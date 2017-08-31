Iran rejects US call for UN nuclear watchdog to inspect more sites

President Hassan Rouhani has dismissed US demands for the UN's nuclear
watchdog to inspect Iran's military sites, saying in a televised
interview that "we will not accept anything by force."
His
comments Tuesday were a response to demands by US ambassador to the
United Nations Nikki Haley for the International Atomic Energy Agency to
inspect military as well as nonmilitary sites in Iran, to check the
country's compliance with a deal that curbs Iran's nuclear weapons
program in exchange for the lifting of sanctions.
"It
is regulations that determine our relations with the IAEA, not US
pressure. I don't think that the IAEA does anything under US pressure
but if, hypothetically, this happens, we will not accept anything by
force," Rouhani said, according to a transcript of the interview
published on his official presidential website.
"We
will not be the first to violate the agreement, but at the same time,
we will not stand still if the other side does," Rouhani said..