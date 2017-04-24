tabnak-adv
جشنواره بزرگ زمستانه  (نوین چرم ) هدیه 10% + 25% تخفیف ( انتخاب بهرام رادان )                                         
نسخه اصلی
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
تابناک جهان » ایران
۳۰۰بازدید
‍ پ

Iran will leave no stone unturned in developing its missile capabilities - Dehghan

Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Hossein Dehqan has underlined Iran's resolve to boost its military might, saying the Islamic Republic will leave no stone unturned in developing its missile capabilities.
کد خبر: ۶۸۷۸۲۴
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۴ ارديبهشت ۱۳۹۶ - ۱۱:۰۰ 24 April 2017
امتیاز خبر: 84 از 100 تعداد رای دهندگان 300

Speaking in a meeting with commanders of security forces in Tehran on Sunday, Dehqan added that Iranians would not tolerate humiliation by world powers or their efforts to impose their own will on the nation, Press TV reported.

He said the recent remarks by US officials about Iran’s nuclear activities suggested a new plot was being hatched against the Islamic Republic.

Iran's defense minister emphasized that such remarks showed that officials in the US were obtaining information from their lackey's, namely the terrorist Mujahedin-e Khalq Organization (MKO), adding that the notorious group has no value in the eyes of the Iranian nation.

Dehqan made the remarks in reaction to recent MKO allegations claiming that the Islamic Republic is violating the historical nuclear agreement, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), signed between Tehran and the P5+1 group of countries, including the US, by secretly conducting research into nuclear weapons components at the Parchin military site in Iran.

The Iranian minister dismissed the terrorist group’s allegations and said it was "very surprising” that US officials were still being misled by MKO terrorists whose main feature was acts of terror and treason.

He said MKO terrorists were spreading lies and fabrications about Iran’s peaceful nuclear program, adding that some US officials also took an incorrect and hostile stance on the issue, particularly on the brink of presidential election in Iran.

"On the verge of this major national event, enemies will escalate their efforts to create insecurity,” Dehqan said.

Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Hossein Dehqan

He urged the Iranian officials in charge of safeguarding the country's security not to allow the enemies to carry out the slightest move to threaten national security.

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Abbas Araqchi also on Saturday warned the US against being misled by the anti-Iran propaganda campaign of the MKO, saying that Washington had suffered every time it had trusted the notorious group.

"The previous US governments have tested this path multiple times and have taken a knock every time,” he said.

Iran and the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council - the United States, Britain, France, China and Russia - plus Germany signed the JCPOA on July 14, 2015 and started implementing it on January 16, 2016.

Under the agreement, limits were put on Iran’s nuclear activities in exchange for, among other things, the removal of all nuclear-related bans against the Islamic Republic.

The IAEA has on multiple occasions confirmed Iran’s adherence to its commitments under the JCPOA.

The nuclear deal helped nullify the six anti-Iran resolutions passed by the United Nations Security Council under Chapter VII of the UN Charter, and fully closed the case of the so-called possible military dimensions (PMD) to Iran’s nuclear program.

برچسب ها:
iran ، dehghan
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
.به کانال تلگرام ما بپیوندید
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
ویدیوی بررسی قرعه کشی تبلیغات انتخابات ریاست جمهوری؛ همین؟! / ویدیوی معناداری که وب سایت رهبر انقلاب در آستانه تبلیغات انتخاباتی...

ویدیوی بررسی قرعه کشی تبلیغات انتخابات ریاست جمهوری؛ همین؟! / ویدیوی معناداری که وب سایت رهبر انقلاب در آستانه تبلیغات انتخاباتی...

اعطای وام ازدواج چه ارتباطی با نزدیک شدن به زمان انتخابات دارد؟/ پشت پرده قیمت ارزان برخی پیتزاها چیست؟/...

اعطای وام ازدواج چه ارتباطی با نزدیک شدن به زمان انتخابات دارد؟/ پشت پرده قیمت ارزان برخی پیتزاها چیست؟/...

کنایه توئیتری مشاور روحانی به رئیسی و صداوسیما/حصر و ممنوع التصویری در شان این نظام نیست

کنایه توئیتری مشاور روحانی به رئیسی و صداوسیما/حصر و ممنوع التصویری در شان این نظام نیست

نقشه یگان‌های داعش برای انتخابات ایران!/ لغو یک کنسرت در گناباد/ توصیه برجامی عارف به نامزدهای انتخاباتی/...

نقشه یگان‌های داعش برای انتخابات ایران!/ لغو یک کنسرت در گناباد/ توصیه برجامی عارف به نامزدهای انتخاباتی/...

tabnak-adv
نظر شما
نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

با بانک پنیر ایتالیا آشنا شوید

حضور اعضای گروه " ۵ چشم " در نیوزیلند

سفر محمود عباس و پاپ قبطی‌های مصر به کویت

تاکید وزرای خارجه اردن و آلمان بر حل سیاسی بحران سوریه

نخست وزیر سابق قطر: بحران سوریه تجلی عجز کشورهای عربی است

هشدار چین درباره راه افتادن جنگ تجاری

ویدیو: خلاصه بازی منچسترسیتی - آرسنال

اوپک و اسب سرکشی به نام شیل

مقدمه ردوبدل نوشیدنی در فضای‌مجازی فراهم شد

چرا نمایندگان مجلس رجل سیاسی شناخته نشدند؟

احتمال بارش تگرگ در تهران

ترامپ: جلوی اظهارات ضد یهود را می گیریم

ویدیو: خلاصه بازی منچستریونایتد - برنلی

ورزشکار کرمانی صحنه قتل را بازسازی کرد

رقیب جدی روحانی از نگاه تحلیلگر المانیتور

وب گردی

چرا با هر شارژری نمی توان لپ تاپ را شارژ کرد؟

شرکت HMD نوکیا را به بازار ایران بر می گرداند

با نوشیدن آب انار حافظه خود را تقویت کنید

روغن هسته انگور را به خاطر بسپارید!

تماشاکنید: جادوی مسی در ال کلاسیکو

برترین ها در موزه های ایران

عجیب‌ترین پدیده طبیعی در جهان

راهنمای کامل تفسیر انواع آزمایشات

فواید مصرف شیر بادام

هدایایی نفیس برای آنانیکه دوسشان دارید

رتبه نخست لکسوس در خدمات پس از فروش در سال ۲۰۱۷

ثروتمند ترین شهرهای جهان (5)

یک جشن جذاب بهاری

خسارت 468 میلیاردی به بخش کشاورزی

دولت کارگران را دریابد!

33 درصد جمعیت کشور دچار خط فقر مطلق هستند

واردات ۲۰ قلم میوه قاچاق به کشور

فرصت استثنایی دریافت مشاوره تخصصی رایگان !

واکنش عجیب علی کریمی به ماجرای هانی و پرسپولیسی‌ها/ پیش بینی رئیس قوه قضائیه از احتمال فتنه جدید/ واکنش ظریف به اظهارات ترامپ/ میرسلیم:جهانگیری پسر خوبی است!/ حقوق فوق نجومی ۲۵۰ میلیارد تومانی!
در صورت موافقت مجلس، «جمعه» دو تا خواهد شد!
مد جدید ثروتمندان چیست؟
ویدیوهایی از شش کاندیدای ریاست جمهوری / ویدیوی نظر رهبر انقلاب درباره مناظره های زنده انتخابات ریاست جمهوری / ویدیوهایی از تحرکات نظامی تازه آمریکا؛ ترامپ با ماشین جنگی به دنبال عرضه چهره مقتدر؟
جزییات دیدار دو اصلاح طلب با رهبر انقلاب/ کاندیداهای پیروان ادیان الهی تأیید صلاحیت شدند؟/ رونمایی از گزینه احتمالی معاون اولی رئیسی/ واکنش چمران به رد صلاحیت‌ اعضای فعلی شورای شهر/ توصیه تاجزاده به احمدی نژاد
موافقت دولت با تعطیلات دو روزه
در نشست فوق‌العاده، میرزاده به در خروجی دانشگاه آزاد هدایت شد
تصویری که هرچه نگاه کنید ترسناکتر می شود
واکنش محمد هاشمی به خبر رد صلاحیتش
اصولگرایان دیر بجنبند، ائتلاف اصلاح طلبان ـ اعتدالیون پیروز انتخابات می‌شود!
فرمانده کل سپاه: جشن خودکفایی بنزین این هفته رقم خواهد خورد/با یک «تَکرار می‌کنم» جریان انتخابات را تغییر کرد
عجیب اما واقعی؛ خواستگاری در نشست خبری!
آقای احمدی‌نژاد! مردم به کسی که سر حرفش نمی‌ماند، بی اعتمادند!
نقشه یگان‌های داعش برای انتخابات ایران!/ لغو یک کنسرت در گناباد/ توصیه برجامی عارف به نامزدهای انتخاباتی/ جابجایی 2 ستاره پرسپولیس و استقلال/ تهدید انتخاباتی روحانی برای بیان ناگفته ها
روزی که دیکتاتور به دنیا آمد

رقابت روحانی، قالیباف، رئیسی، جهانگیری، هاشمی طبا و میرسلیم  (۳۵۶ نظر)

استاندار تهران: باید هزینه‌های زندگی در تهران را بالا ببریم!  (۲۵۷ نظر)

تغییرات ملموس دولت روحانی در این چهار سال چه بود؟  (۱۸۶ نظر)

پای منفعت اپراتورها که به میان آمد، قول روحانی برای «فیلتر نشدن» شکست!  (۱۶۲ نظر)

رونمایی از نقشه دوم احمدی‌نژاد پس از ردصلاحیت/ حمایت دختر آیت الله هاشمی از آمدن جهانگیری/ علت فیلتر تماس صوتی تلگرام/ توضیح وزارت بهداشت درباره مرگ عارف لرستانی/ اشتباه استراتژیک رئیسی در روز ثبت‌نام چه بود؟  (۱۲۲ نظر)

احمد توکلی: احمدی‌نژاد مجرم است و به ولایت فقیه پایبند نیست / دیدار اصلاح‌طلبان با رهبری برنامه‌ریزی شده است؟  (۱۱۰ نظر)

تا زمانی که خریدار دارد، استانداردش را می‌گیریم و می‌‌فروشیم!  (۱۰۲ نظر)

در صورت موافقت مجلس، «جمعه» دو تا خواهد شد!  (۱۰۱ نظر)

آقای احمدی‌نژاد! مردم به کسی که سر حرفش نمی‌ماند، بی اعتمادند!  (۸۸ نظر)

نامه سرگشاده پدر داغدار کوهدشتی به وزیر بهداشت، درمان و آموزش پزشکی  (۸۲ نظر)

چرا عکس این دختر بر صفحه نخست مطبوعات نیست؟  (۷۳ نظر)

واکنش اروپا به نتیجه رفراندوم روز گذشته ترکیه / «سلطان» و خداحافظی با اتحادیه +ویدیو  (۵۷ نظر)

تنبیه شدید دانش آموز دیگری در «رودبار جنوب»؛ اتفاقی دردناک اما تکراری +فیلم  (۵۷ نظر)

مکالمه صوتی تلگرام به صورت کامل مسدود شد  (۵۶ نظر)

نامه توکلی به شورای نگهبان درباره احمدی نژاد  (۵۳ نظر)