Iraq promotes its candidature for participation in Astana process for Syrian crisis settlement, reports TASS news agency.

"As an ambassador of my state, I would like to request an invitation for Astana talks from the Russian side," said Haidar Mansur Hadi, ambassador of Iraq in Moscow at the meeting with Konstantin Kosachev, chairman of the committee for international affairs of Russian council.

"We believe our experience and your support will be useful in the political settlement of Syrian crisis," he added.

The next international meeting on Syrian crisis settlement within the frameworks of Astana process will take place on December 21-22.