزله‌زده کرمانشاه

وب گردی

چرا خطوط دوچرخه به پارکینگ تبدیل شد؟

جاسويچي طلا و جواهر ( مازراتي ، بنز و ... )

چرا به دکتر متخصص ارتودنسی مراجعه کنیم ؟

تست فرانسوی که فرانسوی نیست!

سوءاستفاده اسنپ از اجرای طرح زوج و فرد سراسری

برای کار در بنگاه مجازی آماده شوید

اقتصادی که در آن پول نقد وجود ندارد

گزارش تامل‌برانگیز OECD؛ اعتماد مردم به دولت رونق اقتصادی می‌آورد

کاهش آلودگی هوا و ترافیک با اجرای طرح برندینگ جایگاه های سوخت

یلدای شگفت‌انگیز دیجی‌کالا از امروز

جشنواره صد دانه یاقوت

تهران در آی سی یو، مسئولان در کما!

عدم ارائه کانکس به مستاجران سرپل ذهاب

ارزان ترین خطوط هوایی اروپا

زلزله ۵.۲ ریشتری تهران و کرج را لرزاند/ مراکز دولتی تهران، قم و البرز تعطیل شد/ در مسیرهای منتهی به پمپ بنزین ها ترافیک سنگین است
گرانقیمت‌ترین دفتر کار دنیا
جادوگر خوراکی و ضدعفونی کننده
دست احمدی‌نژاد خالی بود؛ مثل دوران ریاست جمهوری هشت ساله اش!
نظر فرزند کروبی درباره رأی دادن به روحانی/مردی معترض موتورش را در خیابان ولیعصر به آتش کشید/حکم بقایی صادر شد/فردوسی‌پور: چرا به ترکیه و اردوغان باج دادیم؟
تلخ ترین جمله محمود صادقی در جلسه تنش آمیز روز گذشته مجلس
جنگی که با فرمان احمدی نژاد در «بحر آسمان» شروع شد، همچنان ادامه دارد!
احتمال درگیری نظامی آمریکا با ایران بیشتر است یا با کره شمالی؟
جگر ۷۲۰ و گوشت از ۷۴۰ تا ۹۰۰ هزار تومان؛ «شکاف طبقاتی» خجالت بکشد!
ده ها کشته و مجروح در دومین روز اعتراضات مردمی در کردستان عراق/نظر فرمانده ارتش پاکستان در مورد جنگ میان ایران و عربستان/تصویب عظیم ترین بودجه تاریخ عربستان/نشست شورای امنیت درباره برجام و ایران
راهبرد جدید امنیت ملی آمریکا اعلام شد/ تأکید بر مقابله جدی با ایران در راهبرد جدید/ ترامپ: ما سپاه پاسداران را مجازات کردیم و داعش را شکست دادیم!/ ما به دنبال احیای قدرت آمریکا هستیم
پاسخ کنایه آمیز مشاور روحانی به صداوسیما/ مؤسسات مذهبی قم خودشان از بودجه صرف‌نظر کنند/ کنایه آملی لاریجانی به «جاهل درونی»/ طعنه خداداد عزیزی به سحر قریشی/واکنش وزیر کشاورزی به ویدئوی برنجکار گیلانی
هدیه ارزشمند پوشاک فرس به مشتریان شب یلدا
اعتراض‌های عجیب مردم به پارک کردن اتومبیل
حقوق‌ها در سال ۹۷ چقدر افزایش می‌یابد؟ + جدول

شما از انتخاب روحانی پشیمان هستید یا نه؟  (۷۰۰ نظر)

به نظر شما عادلانه است که حقوق نمایندگان 11 برابر حقوق کارگران باشد؟  (۳۴۲ نظر)

آقای رئیس جمهور، صدای مردم را بشنوید، پیش از آنکه خیلی دیر شود!  (۳۰۲ نظر)

تلخ ترین جمله محمود صادقی در جلسه تنش آمیز روز گذشته مجلس  (۱۴۵ نظر)

این موشک وحشتناک پشت سر من ایرانی است/ ما از همه ملت ها می خواهیم علیه ایران جبهه ای واحد تشکیل دهند/ شواهدی داریم که ایران برای نیروهای یمنی سلاح ارسال می کند  (۱۴۴ نظر)

محمود صادقی: ما عصاره ملت نیستیم، عصاره شورای نگهبانیم/ چرا از افشای نام بدهکاران بانکی هراس داریم؟/ نقوی حسینی: ما عصاره ملت هستیم  (۱۳۱ نظر)

جگر ۷۲۰ و گوشت از ۷۴۰ تا ۹۰۰ هزار تومان؛ «شکاف طبقاتی» خجالت بکشد!  (۱۲۹ نظر)

زلزله ۵.۲ ریشتری تهران و کرج را لرزاند/ مراکز دولتی تهران، قم و البرز تعطیل شد/ در مسیرهای منتهی به پمپ بنزین ها ترافیک سنگین است  (۱۲۷ نظر)

احتمال درگیری نظامی آمریکا با ایران بیشتر است یا با کره شمالی؟  (۱۱۲ نظر)

چرا دستگیری آن ۶ هپی در ۶ ساعت ضرب‌المثل شده و فراموش نمی‌شود؟!  (۱۰۰ نظر)

بررسی سه اتفاق در چند روز: وقتی می گوییم در حکمرانی خوب «صفر» هستیم!  (۸۸ نظر)

دست احمدی‌نژاد خالی بود؛ مثل دوران ریاست جمهوری هشت ساله اش!  (۸۶ نظر)

راهبرد جدید امنیت ملی آمریکا اعلام شد/ تأکید بر مقابله جدی با ایران در راهبرد جدید/ ترامپ: ما سپاه پاسداران را مجازات کردیم و داعش را شکست دادیم!/ ما به دنبال احیای قدرت آمریکا هستیم  (۸۱ نظر)

«باد» نه، برای رهایی از آلودگی‌های هوا باید دعا کنیم «توفان» بیاید!  (۸۰ نظر)

وقتی واردات بی رویه برنج اشکتان را درآورد، سبوس آرامش بخش بخورید!  (۷۹ نظر)