Trump: I Love Israel, and Peace Could Actually Happen

U.S. President Donald Trump, on Friday, expressed his deep affection for Israel during a call to American Jewish leaders on the occasion of the Jewish New Year, which coincides on Thursday, announcing that peace between the Palestinians and Israelis could actually happen.
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۶ شهريور ۱۳۹۶ - ۰۸:۲۱ 17 September 2017
"I am proud to stand with the Jewish people and with our cherished friend and ally, the State of Israel,” he said, according to a statement published by the White House Office of the Press Secretary.

The United States will always support Israel, he said, adding, "And I can tell you on a personal basis, and I just left Israel recently, I love Israel.”

For this reason, said Trump, his administration "has successfully pressured the United Nations to withdraw the unfair and biased report against Israel.”

According to WAFA correspondence, he was referring to the U.N. Human Right Council report that exposed Israel’s violations against the Palestinian people in the territories it has occupied since 1967.

Nonetheless, Trump said, his administration continues to work to bring peace between the Palestinians and Israelis.

"This next (Jewish) New Year also offers a new opportunity to seek peace between the Israelis and Palestinians, and I am very hopeful that we will see significant progress before the end of the year,” he said. ”I think it’s something that actually could happen.”

In introducing Trump to the Jewish leaders, Jared Kushner, his Senior Advisor and son-in-law, who is an orthodox Jew, said that under the Trump administration, US relation with Israel has never been stronger.

"Under the President’s leadership, America’s relationship with the State of Israel has never been stronger, and our country’s commitment to Israel’s security has never been greater,” he said.

Kushner heads the U.S. team working on achieving peace between the Palestinians and Israel. He is jointed in this by special envoy Jason Greenblatt.

After more than 20 meetings with the two sides since taking office in January, the Trump team has not been able to bridge the wide gap between the Palestinians and Israel.

The Palestinians are not pleased with failure of the Trump administration to announce support for the two-state solution, as did previous administrations, and opposition to Israel’s non-stop settlement activity, which the Palestinians say is a major obstacle to peace.

