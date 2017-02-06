Lavrov: Iran Never Seen Having Ties With Terrorist Groups

Iran has never been seen having ties with terrorist groups, and should participate in the fight against terrorism, Russia's foreign minister said.





MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Iran has never been seen having any ties with Daesh, al-Nusra Front or other terrorist groups, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Monday.





"Iran has never been seen having any ties with Daesh or al-Nusra Front, or any other structure affiliated with these terrorist organizations and included in the relevant UN Security Council list," Lavrov said.





He added that Tehran should be part of the joint efforts to fight terrorism.





Late on Sunday, US leader Donald Trump said Iran was the "number one terrorist state" and the United States would work with Tehran from the position of sanctions.

His administration announced sanctions Friday against 25 individuals and entities based in Iran, Lebanon, the United Arab Emirates and China for allegedly supporting Tehran's ballistic missile program after its latest medium-range ballistic missile test on January 29.





Tehran has been taking part in settling the Syrian crisis.



