بدون نیاز به ضامن یک ساعته صاحب خودروی مورد علاقتون شود                                     بلیط رایگان به دبی هدیه گلفام سفر      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » آمریکا
۲۸۰بازدید
‍ پ

White House lawyers go head-to-head over Mueller probe

Two of the lawyers on President Trump's legal team are clashing over how forthcoming to be with documents and emails requested by special counsel Robert Mueller as part of his investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election, according to a report.
کد خبر: ۷۳۱۲۳۰
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۷ شهريور ۱۳۹۶ - ۰۸:۴۹ 18 September 2017
امتیاز خبر: 84 از 100 تعداد رای دهندگان 280
Two of the lawyers on President Trump's legal team are clashing over how forthcoming to be with documents and emails requested by special counsel Robert Mueller as part of his investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election, according to a report.

The lawyers — Ty Cobb, a White House lawyer hired to manage the Trump administration's response to the probe, and Donald McGahn, the White House counsel — disagree over how much the White House should cooperate with Mueller's probe, which includes looking into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.

Cobb believes the White House should hand over the emails and documents requested by Mueller in an effort to turn the focus of the investigation away from Trump, according to the New York Times. But McGahn is worried about whether Cobb's approach could limit Trump's ability to invoke executive or attorney-client privilege.

Mueller has said he wants to interview McGahn about former FBI Director Jim Comey's firing, as well as the White House's response to a June 2016 meeting at Trump Tower with Donald Trump Jr. and a Russian lawyer, Natalia Veselnitskaya.

The conflict between Cobb and McGahn has worsened in recent days, especially after a New York Times reporter recently overhead Cobb talking about their tension during a conversation at a steakhouse in Washington, D.C.

The reporter heard Cobb discussing a White House lawyer he called a "McGahn spy," and said McGahn has "a couple documents locked in a safe," according to the New York Times.

"The White House counsel's office is being very conservative with this stuff," Cobb told John Dowd, another lawyer on Trump's legal team, at the steakhouse, according to the New York Times. "Our view is we're not hiding anything."

Cobb also talked about a colleague he blamed for "some of these earlier leaks" and who reportedly "tried to push Jared out," a reference to Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law and a senior adviser at the White House.

When the New York Times inquired with the White House about the friction, McGahn became angry with Cobb, and White House chief of staff John Kelly scolded Cobb.

As part of his investigation into Russian meddling, Mueller has asked the White House for emails and documents. Not only is the special counsel investigating Russia's role in the 2016 election, but also whether Trump obstructed justice when he fired Comey.

Cobb wanted to give Mueller a host of documents this week and believes the best path forward is to be forthcoming, but McGahn disagrees.

Cobb told the New York Times in an interview he respected McGahn and praised the job he is doing as White House counsel.

"Don McGahn is an exceptional professional," he said. "He's done a superior job of building and managing a White House counsel's office that deals with a wide variety of issues effectively every day. He works hard and is highly regarded, and his lawyering skills are excellent."


بازگشت به بالای صفحه
.به کانال تلگرام ما بپیوندید
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
تصاویر و جزئیات تکان دهنده از تکرار نقشه اسرائیل در کردستان / چرا بارزانی اصرار به تجزیه کرکوک همزمان با کردستان دارد؟ /...

تصاویر و جزئیات تکان دهنده از تکرار نقشه اسرائیل در کردستان / چرا بارزانی اصرار به تجزیه کرکوک همزمان با کردستان دارد؟ /...

منطق حذف برچسب قیمت از روی کالاها چیست؟/ صحبت‌های دو اصلاح طلب درباره روحانی و دولت او/ کاهش اسباب کشی،...

منطق حذف برچسب قیمت از روی کالاها چیست؟/ صحبت‌های دو اصلاح طلب درباره روحانی و دولت او/ کاهش اسباب کشی،...

راز طول عمر آیت‌الله جنتی از زبان پسرش/حدادعادل: اگرچه نرم‌افزار احمدی‌نژاد را نداشتیم ولی نرم‌افزار...

راز طول عمر آیت‌الله جنتی از زبان پسرش/حدادعادل: اگرچه نرم‌افزار احمدی‌نژاد را نداشتیم ولی نرم‌افزار...

دستور عزل یک بازجو توسط رهبری!/توصیه جالب اژه‌ای به خاوری/پاسخ علی اکبر جوانفکر به حداد عادل

دستور عزل یک بازجو توسط رهبری!/توصیه جالب اژه‌ای به خاوری/پاسخ علی اکبر جوانفکر به حداد عادل

نظر شما
نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

چهار تاثیر بلندی قد بر سلامتی

ارسال تجهیزات نظامی ترکیه به مرز سوریه

سقوط یک کولبر از پرتگاه در منطقه مرزیِ خوی

مالیات ۷۰ درصد تعاونی‌های مرزنشینان را غیرفعال کرد

مصدومیت بیرانوند درآستانه دیدار با سپاهان و الهلال

سرگردانی هزاران مسافر در فرودگاه‌های نیوزیلند

دمشق خواهان رفع تحریم‌ها علیه ملت سوریه

اخراج رحمتی بعداز درخشش حسینی در جم

احتمال برگزاری نشست فوق العاده اوپک

۸ کشته و ۶۷ زخمی در توفان رومانی

ساعت به ساعت با قیمت دلار آمریکا، یورو و درهم

زمان ثبت نام دانشجویان جدیدالورود دانشگاه‌های برتر

جزییات کشف بسته انفجاری در نجف‌آباد اصفهان

ویژگی‌های کفش مناسب برای دانش‌آموزان

هشدار روحانی به ناقضان برجام

وب گردی

کنسرت علیرضا قربانی به روایت ویدیو

پر رونق‌ترین بازار مسکن تهران کدام منطقه است؟

خرید آسان و مطمئن مبلمان اداری با قیمت های استثنایی

آنهایی که از ریزش مو رنج می برند

دوربین مدار بسته بدون سیم و سیار برای دفتر کار و ادارات با قیمت باورنکردنی

فرصتی بی نظیر برای خرید و فروش املاک در سراسر ایران!

استراتژی بورگوارد برای بازار ایران

فروش اقساطی H30 کراس

راهنمای اخذ ویزای 5 ساله مولتی کانادا

بهترین اپلیکیشن خرید بلیط هواپیما

مونتاژ پژو 2008 سرعت گرفت(+فیلم)

معضل ترافیک فزاینده گریبانگیر استان البرز

اولین واکنش ها به صادر نشدن حکم شهرداری نجفی

تصاویر تاریخی از هیولای پرنده دریای خزر

احتمال تاخیر طولانی در زمان تحویل پژو 2008

فروش پارک های تهران؛ به زودی + فیلم

اولویت های اقتصادی دولت دوازدهم چیست؟

پارک 22 هکتاری در تهران به فروش رفت/ خواب خرگوشی مسئولان ادامه دارد

کروکودیل، خبرنگار انگلیسی را زنده زنده خورد
دستور عزل یک بازجو توسط رهبری!/توصیه جالب اژه‌ای به خاوری/پاسخ علی اکبر جوانفکر به حداد عادل
جوانترین خلبان زن بویینگ ۷۷۷
مراجع برای سیدحسن خمینی تاییدیه نفرستادند/بیکاری به فرزندان نمایندگان مجلس رسید/ مشکل حصر در سایه حل می شود/محکومیت یک آیت‌الله به حبس و شلاق!
اعلام آمادگی العبادی برای حمله نظامی به اقلیم کردستان /تنبیه ترکیه توسط آمریکا به دلیل خرید اس 400 از روسیه/سخنان عجیب بارزانی علیه ایران و ترکیه
استراتژی بورگوارد برای بازار ایران
تصویری از نخستین زن استاندار ایرانی در سوئد
پاسخ معترضان گازاشک آور نیست، ساز و کار پراشکال کنکور را اصلاح کنید!
اموال و دارایی چند متکدی تهرانی در خانه‌شان
حدادعادل نرم‌افزار احمدی‌نژاد را ندارد!/روایت جدیدی از کناره‌گیری قالیباف/طرح انگلیس برای رواج قمه زنی/اتهامات حمید بقایی در زمان دستگیری چه بود؟/رانت در تغییر رشته یک اصول گرا در زمان دولت اصلاحات!
تصاویر جنگ روانی تازه عربستان علیه ایران / تصاویر منحصر به فرد از آزادسازی دیرالزور / روایت رامبد جوان از عدم دعوت دولتشاهی تا سانسور بهرام رادان / سخنان رهبر انقلاب درباره برخورد با اشخاص
تحریم 18 فرد و نهاد ایرانی توسط وزارت خزانه داری آمریکا+اسامی/جلسه محرمانه آمریکا در آنکارا با کردهای ترکیه در مورد همه پرسی اقلیم کردستان/به تعویق افتادن همه پرسی اقلیم کردستان برای دو سال
پای‌سرمربی‌اسبق‌پرسپولیس قطع شد+عکس
اظهارات عجیب قاتل پسر 11 ساله تهرانی
زیباترین دریاچه کوهستانی ایران

آیا شما ادعای دولت درباره ایجاد 700 هزار شغل در بهار امسال را باور می‌کنید؟  (۱۲۶ نظر)

مجری معروف شبکه سه ممنوع التصویر شد!  (۱۱۷ نظر)

یک اشتباه عجیب 154 داوطلب فاقد صلاحیت را دانشجوی دکترا کرد  (۱۰۲ نظر)

نظرسنجی تابناک درباره برکناری یا ابقای منصوریان  (۷۹ نظر)

فروش همبرگر ۲۵۰هزار تومانی در لواسان  (۶۴ نظر)

نظرتان درباره این تصویر چیست؟  (۶۱ نظر)

پاسخ معترضان گازاشک آور نیست، ساز و کار پراشکال کنکور را اصلاح کنید!  (۶۰ نظر)

آیا نام‌گذاری مدرن‌ترین ورزشگاه ایران به نام امام رضا(ع) کار درستی است؟!  (۶۰ نظر)

پرسپولیس ایران ۳- الاهلی عربستان یک / صعود تاریخی پرسپولیس به نیمه نهایی لیگ قهرمانان آسیا  (۵۳ نظر)

پروژه انتقال آب «بن-بروجن»، تلاشی دیگر برای نابودی کامل زاینده رود  (۵۳ نظر)

خدا را شکر «منصور خان» نیست تا این حال و روز استقلال را ببیند!  (۵۰ نظر)

سقوط مرگبار اتوبوس کرج-ساری به عمق ۱۰۰ متری دره/ تا کنون ۱۱ تن جان باخته‌اند/ علت اولیه حادثه نقص فنی اعلام شد  (۴۷ نظر)

نارضایتی شدید گردشگران ایرانی در ترکیه  (۴۷ نظر)

مهمترین دلیل بروز طلاق  (۴۷ نظر)

فوتبالیست‌های‌سوریه دررختکن‌آزادی،دقیقاچه‌گفتند؟  (۴۶ نظر)