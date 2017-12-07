همايش"نقشه كشى ذهن ( قدرت خلاقيت و نواورى)"باسخنرانى"تونى بوزان"، جمعه ٢٤ آذرماه،تهران      شاخص بورس را پیش بینی کنید و جایزه بگیرید!      شرایط فروش متنوع تویوتا راوفور      
Iran warns the US of a new Intifada after Donald Trump’s al-Quds announcement

US President Donald Trump’s controversial decision to recognize al-Quds/Jerusalem as the capital of Israeli regime has sparked strong protest not only among the Muslim countries, but also throughout the whole world. Iranian officials for their turn have warned the US over the consequences of such a move.
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۶ آذر ۱۳۹۶ - ۲۰:۴۹ 07 December 2017

According to Press TV, Iran has strongly condemned Donald Trump’s decision to move his country’s embassy in Israel to al-Quds, saying the measure will ignite a new Palestinian Intifada (uprising).

In a Wednesday night statement, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said Washington’s recognition of Jerusalem al-Quds as Israel’s capital is a “blatant violation of international resolutions.”

“The Islamic Republic of Iran has always stressed that the most important reason behind instability and insecurity in the Middle East is [Israel’s] continued occupation, the US’ relentless support for the Zionist regime, and denying the oppressed Palestinian nation the right to establish an independent state with al-Quds as it capital,” the statement said.

Describing the US move as “provocative and unwise,” the Iranian Foreign Ministry warned that “recognizing al-Quds as the Israeli regime’s capital” will “provoke Muslims and inflame a new Intifada and intensify extremism and violent behavior for which the US and the Israeli regime will be responsible.”

Iranian foreign ministry has also slammed the [Persian] Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) for turning a blind eye to real issues of the Muslim world. “Instead of addressing the main issues of the Muslim world, supporting the oppressed Palestinian people and [condemning] the provocative plan for the relocation of US Embassy to holy al-Quds, the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council has merely addressed issues which have no value, and explicitly evaded its Islamic and humane responsibility with regard to Palestine,” Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qassemi said.

Separately, in a phone conversation with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani called on Islamic states to join hands in opposing the "dangerous" move by the administration of US President Donald Trump.

"We believe, given the current conditions, all Islamic nations must become united and take a serious step in countering this wrong, illegal, provocative and gravely dangerous move by the US," Rouhani said. "There is no doubt that Israel is responsible for all the insecurity and instability [in the region]," he added.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said in a tweet on Wednesday that al-Quds will always keep its Arab and Islamic identity. In the tweet, written in Arabic, Zarif took a jab at some regional countries for neglecting the issue of Palestine and funding terrorism and sectarianism.

It should be noted that in a speech at the White House earlier in the day, Trump said his administration would also begin a years-long process of moving the American embassy in Tel Aviv to the holy city. The announcement was a major shift by Washington that overturns decades of US foreign policy.

