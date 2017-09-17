بدون نیاز به ضامن یک ساعته صاحب خودروی مورد علاقتون شود                                     بلیط رایگان به دبی هدیه گلفام سفر      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » اروپا
۲۳۹بازدید
‍ پ

Ankara summons German ambassador over pro-PKK rally

Turkish foreign ministry on Saturday summoned German ambassador in Ankara over a pro-PKK event held in the city of Cologne.
کد خبر: ۷۳۰۸۸۵
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۶ شهريور ۱۳۹۶ - ۰۹:۱۵ 17 September 2017
امتیاز خبر: 84 از 100 تعداد رای دهندگان 239

Turkish foreign ministry on Saturday summoned German ambassador in Ankara over a pro-PKK event held in the city of Cologne. 

According to a statement from the ministry, Martin Erdmann was called over Saturday's event during which about 3,000 pro-PKK demonstrators gathered at Deutzer Werft Square as part of a so-called international Kurdish festival. 

"We condemn that PKK terror organization's extensions in Germany are allowed to hold an event ... in Cologne and make terror propaganda here," said the statement. 

"Our reaction has been strongly expressed to the Germany's Ambassador," read the statement. 

The statement also criticized the German authorities' inaction about the messages that were read out during the demonstration, which praised the organization and its leaders.

Even though the Interior Ministry updated its list of prohibited PKK symbols in March, the demonstrators carried banned posters of jailed leader Abdullah Ocalan and the symbols of the organization. 

"This double-standard attitude by Germany in the fight against terrorism is worrying in the name of global struggle with terrorism," said the statement. 

The ministry urged Germany to adopt a "principled stand against all kinds of terrorism." 

The terrorist PKK organization is active in the country, and carries out significant propaganda, recruitment, and fund-raising activities.

The group has nearly 14,000 followers among Germany’s Kurdish immigrant population, according to the German domestic intelligence agency BfV. 

The PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization also by the U.S. and the EU -- resumed its armed campaign in July 2015.

Since then, it has been responsible for the deaths of some 1,200 Turkish security personnel and civilians, including a number of women and children.

بازگشت به بالای صفحه
.به کانال تلگرام ما بپیوندید
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
تصاویر جنگ روانی تازه عربستان علیه ایران / تصاویر منحصر به فرد از آزادسازی دیرالزور / روایت رامبد جوان از عدم دعوت دولتشاهی...

تصاویر جنگ روانی تازه عربستان علیه ایران / تصاویر منحصر به فرد از آزادسازی دیرالزور / روایت رامبد جوان از عدم دعوت دولتشاهی...

آیا داستان کاهش سود تسهیلات یک توافق دوطرفه بود؟/ طرح کاهش سن بازنشستگی زنان، جنجالی جدید در جامعه/ «بیمه...

آیا داستان کاهش سود تسهیلات یک توافق دوطرفه بود؟/ طرح کاهش سن بازنشستگی زنان، جنجالی جدید در جامعه/ «بیمه...

ممنوعیت ورود زنان به ورزشگاه امام رضا(ع) مشهد/کنایه آشنا به حدادعادل درباره احمدی‌نژاد

ممنوعیت ورود زنان به ورزشگاه امام رضا(ع) مشهد/کنایه آشنا به حدادعادل درباره احمدی‌نژاد

مراجع برای سیدحسن خمینی تاییدیه نفرستادند/بیکاری به فرزندان نمایندگان مجلس رسید/ مشکل حصر در سایه حل...

مراجع برای سیدحسن خمینی تاییدیه نفرستادند/بیکاری به فرزندان نمایندگان مجلس رسید/ مشکل حصر در سایه حل...

نظر شما
نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

استقرار سامانه هوشمند ثبت تخلف جاده‌ای

نخستین مدال جهانی تیم ملی والیبال قطعی شد

واژگونی تانکر بنزین در محور شاهرود-طرود

سومین گل کاوه رضایی دربلژیک و داغ دل استقلالی ها

نخستین مدال جهانی والیبال ایران قطعی شد

نیازی به عرضه مرغ منجمد در ماه محرم نیست

روحانی: فرصت‌خوب برای رساندن صدای‌مردم به جهان

راننده پورشه ۱۱ آمریکایی را زیر گرفت

بارساباپیراهن جدید واتلتیکو درورزشگاه جدید به زحمت بردند

سامی الجابر از تیم عربستانی اخراج شد

جلدشوت ورزشی/یکشنبه۲۶شهریور۹۶

جلد گل/یکشنبه۲۶شهریور۹۶

وب گردی

خرید آسان و مطمئن مبلمان اداری با قیمت های استثنایی

دوربین مدار بسته بدون سیم و سیار برای دفتر کار و ادارات با قیمت باورنکردنی

فرصتی بی نظیر برای خرید و فروش املاک در سراسر ایران!

از فروش غیر‌رسمی آیفون ۱۰ تا نابسامانی در قیمت‌ها

تعادل بورس در آخرین هفته شهریور

فروش اقساطی H30 کراس

آنهایی که از ریزش مو رنج می برند

راهنمای اخذ ویزای 5 ساله مولتی کانادا

مخاطبانِ بی رحم تصمیم به عقب گرد گرفتند!

بازار رقابت کامل؛ مبادله بین محبت و رقابت

بهترین اپلیکیشن خرید بلیط هواپیما

مونتاژ پژو 2008 سرعت گرفت(+فیلم)

معضل ترافیک فزاینده گریبانگیر استان البرز

اولین واکنش ها به صادر نشدن حکم شهرداری نجفی

تصاویر تاریخی از هیولای پرنده دریای خزر

احتمال تاخیر طولانی در زمان تحویل پژو 2008

فروش پارک های تهران؛ به زودی + فیلم

اولویت های اقتصادی دولت دوازدهم چیست؟

شگفتی‌های پرونده قتل «بنیتا» چه زمانی تمام خواهد شد؟!
کروکودیل، خبرنگار انگلیسی را زنده زنده خورد
گزارش سی ان ان از آماده شدن ترامپ برای اقدام خطرناک علیه ایران/تسلط ارتش سوریه بر 85 درصد خاک این کشور/درخواست آمریکا برای تعویق همه‌پرسی اقلیم کردستان
تصاویر حمله داعش به کاروان ایرانی‌ها در ناصریه عراق / دلار تا کجا گران می‌شود؟ / چه زمان دستور ممنوع الورودی ایرانی‌ها به آمریکا لغو می‌شود؟ / اگر بودا زنده بود، به کمک مسلمانان می آمد؟ / تصاویر تکان دهنده از سرنوشت یک کودک مظلوم
انتخاب ضایع‌ترین عکس و ژن برتر سال/اصولگرای واقعی کیست؟/گزینه‌های مطرح برای استانداری تهران/جشن‌تولد صفحه اینستاگرام آقای نماینده
جوانترین خلبان زن بویینگ ۷۷۷
گریم چندش‌آور یک دانشجو برای دریافت بورسیه
تصویری از نخستین زن استاندار ایرانی در سوئد
حمله تروریستی مرگبار داعش به ناصریه عراق با 130 شهید و زخمی/ سه ایرانی در میان شهدا
مراجع برای سیدحسن خمینی تاییدیه نفرستادند/بیکاری به فرزندان نمایندگان مجلس رسید/ مشکل حصر در سایه حل می شود/محکومیت یک آیت‌الله به حبس و شلاق!
حدادعادل نرم‌افزار احمدی‌نژاد را ندارد!/روایت جدیدی از کناره‌گیری قالیباف/طرح انگلیس برای رواج قمه زنی/اتهامات حمید بقایی در زمان دستگیری چه بود؟/رانت در تغییر رشته یک اصول گرا در زمان دولت اصلاحات!
تحریم 18 فرد و نهاد ایرانی توسط وزارت خزانه داری آمریکا+اسامی/جلسه محرمانه آمریکا در آنکارا با کردهای ترکیه در مورد همه پرسی اقلیم کردستان/به تعویق افتادن همه پرسی اقلیم کردستان برای دو سال
فروش همبرگر ۲۵۰هزار تومانی در لواسان
تلفن همراه هوشمند در نقاشی ۴۰۰ سال پیش
چراغ سبز وزارت کار برای بهره کشی رسمی از کودکان کار

مجری معروف شبکه سه ممنوع التصویر شد!  (۱۱۷ نظر)

یک اشتباه عجیب 154 داوطلب فاقد صلاحیت را دانشجوی دکترا کرد  (۱۰۲ نظر)

آیا شما ادعای دولت درباره ایجاد 700 هزار شغل در بهار امسال را باور می‌کنید؟  (۹۴ نظر)

زنان مطلقه در اولویتی بالاتر از دیگر زنان قرار خواهند گرفت؟!  (۸۵ نظر)

نظرسنجی تابناک درباره برکناری یا ابقای منصوریان  (۷۹ نظر)

شیوه جدید مدرک فروشی در دانشگاه آزاد با تأمین نظر مالی این دانشگاه!  (۷۳ نظر)

فروش همبرگر ۲۵۰هزار تومانی در لواسان  (۶۴ نظر)

آیا نام‌گذاری مدرن‌ترین ورزشگاه ایران به نام امام رضا(ع) کار درستی است؟!  (۶۰ نظر)

چرا در دومین کشور پر دانشگاه جهان، آرزوی دانشجویان بر باد می رود؟  (۵۵ نظر)

پرسپولیس ایران ۳- الاهلی عربستان یک / صعود تاریخی پرسپولیس به نیمه نهایی لیگ قهرمانان آسیا  (۵۳ نظر)

نظرتان درباره این تصویر چیست؟  (۴۸ نظر)

سقوط مرگبار اتوبوس کرج-ساری به عمق ۱۰۰ متری دره/ تا کنون ۱۱ تن جان باخته‌اند/ علت اولیه حادثه نقص فنی اعلام شد  (۴۷ نظر)

نارضایتی شدید گردشگران ایرانی در ترکیه  (۴۷ نظر)

مهمترین دلیل بروز طلاق  (۴۶ نظر)

خدا را شکر «منصور خان» نیست تا این حال و روز استقلال را ببیند!  (۴۵ نظر)