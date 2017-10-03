نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » سیاست بین الملل
۱۳۹بازدید
‍ پ

Why China and Russia are unlikely to maintain a long-term strategic alliance

Cary Huang
کد خبر: ۷۳۵۱۳۱
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۱ مهر ۱۳۹۶ - ۰۸:۲۹ 03 October 2017
امتیاز خبر: 84 از 100 تعداد رای دهندگان 139
Annual exercises between the world’s second- and third-best funded armies have included coastal drills in Vladivostok from September 18-21 and sea exercises in the Sea of Japan and the Sea of Okhotsk from September 22-26 – following an earlier Baltic Sea naval exercise in July.

The joint operation from Europe to Asia not only showcased a budding military partnership, but indicated determination to challenge US domination on the high seas.

The largest-ever exercises took place close to North Korea amid escalating tensions on the peninsula over the Stalinist regime’s nuclear ambitions, as the probability of war increases and rhetoric escalates between Washington and Pyongyang.

Moscow and Beijing share a common stand, having made repeated calls for a peaceful solution to the North Korean nuclear stand-off. They also share opposition to the deployment of the US-developed Terminal High Altitude Area Defence system in South Korea, designed to protect against a nuclear attack from the North.

Recently, US relations with both China and Russia have become increasingly fraught. Moscow has faced off with the West over its aggression in Ukraine and intervention in Syria, while Beijing has been confronting the US in the maritime dispute in the South and East China seas.

Thus, upgraded military ties between Beijing and Moscow are apparently designed to complicate US-led efforts to maintain dominance over sea lines of communication.

But the development also highlights a truth in the theory of realpolitik, that both China and Russia need a powerful friend in their quest for global influence amid rivalry with the US. In this sense, they find each other to be the best strategic option in order to rival a much more powerful adversary.

However, neither has shown much concern for issues related to the other’s core national interests – be it Ukraine, Syria and NATO’s eastern expansion, maritime disputes in South and East China seas, or Taiwan.

Though sharing the world’s longest border, China and Russia share little in common in terms of history, culture, religion and tradition. Historically, they deviated substantially in self-recognition, as Russian tsars saw themselves as rulers of a superior European power, while Qing emperors claimed to be inheritors of the supreme East civilisation.

Though there has not been an all-out war, the Arctic Bear and Oriental Dragon have not got along well at times, witnessing periodic hostility and conflict, from border clashes in the 1680s to modern-day conflicts in the 1960s and 1970s.

In their long interactions, the two nations have only experienced a very brief period of true alliance, enjoying a decade of friendship in the 1950s, largely built on the Soviet Communists’ critical military support of the Chinese Communist Party’s victory in the civil war.

In modern times, their rivalry for influence in Eurasia has continued, with confrontations, in particular, in China’s border war with Vietnam in 1979 and the USSR’s invasion of Afghanistan from 1979 to 1989.

With a history of mutual suspicion, periodic hostility, the legitimating ideologies of historical grievances and victimhood, along with conflicting national interests, it is unlikely that the biggest powers in Eurasia can establish an outright and long-lasting strategic alliance, such as NATO.



اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
.به کانال تلگرام ما بپیوندید
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
جنگ روانی شاهزاده سعودی با استفاده از صدای آمریکا علیه ایران / جنگ داخلی، برنامه بارزانی برای بقا در قدرت؟ / آغاز حمایت علنی...

جنگ روانی شاهزاده سعودی با استفاده از صدای آمریکا علیه ایران / جنگ داخلی، برنامه بارزانی برای بقا در قدرت؟ / آغاز حمایت علنی...

علت بی‌توجهی به تخریب تالاب استیل آستارا چیست؟ / مشکلات تهران از زبان رئیس اسبق شورای شهر پایتخت/ نواهایی...

علت بی‌توجهی به تخریب تالاب استیل آستارا چیست؟ / مشکلات تهران از زبان رئیس اسبق شورای شهر پایتخت/ نواهایی...

انتقاد مطهری از وضعیت پوشش زنان در مراسم عزاداری محرم/ملی‌پوش شطرنج ایران به تیم ملی آمریکا پیوست

انتقاد مطهری از وضعیت پوشش زنان در مراسم عزاداری محرم/ملی‌پوش شطرنج ایران به تیم ملی آمریکا پیوست

نخست وزیری احیا می‌شود؟/روایت غرضی از نقش پنهان لاریجانی در تشکیل اعتدالیون/وقتی مرحوم هاشمی پیگیر میزان...

نخست وزیری احیا می‌شود؟/روایت غرضی از نقش پنهان لاریجانی در تشکیل اعتدالیون/وقتی مرحوم هاشمی پیگیر میزان...

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نظر شما
نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

پشت پرده جنجال نفت و علی کریمی

وب گردی

رهن و اجاره آپارتمان‌های نقلی در تهران

سنگاپور بهترین کشور جهان برای اتباع خارجی

یک قدم تا فیلتر شدن محبوب‌ترین پیام‌رسان

پیشنهاد الکترونیک و لوازم برقی

ک 4 عدد دوربین مداربسته بیسیم سیار به همراه NVR

۱۴ مورد از شاهکارهای فرانک لوید رایت

جدیدترین روش درمان ترس

حوادث ناشی از گودبرداری برای مسئولان عادی شده است

كشف داروى ضد سفيدى مو در ايران دنيا را متعجب كرد!

بهترین اپلیکیشن خرید بلیط هواپیما

معضل ترافیک فزاینده گریبانگیر استان البرز

اولین واکنش ها به صادر نشدن حکم شهرداری نجفی

تصاویر تاریخی از هیولای پرنده دریای خزر

احتمال تاخیر طولانی در زمان تحویل پژو 2008

فروش پارک های تهران؛ به زودی + فیلم

اولویت های اقتصادی دولت دوازدهم چیست؟

پارک 22 هکتاری در تهران به فروش رفت/ خواب خرگوشی مسئولان ادامه دارد

تعطیلی واحدهای صنعتی، اقتصاد را فلج کرد

گرایش نوجوانان به مواد مخدر کم بود، جنایت هم به آن اضافه شد!
شروط عجیب دختران عربستان برای ازدواج
شرط جدید اردوغان برای بارزانی؛ تهران مرکز تصمیم گیری درباره آینده منطقه؛ رئیس جمهور ترکیه در تهران تصمیم می گیریم
«سوزوکی ویتارا» شماره گذاری نمی‌شود
حمله گسترده و سازمان یافته داعش به نیروهای ارتش سوریه و ادامه نبرد سنگین در تدمر/پاتک داعش در رقه و کشته شدن تعدادی از نیروهای آمریکایی
وحشتگردی؛ سفر به مناطق خوفناک ایران
تجاوز دسته‌جمعی به یک زن در «جلگه وحشت»
غذای نظامیان آمریکایی در مناطق جنگی!
دولت دریاچه ارومیه را احیا کرد؛ البته در کتاب درسی نه در واقعیت!
پاول دوروف: ایران تلگرام را فیلتر نخواهد کرد /صداوسیما ابایی از متهم شدن به رفتار جناحی ندارد/واکنش فدراسیون فوتبال به توهین به علی دایی
قاتل شهید «محسن حججی» دستگیر شد؟
لاریجانی به اصلاح‌طلبان نزدیک‌ می‌شود؟/خطرناک تر از داعش، چه کسانی هستند؟/دست‌پخت فرهاد مجیدی برای نیمکت استقلال/کامنت سردار آزمون برای سردار سلیمانی
این زن اعتیاد عجیبی به ازدواج دارد
زباله نریختن را از محرم شروع و به یک عادت همیشگی تبدیل کنیم
تک‌تیراندازی که ٣٢٢ داعشی را به جهنم فرستاد

همین امروز دانشگاه ها را به روی دانشمندان ایرانی و خارجی باز کنید؛ سعودی ها در کمین هستند!  (۱۵۷ نظر)

در روز عاشورا، میان کاروان حسین (ع) بودیم یا در لشکر یزید؟  (۸۷ نظر)

گرایش نوجوانان به مواد مخدر کم بود، جنایت هم به آن اضافه شد!  (۷۲ نظر)

آوارگي يك رزمنده در تهران و ايثار همسرش  (۵۹ نظر)

راننده ای که همسرش را روی کاپوت می کشاند، مسافر را زیر چرخ له خواهد کرد!  (۵۸ نظر)

13 میلیون تومان بدهید، بدون هیچ زحمتی کارشناسی ارشد قانونی بگیرید!  (۴۲ نظر)

ضرب و شتم مدیر دبیرستان توسط دانش‌آموز  (۳۶ نظر)

جزئیات افزایش حقوق کارکنان در سال ۹۷  (۲۹ نظر)

شرط جدید اردوغان برای بارزانی؛ تهران مرکز تصمیم گیری درباره آینده منطقه؛ رئیس جمهور ترکیه در تهران تصمیم می گیریم  (۲۸ نظر)

تجاوز دسته‌جمعی به یک زن در «جلگه وحشت»  (۲۸ نظر)

فاتح تریم امشب با 17میلیارد، استقلالی می‌شود  (۲۸ نظر)

ما را به خیر آموزش و پرورش این کشور امیدی نیست!  (۲۷ نظر)

زن محکوم به جرم «دفاع از ناموس» آزاد شد  (۲۱ نظر)

زندگی زنان در عربستان  (۲۰ نظر)

نظرسنجی:کدام‌گزینه‌سرمربیگری‌استقلال‌رامی‌پسندید؟  (۲۰ نظر)