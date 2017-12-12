همايش"نقشه كشى ذهن ( قدرت خلاقيت و نواورى)"باسخنرانى"تونى بوزان"، جمعه ٢٤ آذرماه،تهران      شاخص بورس را پیش بینی کنید و جایزه بگیرید!      شرایط فروش متنوع تویوتا راوفور      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » آمریکا
۱۷۸بازدید
‍ پ

US Strikes Against Syrian Government Forces 'Lawful Measures' - Trump

The United States has conducted “lawful” strikes against the Syrian government forces and pro-government forces as part of the US-led coalition’s military campaign against Daesh terrorist group, US President Donald Trump said.
کد خبر: ۷۵۴۶۳۱
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۱ آذر ۱۳۹۶ - ۰۹:۰۳ 12 December 2017

The United States has conducted “lawful” strikes against the Syrian government forces and pro-government forces as part of the US-led coalition’s military campaign against Daesh terrorist group, US President Donald Trump said.

US President Donald Trump wrote in a letter to the US Congress on Monday that since the last periodic update report, United States Armed Forces participating in the anti-Daesh campaign in Syria have undertaken "a limited number of strikes against Syrian government and pro-Syrian government forces".

"These strikes were lawful measures to counter immediate threats to United States and partner forces engaged in that campaign,” Trump wrote.

Comprised of more than 70 members, the US-led coalition has conducted airstrikes, ground-based and rocket-propelled artillery fire against Daesh in Syria and Iraq. The strikes in Iraq are conducted in support of the Iraqi government, but those in Syria are not authorized by the UN Security Council and the Syrian government.
According to the latest figures of the Operation Inherent Resolve, at least 801 civilians have been unintentionally killed by the coalition's strikes in Syria and Iraq as of November.

During an unannounced visit to the Hmeimim airbase earlier on Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the withdrawal of Russian troops from Syria to their permanent bases after over two years of an anti-terrorist aerial campaign. According to US Defense Department spokesperson Eric Pahon, the withdrawal did not affect US priorities in the country.

Russia began a military campaign in Syria in late September 2015 at the request of Assad to fight Daesh terror group. For the past two years, the Russian army has performed hundreds of airstrikes.

During the Syrian campaign, Russian troops have cleared out more than 90 percent of Daesh-held territories, including the ancient city of Palmyra.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
.به کانال تلگرام ما بپیوندید
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
ویدیوهای حمله تروریستی نیویورک / ویدیویی از جنایت پلیس در یک هتل / اوج گیری بحران فلسطین با زنان مسلح / ویدیوهایی از سفر...

ویدیوهای حمله تروریستی نیویورک / ویدیویی از جنایت پلیس در یک هتل / اوج گیری بحران فلسطین با زنان مسلح / ویدیوهایی از سفر...

حراج سکه برای کنترل یا بالا بردن قیمت سکه؟/ تصمیم‌گیری دیرهنگام بانک مرکزی در خصوص پول‌های مجازی / از...

حراج سکه برای کنترل یا بالا بردن قیمت سکه؟/ تصمیم‌گیری دیرهنگام بانک مرکزی در خصوص پول‌های مجازی / از...

مطهری به شریعتمداری: موجب فریب خوردن خوانندگان کیهان نشوید/گرد و غبار «عراقی» فردا به خوزستان می‌رسد

مطهری به شریعتمداری: موجب فریب خوردن خوانندگان کیهان نشوید/گرد و غبار «عراقی» فردا به خوزستان می‌رسد

احمدی نژاد به دلیل حرف هایی که در مناظره زد، باید محاکمه می شد/ مرتضوی در پرونده لاریجانی مجرم بود؛ اما...

احمدی نژاد به دلیل حرف هایی که در مناظره زد، باید محاکمه می شد/ مرتضوی در پرونده لاریجانی مجرم بود؛ اما...

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نظر شما
نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

عجله دولت برای حذف ۲۰ میلیون یارانه‌بگیر

قابلیت جدید گوگل مپ برای اتوبوس و متروسواران

حریری: برخی از پشت به من خنجر زدند

تظاهرات مردم شیلی در حمایت از قدس

جلسات «محاکمه‌ با زجر» در کلیسا

نشست شورای امنیت با موضوع انتقال سفارت آمریکا

اردوغان:آمریکا درخون‌های ریخته‌شده شریک‌جرم است

صالحی‌امیری با اشاره روحانی سئول‌نشین می‌شود؟

دلایل گرانی تخم مرغ در بازار

مهار آتش‌سوزی در خوابگاه دانشجویی پسرانه یاسوج

ورود سامانه بارشی به کشور از فردا

سوال از وزیر نفت در دستور کار مجلس قرار گرفت

علیپور آقای گل با عبور از رکورد طارمی!

درخواست های جانسون از ایران درباره جاسوس‌ها

وب گردی

دزدگیرهای گوشی خود را فعال کنید

چرا نباید هر روز حمام کنیم؟

کارگاه های عمرانی شهر تهران در آستانه تعطیلی!

فواید زالو درمانی

ماجرای بی تدبیری های شهرداری کرج در تشدید ترافیک اتوبان تهران - کرج

شهری که اسیر دست سودجویان است

خواص دلستر چیست؟ ارزش غذایی ماءالشعیر را دست کم نگیرید

نان‌ جو لاغرتان نمی‌کند!

6 ماده غذایی برای مبارزه با سرطان ریه

شاخص لگاتوم: رفاه چیست و به چه کشوری مرفه می‌گوییم؟

نقص عمدی می‌گذارند تا آیفون مدل بالاتر بخرید!

درباره ویتامین D بیشتر بدانیم

چطور برای فرزندانمان بهترین پس­‌انداز را داشته باشیم

مرجع تخصصي طلا و جواهر ايران

نمونه تماشایی گذار از سنت به صنعت را در این کشور ببینید

فیلتر هوای خودرو چقدر عمر میکند؟

رزرو آنلاین هتل

مواد مخدر جدید با ما چه می‌کنند؟!

خودروهای هیبریدی چگونه کار میکنند

عجایب کوه پردیس + عکس
عوارض خروج از کشور 3 تا 6 برابر افزایش یافت!
سونامی طلاق در پایتخت مذهبی ایران/تصویر سعید امامی روی تی شرت/واکنش باهنر به شایعه سکه گرفتن از احمدی نژاد/ روایت محمود صادقی از اختلافاتش با رئیس قوه قضائیه
مجلس دعوت صدا وسیما را لبیک گوید و مجوز مجازات به مجری تلویزیون بدهد!
اعلام آمادگی تاجزاده برای مناظره با احمدی‌نژاد/ماجرای استمداد طلبی دولت روحانی از رهبری/مقامات اروپایی فقط درخواست ملاقات با فلان زندانی را دارند/وقتی بدهکار بانکی، خود مدیرعامل یک بانک خصوصی است/جاخالی زیباکلام برای پرچم رژیم صهیونیستی!
بیانیه کم سابقه پنج کشور اروپایی علیه آمریکا در مورد قدس/ نشست شورای امنیت در مورد قدس و اتحاد همه علیه آمریکا/ حمله نماینده آمریکا به سازمان ملل/ محمد بن سلمان خریدار گرانبهاترین اثر هنری جهان از داوینچی
این مرد ۴۰ سال است که موش می‌خورد!
ابرخودرو لبنانی رونمایی شد
داگلاس ۱۰۱ ساله و عروس گلش
ادعای نهادهای اطلاعاتی آمریکا مبنی بر انتقال سه کلاهک هسته‌ای به ایران
طرح از پیش شکست خورده استاندار اصفهان برای احیای زاینده رود از جیب ملی!
دانشجویی که متلک‌ها را روی پیاده‌رو می‌نویسد
متلاشی شدن پژو 206 و مرگ دختر جوان
مراسم ختم برادر ابوالفضل پورعرب
آیا «محمودرضا خاوری» به قتل رسیده است؟

عوارض خروج از کشور 3 تا 6 برابر افزایش یافت!  (۴۶۹ نظر)

فرار ۶۰۰ میلیارد تومانی روپوش سفید‌ها از قانون با ترفند‌های ساده!  (۱۹۰ نظر)

برخورد با زائران ایرانی در فرودگاه بغداد، شایسته نام ایران نیست!  (۱۸۳ نظر)

مجلس دعوت صدا وسیما را لبیک گوید و مجوز مجازات به مجری تلویزیون بدهد!  (۱۷۷ نظر)

ترامپ، قدس را پایتخت رژیم اسرائیل اعلام کرد  (۱۶۳ نظر)

پیام دونالد ترامپ به رهبران عربی: جهان عرب مرده است!  (۱۲۹ نظر)

بودجه دانشگاه های کشور کاهش یافت تا شیب سقوط علمی تندتر شود!  (۱۲۱ نظر)

رئیسی: چند برابر مالیاتمان به زلزله‌زده‌ها کمک کردیم/شرط سرایدار «جنت آباد» برای مناظره با کواکبیان!/اصلاح طلبان مشهد: ما احمدی نژاد را دعوت نکردیم/نمی‌شود کرسی آزاداندیشی برگزار کرد اما اسم نخست وزیر را نیاورد  (۱۱۲ نظر)

افزایش عجیب عوارض خروج از کشور در بودجه ۹۷  (۱۱۱ نظر)

آیا صادق زیباکلام با این همه گاف، نماینده واقعی دانشگاه‌های ایران است؟  (۱۰۷ نظر)

احمدی نژاد همه ما را شرمنده کرد!/راه احمدی نژاد از راه رهبری جداست  (۹۰ نظر)

طرح از پیش شکست خورده استاندار اصفهان برای احیای زاینده رود از جیب ملی!  (۷۹ نظر)

سونامی طلاق در پایتخت مذهبی ایران/تصویر سعید امامی روی تی شرت/واکنش باهنر به شایعه سکه گرفتن از احمدی نژاد/ روایت محمود صادقی از اختلافاتش با رئیس قوه قضائیه  (۷۲ نظر)

چرا ایرانیان به حوادث جهان اسلام بی اعتنا هستند؟!  (۶۷ نظر)

ابرخودرو لبنانی رونمایی شد  (۶۳ نظر)