Israeli jets hit targets in Syria

Israeli jets on Saturday hit several targets in Syria allegedly in response to rocket attacks from the war-torn country, the military said in a written statement.

It said that "more than 10” rockets had fired from Syria earlier.

The Israeli army said the so-called retaliatory strikes targeted Syrian positions north of Golan Heights where rockets were allegedly fired from on Israeli territories.

"An official protest has been sent to the United Nations Peacekeeping Forces as the Israeli sovereignty was violated in an unacceptable way,” the army said.

Israel has occupied most of Syria’s Golan Heights since the 1967 Arab-Israeli war.

Since the outbreak of Syria’s civil war in 2011, the Israeli army has occasionally struck targets inside Syria, especially after shells fired from Syrian territory have fallen inside the Golan Heights, either intentionally or in error.