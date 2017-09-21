بدون نیاز به ضامن یک ساعته صاحب خودروی مورد علاقتون شود                                     بلیط رایگان به دبی هدیه گلفام سفر      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » آمریکای لاتین
۲۰۳بازدید
‍ پ

Mexico earthquake: Rescue teams in frantic search for survivors

Rescuers are continuing to search for survivors of the 7.1-magnitude earthquake that hit Mexico - as officials raised the death toll to 230.
کد خبر: ۷۳۲۱۳۱
تاریخ انتشار: ۳۰ شهريور ۱۳۹۶ - ۰۹:۵۲ 21 September 2017
امتیاز خبر: 84 از 100 تعداد رای دهندگان 203

Rescuers are continuing to search for survivors of the 7.1-magnitude earthquake that hit Mexico - as officials raised the death toll to 230.

The number of confirmed dead in Mexico City rose to 100 as the nation's capital bore the brunt of the deaths and damage in Tuesday's quake.

Emergency workers battled through the night to try to free a young girl trapped in the rubble of a collapsed school.

She was found in the debris at the Enrique Rebsamen school in a southern area of the capital - where at least 21 children died and a further 30 remain missing.

Local TV reported that rescuers spotted the child on Wednesday and a search dog subsequently entered the wreckage and confirmed she was alive.

Her fingers were later seen wiggling as teams tried to get to her.

Emergency services have been joined by Mexico's "mole" rescue workers, who formed as a volunteer search and rescue group in the aftermath of the devastating quake that struck Mexico City in 1985.

They have worked at disaster sites across the world including the 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center in New York.

Oscar Guevara, a doctor from the central Mexican state of Queretero who joined the Topos of Tlatelolco search and rescue group in 2010, said they had found three people alive, along with some bodies, in the rubble of one building.

President Enrique Pena Nieto has declared three days of national mourning, but said the race to pull out survivors was still the priority.

"Every minute counts to save lives," he tweeted.

The quake was centred near Raboso in Puebla state, 76 miles (123km) southeast of Mexico City, but the shaking in the capital was almost as intense.

When it struck, panicked workers fled from office buildings and clouds of dust rose up from the crumbling facades of damaged buildings.

The earthquake came less than two weeks after an 8.1 magnitude tremor in southern Mexico killed at least 98 people.

Amid the latest quake, the Popocatepetl volcano near the capital had a small eruption, flattening a church on its southern slopes and killing 15 people attending a mass.

بازگشت به بالای صفحه
.به کانال تلگرام ما بپیوندید
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
تصاویر گوبلز آمریکا، نویسنده سخنرانی ترامپ! / تصاویر حواشی تکان دهنده اعدام قاتل آتنا اصلانی / ویدیو فریاد پیتزا فروش، حیا...

تصاویر گوبلز آمریکا، نویسنده سخنرانی ترامپ! / تصاویر حواشی تکان دهنده اعدام قاتل آتنا اصلانی / ویدیو فریاد پیتزا فروش، حیا...

آیا همه مردان وزیر، اصلح هستند؟/ بازی‌های نوستالژیک بچه‌های قدیم/ موسیقی ایران را هر جای دنیا بگذارید...

آیا همه مردان وزیر، اصلح هستند؟/ بازی‌های نوستالژیک بچه‌های قدیم/ موسیقی ایران را هر جای دنیا بگذارید...

عزادار خارج از تقویم نظام درد پاکت دارد نه درد دین/پنگوئن های قطب جنوب هم ننگ کودک کشی رژیم اسراییل را...

عزادار خارج از تقویم نظام درد پاکت دارد نه درد دین/پنگوئن های قطب جنوب هم ننگ کودک کشی رژیم اسراییل را...

هیأت مداح جنجالی تعطیل شد/پیام تسلیت سرلشکر ایرانی به ملت آمریکا/افشاگری امیرعبدالهیان درباره بارزانی/درخواست...

هیأت مداح جنجالی تعطیل شد/پیام تسلیت سرلشکر ایرانی به ملت آمریکا/افشاگری امیرعبدالهیان درباره بارزانی/درخواست...

نظر شما
نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

حمایت منصوریان از همه به جز رحمتی

قتل با چکش در کمپ کارگری

پشت پرده یک پرونده آدم‌ربایی

اولین دیدار مقامات دیپلماتیک ایران و آمریکا در دوران ترامپ / تیلرسون: بزرگ‌ترین چالش ایجاد درک تعریف رابطه ایران و آمریکا است / ظریف: آمریکا از واقعیات جامعه بین‌الملل دور است

آماری از مرگ و میر موتورسیکلت‌سواران

8 نفر زیر چرخ‌های کامیون جان باختند

مرگ وکیل زن پس از تیراندازی نامزدش

توصیه‌های رییس مجلس خبرگان به سیدحسن خمینی

قتل‌عام اعضای خانواده برادر به خاطر یک اختلاف

بلر: 30 درصد محتمل است برگزیت اتفاق نیافتد

آمریکا از برجام خارج می‌شود؟

وب گردی

۱۴ مورد از شاهکارهای فرانک لوید رایت

جدیدترین روش درمان ترس

حوادث ناشی از گودبرداری برای مسئولان عادی شده است

غوره خودرویی‌ها حلوا می‌شود

اپراتورها فروش تلفنی سیم‌کارت ندارند

كشف داروى ضد سفيدى مو در ايران دنيا را متعجب كرد!

خانه‌هایی با شیرآلات طلا در تهران

کنسرت علیرضا قربانی به روایت ویدیو

خرید آسان و مطمئن مبلمان اداری با قیمت های استثنایی

دوربین مدار بسته بدون سیم و سیار برای دفتر کار و ادارات با قیمت باورنکردنی

فرصتی بی نظیر برای خرید و فروش املاک در سراسر ایران!

فروش اقساطی H30 کراس

راهنمای اخذ ویزای 5 ساله مولتی کانادا

بهترین اپلیکیشن خرید بلیط هواپیما

معضل ترافیک فزاینده گریبانگیر استان البرز

اولین واکنش ها به صادر نشدن حکم شهرداری نجفی

تصاویر تاریخی از هیولای پرنده دریای خزر

احتمال تاخیر طولانی در زمان تحویل پژو 2008

"وزارت نفت" مکلف به جذب دانشجویان نفت شد
ازدواج جدید آیت الله جنتی به روایت پسرش
تنها دوست ایران که با همه پرسی استقلال اقلیم کردستان عراق مخالفت نکرده است!
عباس عبدی: خمیازه رئیسی یک فاجعه بزرگ بود/وساطت ناطق نوری برای تأیید صلاحیت احمدی‌نژاد!/اصلاح‌طلبان مسئولیتی در قبال عملکرد دولت ندارند
هشدار رسمی پلیس به رانندگان پلاک شهرستان در تهران؛ عجیب اما واقعی!
مرگی در تنهایی، برای مردی که جهان را از جنگ هسته‌ای نجات داد
مرد تایلندی که ۱۲۰ زن دارد!
آخرین حرف‌های قاتل آتنا پیش از اعدام
قاتل آتنا به دار مجازات آویخته شد
تکرار یک اتفاق شوم با بمب‌گذاری عجیب در نجف آباد! +فیلم
واکنش های مختلف جهانی به سخنرانی ترامپ علیه ایران در سازمان ملل
هیأت مداح جنجالی تعطیل شد/پیام تسلیت سرلشکر ایرانی به ملت آمریکا/افشاگری امیرعبدالهیان درباره بارزانی/درخواست اینستاگرامی هاشمی از نجفی
صفر تا صد حضور نگار جواهریان در خندوانه
اظهارات ترامپ «سخیف، شعاری و بی محتوا»ست
حاشیه های اجرای حکم قاتل آتنا اصلانی

هشدار رسمی پلیس به رانندگان پلاک شهرستان در تهران؛ عجیب اما واقعی!  (۳۴۱ نظر)

آیا شما ادعای دولت درباره ایجاد 700 هزار شغل در بهار امسال را باور می‌کنید؟  (۱۲۸ نظر)

تنها دوست ایران که با همه پرسی استقلال اقلیم کردستان عراق مخالفت نکرده است!  (۱۱۰ نظر)

پاسخ معترضان گازاشک آور نیست، ساز و کار پراشکال کنکور را اصلاح کنید!  (۱۰۳ نظر)

نظرسنجی تابناک درباره برکناری یا ابقای منصوریان  (۱۰۰ نظر)

پروژه انتقال آب «بن-بروجن»، تلاشی دیگر برای نابودی کامل زاینده رود  (۷۶ نظر)

سه جشن عجیب که در خانواده‌ها درحال رواج است!  (۷۰ نظر)

فروش همبرگر ۲۵۰هزار تومانی در لواسان  (۶۵ نظر)

نظرتان درباره این تصویر چیست؟  (۶۱ نظر)

قاتل آتنا به دار مجازات آویخته شد  (۵۹ نظر)

خدا را شکر «منصور خان» نیست تا این حال و روز استقلال را ببیند!  (۵۸ نظر)

مهمترین دلیل بروز طلاق  (۵۵ نظر)

فوتبالیست‌های‌سوریه دررختکن‌آزادی،دقیقاچه‌گفتند؟  (۵۲ نظر)

خریداران عجله نکنند؛ مسکن همچنان در اغما به سر می‌برد  (۵۲ نظر)

کاهش سن بازنشستگی زنان به ۲۵ سال  (۴۷ نظر)