تابناک جهان » ایران
Iran rejects US call for UN nuclear watchdog to inspect more sites

President Hassan Rouhani has dismissed US demands for the UN's nuclear watchdog to inspect Iran's military sites, saying in a televised interview that "we will not accept anything by force."
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۹ شهريور ۱۳۹۶ - ۰۹:۳۸ 31 August 2017
His comments Tuesday were a response to demands by US ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley for the International Atomic Energy Agency to inspect military as well as nonmilitary sites in Iran, to check the country's compliance with a deal that curbs Iran's nuclear weapons program in exchange for the lifting of sanctions.
 
"It is regulations that determine our relations with the IAEA, not US pressure. I don't think that the IAEA does anything under US pressure but if, hypothetically, this happens, we will not accept anything by force," Rouhani said, according to a transcript of the interview published on his official presidential website.

"We will not be the first to violate the agreement, but at the same time, we will not stand still if the other side does," Rouhani said..
iran ، inspection ، nuclear program ، nuclear deal
