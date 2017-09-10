Iranian President in Astana calls for a developed and stable Muslim world

Tabnak – Kazakhstan capital Astana is hosting the first Summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Science and Technology, attending also bay the Iranian president. In his remarks on Tuesday Hassan Rouhani called for a developed and stable Islamic world.





"We have all reached consensus that the Islamic world is a crucial and effective part of the global system and having a capable, developed and stable Islamic world would lead to universal capability, development and stability,” Rouhani said in Kazakhstan’s capital Astana on Sunday while addressing a summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).





"It is clear that if the Islamic world is weak, lagged behind and disintegrated, it will be impossible to realize sustainable peace, inclusive development and effective conversion in the world. Therefore, ensuring coherence, solidarity, and cooperation among us, as the members of the great Islamic world, to enter the developed world, is, in fact, a collective effort to make a world free from ignorance, poverty, war and violence,” he added.





Speaking to reporters in Tehran on Saturday before his departure for the Kazakh capital of Astana, Rouhani had said that the heads of the member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) plan to hold a separate meeting about the ongoing "human tragedy” in Myanmar.





"Today, a major human tragedy and ethnic and ideological cleansing is taking place in Myanmar and hundreds of thousands of Muslims have been displaced in this region,” he said, adding that the Muslim world cannot remain silent on the measures taken by the Myanmar government.





Also among his meetings at the sidelines of OIC summit, Rouhani had a meeting with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in which the two leaders called for closer cooperation between Tehran and Ankara.





"Facilitating banking transactions is an important platform for developing ties and cooperation between both countries,” said Rouhani after a meeting with Erdogan in Kazakhstan’s capital Astana on Saturday.





Both leaders also stressed the importance of delivering aid to the people of Myanmar, where security forces have been attacking the Rohingya Muslims and torching their villages since October 2016 in a bid to push them out of the western state of Rakhine.





On Tuesday, Rouhani had another meeting with his Venezuelan counterpart Nicolas Maduro. Rouhani said at the meeting that efforts by OPEC and non-OPEC members to reduce output, prop up the oil prices and balance the market have brought positive outcomes.





The Iranian President also called for unity and cooperation among the independent countries to stand against pressures by the United States and Washington's efforts to interfere in the internal affairs of other countries and sow discord among them.





The first Summit of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Science and Technology kicked off in Astana on Sunday. Missions from about 80 countries and several international organizations, and many scientific and cultural figures are participating in the meeting, during which some of the heads of governments, including Iran, Morocco, Turkey, Pakistan, and Guinea will give speeches.



