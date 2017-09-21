بدون نیاز به ضامن یک ساعته صاحب خودروی مورد علاقتون شود                                     بلیط رایگان به دبی هدیه گلفام سفر      
تابناک جهان » آمریکا
Alex Jones claims the US government is drugging Donald Trump through his diet cokes

Far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has said that Donald Trump is being "covertly drugged" with small amounts of sedative in his drinks.
تاریخ انتشار: ۳۰ شهريور ۱۳۹۶ - ۰۹:۵۵ 21 September 2017
Far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has said that Donald Trump is being "covertly drugged" with small amounts of sedative in his drinks.

In a video posted to his website Infowars.com, the radio presenter said the US president had been fed tranquilisers for around two months and they were making his speech slur.

Mr Jones cited sources close to the President, but he did not provide any evidence for the claim.

"It's known that most presidents end up getting drugged," he said. "Small dosages of sedatives till they build it up. Trump's such a bull he hasn't fully understood it yet.”

"But I've talked to people, multiple ones, and they believe that they are putting a slow sedative that they're building up that's also addictive in his Diet Cokes and in his iced tea and that the president by six or seven at night is basically slurring his words and is drugged."

He added: "Now I’m risking my life, by the way, tell you all this. I was physically sick before I went on air."

Mr Jones then claimed: "They drug presidents because the power structure wants a puppet". He said that Mr Trump should have his blood tested by a trusted doctor.

Mr Jones has boasted about his links to the President and during the 2016 presidential race, Mr Trump was interviewed on the Infowars website. Mr Trump – who has appeared to tout conspiracies aired by Infowars – later called Mr Jones a "nice guy".

The radio presenter has repeatedly attacked former First Lady Michelle Obama and in August claimed he had "the final proof" she was a man.

In the video, Mr Jones shows a series a pictures of Ms Obama and points out to pleats in her dresses and trousers he says is evidence she has a penis.

He has previously claimed without evidence, that the Sandy Hook massacre and Boston bombings were hoaxes and that Barack Obama founded Isis
