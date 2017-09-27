نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » سیاست بین الملل
South Korea may be next victim of US lust for battle

While the United States claims to be concerned about our dangerous world, it is often the US itself that becomes a threat to world peace. The fact is that the US creates a situation, and then afterward it considers it a threat against its interests.
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۵ مهر ۱۳۹۶ - ۰۸:۳۷ 27 September 2017
In this way, the US pursues a perilous agenda against any harassment of its supremacy, ignoring, rejecting, denying, and abusing other nations’ rights and sovereignty.
For this purpose, the US has not only wasted its national resources and public money, it has also lost its credibility when it claims to respect  equality and the values of other nations’ civilization. This results in  unfair and unjust policies, politics and diplomacy as practiced by the United States.

Within the context of the "global war on terror” started by the United States, I have criticized  such behavior before:

The USA has wasted … hundreds of billions of dollars bombing innocent people to kill a few terrorists. If I were the president of the USA, I would have showered dollars on the people to eliminate a handful [of] mastermind terrorists rather than the bombing, and giving money to bastards who created such monsters. [As] a result, the world [would be] greener, and people not hungry, even [as] America was 10 times rebuilt.

Another side of this picture visibly demonstrates the reality of the architecture of September 11, 2001, and after that, more than 20 million deaths in 37 nations that became the victims of US state terror, costing trillions of dollars worth of resources as well.

Such a terror journey started with the Gulf War, holding the title of Operation Desert Shield and Storm, from August 2, 1990, until  February 28, 1991. The second Gulf War was from March 20 until May 1, 2003. Both wars won justification from the United Nations Security Council, whose purpose is to maintain peace; consequently, the terror elements became stronger and stronger.

After the destruction of the New York World Trade Center on September 11, 2001, the United States attacked Afghanistan and destroyed Osama bin Laden’s places of refuge. Previously, he had been a favorite of the US in the defeat of the Soviet Union, but later he became the most dangerous person for the White House. After bin Laden’s death, US forces remained in Afghanistan, changing its policies, and accusing Pakistan, a close ally in the "war on terror”, forgetting, ignoring and denying Pakistan’s significant sacrifices.

One should not forget the massive destruction of the Middle East wars;  similarly, in relation to South Korea, it is going to get even worse.

When I focus on the history of invasion and war by the superpowers,  their actions mirror each other. Should Russia jump into the fray in Korea, for strategical revenge for the Soviet Union’s defeat in Afghanistan, one might find it difficult to visualize which would be the greater victim, the United States or South Korea. Whatever happens,  the outcome will be terrible for the entire world.

