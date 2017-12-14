ISIS Attacks Troops, Mass Grave Found; 68 Killed in Iraq

Although U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson criticized September’s Kurdish independence referendum, he also acknowledged, on Tuesday, that Baghdad had not fully implemented the Iraqi Constitution, a sore point with the Kurds. Tillerson said the United States is committed to Iraqi unity and to implementing the Constitution fully in order to address Kurdish grievances with Baghdad.

At least 68 people were killed or found dead, and four people were wounded:

A new mass grave containing at least 50 bodies was unearthed near Sinjar.

Thirteen security personnel were killed in Tal Safuk when scores of militants attacked them.

In Mosul, A bomb hurled at the home belonging to the brother of an alleged militant injured three people.

The number of casualties in yesterday’s roadside blast in Zummar was apparently revised: three policemen were killed and one was wounded.

Two militants were killed near Dibis.