جشنواره بزرگ زمستانه  (نوین چرم ) هدیه 10% + 25% تخفیف ( انتخاب بهرام رادان )                                         آغاز بازدید رایگان زمستانه ایرتویا      طراحی سایت      
نسخه اصلی
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
تابناک جهان » اروپا
۱۲۴بازدید
‍ پ

Le Pen Calls Fillon's Excuses on Job Scandal 'Lie'

Leader of the French far-right National Front party and presidential candidate Marine Le Pen called excuses of Francois Fillon, France's presidential candidate of The Republicans party, regarding employing his wife "lie."
کد خبر: ۶۶۴۷۰۷
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۹ بهمن ۱۳۹۵ - ۱۳:۵۱ 07 February 2017
امتیاز خبر: 84 از 100 تعداد رای دهندگان 124
Leader of the French far-right National Front party and presidential candidate Marine Le Pen called excuses of Francois Fillon, France's presidential candidate of The Republicans party, regarding employing his wife "lie."

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Excuses of Francois Fillon, France's presidential candidate of The Republicans party, regarding employing his wife are false, leader of the French far-right National Front party and presidential candidate Marine Le Pen said Tuesday, adding that Fillon should have known the consequences of such initiative.
On Monday, Fillon apologized to the French for the "error" he made in employing his wife, adding that he could understand that the public opinion on certain issues had changed over time and employing family was no longer acceptable, even if legally permitted.

"I do not understand anything of what Francois Fillon says and does… This is lie," Le Pen said in an interview with LCI TV channel, adding that Fillon's claims that he had not really understood that the French would not appreciate his further cooperation with any of the relatives were contradicting to his decision to terminate the contract with the wife a few days before the scandal erupted.

Le Pan stressed that she was not urging Fillon to withdraw from the presidential race.

She noted that the only thing she was interested in regarding this issue was the clients of Fillon's firm, namely, whether there were any Qatari and Saudi clients.

Fillon, who was initially one of the pollsters' favorites, saw his ratings drop after the scandal broke out in late January around his wife allegedly fraudulent employment.
The financial prosecutors opened an investigation into Fillon's wife case on January 25 after the satirical weekly Le Canard Enchaine reported that she had been paid up to $8,500 for working as her husband's parliamentary aide and received a $5,400 gross monthly salary at the prestigious cultural magazine La Revue des Deux Mondes, owned by Fillon's friend Marc Ladreit de Lacharriere. Le Canard Enchaine also claimed that the children of the couple, who worked as his assistants between 2005 and 2007 at the upper house of the French parliament, had earned about $90,700, though it was unclear whether Fillon's children had really exercised their job responsibilities.

The center-right candidate has repeatedly denied all accusations and pledged to continue fighting.

The first round of the French presidential elections is slated for April 23, with the run-off scheduled for May 7.

tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
.به کانال تلگرام ما بپیوندید
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
اروپا به دست همفکران ترامپ می افتد؟ / ویدیوی انتشار معنادار سخنان رهبر انقلاب درباره یمن / ویدیوی سرقت مسلحانه از بانک در استان...

اروپا به دست همفکران ترامپ می افتد؟ / ویدیوی انتشار معنادار سخنان رهبر انقلاب درباره یمن / ویدیوی سرقت مسلحانه از بانک در استان...

آیا ظریف نامزد انتخابات ریاست‌جمهوری خواهد شد؟/ گلایه حاج آقا قرائتی از بازنشر لطیفه‌اش در اجلاس نماز/ نقش...

آیا ظریف نامزد انتخابات ریاست‌جمهوری خواهد شد؟/ گلایه حاج آقا قرائتی از بازنشر لطیفه‌اش در اجلاس نماز/ نقش...

محمدجواد لاریجانی: از روح برجام متنفرم!/از سال بعد با تلگرام خداحافظی کنید

محمدجواد لاریجانی: از روح برجام متنفرم!/از سال بعد با تلگرام خداحافظی کنید

ماجرای جالب توصیه اوباما به احمدی‌نژاد/ ممنوع الکاری خواننده سرشناس پاپ/ انتقاد تند امام‌جمعه شیراز از یک مراسم ...

ماجرای جالب توصیه اوباما به احمدی‌نژاد/ ممنوع الکاری خواننده سرشناس پاپ/ انتقاد تند امام‌جمعه شیراز از یک مراسم ...

نظر شما
نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

فعالیت اسنپ و تپسی در راستای کارآفرینی است

عملکرد بانک ها در فروش اموال مازاد قابل قبول نیست

شفافیت در بورس برای جلوگیری از ایجاد بازار دلالی

کشورهای دارای دانش هسته ای همکاری لازم را ندارند

محسن کوهکن دبیرکل جامعه اسلامی نمایندگان شد

گفت‌وگوی تلفنی رئیس مجلس با ناطق نوری

تماس تلفنی رئیس فراکسیون امید با ناطق نوری

رشد همراه با ترس شاخص کل بورس

اتمام بررسی لایحه برنامه ششم در شورای نگهبان

اعضای ستاد حمایت از انتفاضه با لاریجانی دیدار می‌کنند

خرید اخیر کیک زرد از روسیه نیست

پرداخت 4500 میلیارد تومان از مطالبات بازنشستگان در سال آینده

حوزه موشکی ایران قابل مذاکره با هیچ احدی نیست

فضای انتخاباتی زود هنگام به مصلحت نظام نیست

باید عاملان محرومیت تراکتورسازی مشخص شوند

وب گردی

کبد چرب و خطر ابتلا به دیابت

دشمنانی که به انسداد عروق کمک می کنند

سرویس‌های اینترنت نامحدود باز می‌گردند

مشاوره و برگزاری تورهاي داخلي و خارجي برای سفرهاي تفريحي و يا كاري

شروط عجیب برای وام ۱۰ میلیونی مسکن مهر

اولین سوپرمارکت آنلاین کالاهای اساسی خانواده

اشتراک تجربیات سفر گردشگران داخلی و خارجی - سفرنامه -خواندنی

سورپرایز جالب فیس بوک برای مجردها

پیام رسان های خارجی فقط یکسال دیگر مهمان کاربران ایرانی هستند

مواد غذایی سرطان‌زایی که هر روز می‌خوریم!

آشنایی با عقود اسلامی بانکی -خدمات بانکی

طب سنتی چه میان‌ وعده‌هایی را توصیه می‌کند

بزرگترین شبکه فروش و خدمات پس از فروش محصولات سونی در ایران

درمان کبد چرب با گیاهان دارویی

فروش ویژه اینترنتی بهترین برندهای پوشاک با ضمانت اصل بودن

شکلاتی که سرطان زا نیست

نکاتی که برای ازدواج باید رعایت شوند

لاغری با قهوه سبز

tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
مراسم تشییع پیکر حسن جوهرچی
دستور جدید ترامپ درباره پوشش زنان/ ارائه درخواست اصلاح‌طلبان به رهبر انقلاب/ دلایل عجیب کی‌روش برای عدم دعوت از پرسپولیسی ها/ تازه‌ترین واکنش‌ قالیباف به حادثه پلاسکو/ روش حذف یارانه پولدارها در 10 دقیقه!
کدام عضو خاندان پهلوی در ایران ماند؟
ماجرای جالب گفت وگوی روحانی با علم الهدی درباره موسیقی/ راز محبوبیت هاشمی از زبان ناطق/ واکنش رئیس بسیج به اظهارات ترامپ/ نظر ظریف درباره وزیرخارجه جدید امریکا/ مهم‌ترین رقیب روحانی در انتخابات 96!
ماجرای جالب توصیه اوباما به احمدی‌نژاد/ ممنوع الکاری خواننده سرشناس پاپ/ انتقاد تند امام‌جمعه شیراز از یک مراسم همراه با موسیقی/ هشدار صریح روسیه به آمریکا درباره لغو برجام/ وزیر به دنبال عاری کردن دانشگاه‌ها از دخانیات!
محمدجواد لاریجانی: از روح برجام متنفرم!/از سال بعد با تلگرام خداحافظی کنید
بهترین پاسخ ایران برای رادیکالیسم دولت ترامپ
تروریست کلوپ شبانه استانبول، غیر قانونی از ایران به ترکیه رفته بود
تفسیری از سکوت معنادار مسکو در خصوص افزایش تنش میان آمریکا و ایران
چرا تهدید نظامی ترامپ یک بلوف است؟ / پیشروی تندروهای اروپا همزمان با تضعیف ترامپ / ویدیوهایی از جنجال های کیمیایی در جشنواره فیلم فجر
سرگردانی ۹ روزه دو برادر در پلاسکو
تصاویر مشمئزکننده از معتادان «کروکودیل»
شکار کوسه توسط شیر دریایی
نظر شما درباره ممنوعیت ورود کشتی‌گیران امریکایی به ایران چیست؟
واکنش یک مغازه‌دار تهرانی به قانون ترامپ

نظر شما درباره ممنوعیت ورود کشتی‌گیران امریکایی به ایران چیست؟  (۶۸۰ نظر)

حسن جوهرچی بازیگر تلویزیون و سینما بدرود حیات گفت  (۱۶۲ نظر)

مردم سردشت، بانه و مناطق مرزی جز «کولبری» چه راه دیگری دارند؟  (۱۶۱ نظر)

باز هم روس‌ها ما را پیچاندند و به توسعه چین کمک رساندند!  (۱۴۴ نظر)

تفسیری از سکوت معنادار مسکو در خصوص افزایش تنش میان آمریکا و ایران  (۱۴۳ نظر)

جزئیاتی از طرح تحریمی جدید دولت ترامپ علیه ایران  (۱۱۷ نظر)

روایتی جدید از ده دقیقه منتهی به فروریختن ساختمان پلاسکو +ویدیو  (۱۰۸ نظر)

چه پیشنهادی برای حل دعوای کشدار کی‌روش با فدراسیون، باشگاه‌ها و فوتبال ایران دارید؟  (۱۰۴ نظر)

واکنش یک مغازه‌دار تهرانی به قانون ترامپ  (۱۰۰ نظر)

پشت پرده هدیه 216 میلیون دلاری ملت ایران به دولت تاجیکستان  (۹۰ نظر)

مجوز ورود کشتی گیران امریکایی به ایران صادر شد  (۷۱ نظر)

در برابر فرمان جدید ترامپ، نباید اقدام متقابل می کردیم!  (۷۰ نظر)

از بیانیه فلین تا توئیت ترامپ؛ تلاش آمریکا برای قرار دادن ایران در مخمصه  (۶۶ نظر)

اهمیت تحریم و تهدید ایران توسط آمریکا / اقدام احتمالی دونالد ترامپ در صورت آزمایش دوباره موشکی توسط ایران  (۵۳ نظر)

پرسپولیس 3-تراکتورسازی 0/سه گل رنگارنگ روی هنر پاس سروش/فاصله 9 امتیازی در صدر+جدول  (۵۲ نظر)