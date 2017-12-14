Turkey: US can no longer be mediator in Israel-Palestine conflict

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan made a speech after the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) summit in Istanbul.

Erdoğan stated that both the decision made during this summit and the position of its participating countries showed that Palestine is not alone, according to Milliyet (Nationality) daily of Turkey.

“The US, which already has become a conflict party in the settlement of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, can no longer be a mediator in negotiations; its role [as a mediator] has come to an end,” said the Turkish president. “From now on, East Jerusalem is the capital city of Palestine, for us.”

The final declaration of the OIC summit in Istanbul has noted that the member countries of this organization recognize East Jerusalem as the capital city of Palestine.

On December 6, US President Donald Trump stated that he recognizes Jerusalem as the capital city of Israel, and said the US Department of State has been ordered to start transferring the US embassy in Israel, from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

But this decision has brought about worldwide reaction.