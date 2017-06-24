tabnak-adv
تابناک جهان » اروپا
Belgian court convicts 8 Emirati Princesses for human trafficking, ill treatment of staff

A Belgian court on Friday convicted eight Emirati princesses fro human trafficking and given suspended jail terms in connection with treatment of servants at a Brussels luxury hotel nearly 10 years ago.
24 June 2017
A Belgian court on Friday convicted eight Emirati princesses fro human trafficking and given suspended jail terms in connection with treatment of servants at a Brussels luxury hotel nearly 10 years ago.

The women are from Abu Dhabi's ruling al-Nahyan family, given 15-month suspended sentences for human trafficking and degrading treatment, the lawyer, Stephen Monod, said.

He said the defence was pleased the case was finally resolved after nearly a decade, reports Reuters.

"Belgian justice has appropriately assessed this case which has generated many misconceptions," he said in a statement.

They were ordered to pay a fine of 165,000 euros ($184,000), with half the sum suspended, also, the defendants acquitted of the more serious charge of inhuman treatment.

The case was filed after a servant of the Emirati Royal family slipped out of the hotel and complained to Belgian police.

