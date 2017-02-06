tabnak-adv
جشنواره بزرگ زمستانه  (نوین چرم ) هدیه 10% + 25% تخفیف ( انتخاب بهرام رادان )                                         آغاز بازدید رایگان زمستانه ایرتویا      طراحی سایت      
نسخه اصلی
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
تابناک جهان » آسیا
۶۸بازدید
‍ پ

UN: Afghan civilian casualties rose 3 percent in 2016

The number of civilians killed and wounded in Afghanistan’s conflict rise by 3 percent in 2016 compared to the previous year, the U.N. mission said in its annual report released Monday.
کد خبر: ۶۶۴۱۶۹
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۸ بهمن ۱۳۹۵ - ۱۱:۰۴ 06 February 2017
امتیاز خبر: 84 از 100 تعداد رای دهندگان 68
The number of civilians killed and wounded in Afghanistan’s conflict rise by 3 percent in 2016 compared to the previous year, the U.N. mission said in its annual report released Monday.

The U.N. 2016 Annual Report on the Protection of Civilians in Armed Conflict in Afghanistan was released Monday. It says that between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2016, the mission documented 11,418 civilian casualties — 3,498 deaths and 7,920 wounded.

That marked a 2-percent decrease in civilian deaths and a 6-percent increase in civilians wounded, amounting to an overall 3-percent increase in casualties compared to 2015.

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said in the report that "Conflict-related violence exacted a heavy toll on Afghanistan in 2016, with an overall deterioration in civilian protection and the highest-total civilian casualties recorded since 2009, when UNAMA began systematic documentation of civilian casualties.”

UNAMA recorded 3,512 casualties among children, with 923 deaths and 2,589 wounded — a 24-percent increase from 2015, and the highest number of child casualties recorded by UNAMA in a single year. The report said that the disproportionate rise in child casualties across Afghanistan in 2016 resulted mainly from a 66-percent increase in casualties from left-over or discarded munitions.

"This appalling conflict destroys lives and tears communities apart in every corner of Afghanistan,” the report quoted Tadamichi Yamamoto, United Nations Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Afghanistan, as saying. "Real protection of civilians requires commitment and demonstrated concrete actions to protect civilians from harm and for parties to the conflict to ensure accountability for indiscriminate and deliberate acts of civilian harm.”

UNAMA attributed 61 percent of civilian deaths and injuries to what it called anti-government elements, mainly the Taliban, and 24 percent to pro-government forces. Of those pro-government forces, it attributed 20 percent to the Afghan national security forces, 2 percent to pro-government armed groups and 2 percent to international military forces.


tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
.به کانال تلگرام ما بپیوندید
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
چرا تهدید نظامی ترامپ یک بلوف است؟ / پیشروی تندروهای اروپا همزمان با تضعیف ترامپ / ویدیوهایی از جنجال های کیمیایی در جشنوار...

چرا تهدید نظامی ترامپ یک بلوف است؟ / پیشروی تندروهای اروپا همزمان با تضعیف ترامپ / ویدیوهایی از جنجال های کیمیایی در جشنوار...

روند رو به رشد عمل های مختلف زیبایی در ایران/ انتقاد مراجع از موج جدید ظهور شرکت‌های هرمی/ پرتقال‌های یخ...

روند رو به رشد عمل های مختلف زیبایی در ایران/ انتقاد مراجع از موج جدید ظهور شرکت‌های هرمی/ پرتقال‌های یخ...

رفع احتمال ردصلاحیت روحانی با هدایت مقامات عالی‌رتبه/رانت‌خواران پشت عناوین دینی و انقلابی پنهان شده‌اند...

رفع احتمال ردصلاحیت روحانی با هدایت مقامات عالی‌رتبه/رانت‌خواران پشت عناوین دینی و انقلابی پنهان شده‌اند...

ماجرای جالب گفت وگوی روحانی با علم الهدی درباره موسیقی/ راز محبوبیت هاشمی از زبان ناطق/ واکنش رئیس ب...

ماجرای جالب گفت وگوی روحانی با علم الهدی درباره موسیقی/ راز محبوبیت هاشمی از زبان ناطق/ واکنش رئیس ب...

نظر شما
نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

هوای تهران باز هم در شرایط ناسالم قرار گرفت

وزارت خارجه پاسخ دندان‌شکنی به اظهارات ضدایرانی ترامپ دهد

عربستان با پشتوانه آمریکا دچار توهم رویارویی با ایران شده است

کالای قاچاق بایدمعدوم شود

آیا ویژگی‌های شخصیتی مسری است؟

تحول در افزایش تولید فولاد و سیمان بعد از انقلاب اسلامی

اختلافات روسیه با آمریکا سبب همسویی ایران و روسیه

پنجره واحد گمرکی از رانت جلوگیری کرده است

برای کارآمدی اورژانس راهی جز تعرفه‌گذاری وجود ندارد

وب گردی

۱۰ خوردنی آرامش‌بخش و ضداسترس

۶ نوع درد جسمی را هیچ وقت نادیده نگیرید

هشدار مراجع قانونی به فرستندگان پیامک های پولی

پینگ مرگ؛ در آستانه ایجاد خرابی سراسری در اینترنت!

۹ دلیل برای خوردن زیتون

فروش ویژه اینترنتی بهترین برندهای پوشاک با ضمانت اصل بودن

باما در کد داغ زمستان پالاز همراه شوید

خواص معجزه آسای پوست هندوانه

تورهای ویژه نوروزی بصورت از دم قسط

بزرگترین شبکه فروش و خدمات پس از فروش محصولات سونی در ایران

دارو نخورید کیوی بخورید

آشنایی با بزرگترین سایت مرجع گردشگری کشور

خواص بهشتی انجیر

علائم و درمان سرطان تیروئید

tabnak-adv
حسن جوهرچی بازیگر تلویزیون و سینما بدرود حیات گفت
واکنش هنرمندان به درگذشت حسن جوهرچی
مراسم تشییع پیکر حسن جوهرچی
اهمیت تحریم و تهدید ایران توسط آمریکا / اقدام احتمالی دونالد ترامپ در صورت آزمایش دوباره موشکی توسط ایران
دستور جدید ترامپ درباره پوشش زنان/ ارائه درخواست اصلاح‌طلبان به رهبر انقلاب/ دلایل عجیب کی‌روش برای عدم دعوت از پرسپولیسی ها/ تازه‌ترین واکنش‌ قالیباف به حادثه پلاسکو/ روش حذف یارانه پولدارها در 10 دقیقه!
جزئیاتی از درگذشت حسن جوهرچی
ناگفته‌های رضایی از نقش تاکسیران‌ها در دستگیری منافقین/روایت امام جمعه گرگان از شب 22 بهمن سال 57 /آخرین نظر احمدی‌نژاد درباره ترامپ/بهنوش بختیاری: حسن جوهرچی دق مرگ شد!
کدام عضو خاندان پهلوی در ایران ماند؟
جزئیاتی از طرح تحریمی جدید دولت ترامپ علیه ایران
آیت‌الله هاشمی و خانواده‌اش در کره شمالی
بهترین پاسخ ایران برای رادیکالیسم دولت ترامپ
جزئیات بیماری و درگذشت حسن جوهرچی
ماجرای جالب گفت وگوی روحانی با علم الهدی درباره موسیقی/ راز محبوبیت هاشمی از زبان ناطق/ واکنش رئیس بسیج به اظهارات ترامپ/ نظر ظریف درباره وزیرخارجه جدید امریکا/ مهم‌ترین رقیب روحانی در انتخابات 96!
خرافات قدیمی که خیلی ها باور دارند
جزئیات تحریم‌های جدید آمریکا علیه 12 نهاد مرتبط با ایران

نظر شما درباره ممنوعیت ورود کشتی‌گیران امریکایی به ایران چیست؟  (۶۷۱ نظر)

بهترین پاسخ به دستور ترامپ برای «ممنوعیت ورود اتباع ۷ کشور از جمله ایران به آمریکا» چیست؟  (۴۸۰ نظر)

حسن جوهرچی بازیگر تلویزیون و سینما بدرود حیات گفت  (۱۶۲ نظر)

مردم سردشت، بانه و مناطق مرزی جز «کولبری» چه راه دیگری دارند؟  (۱۵۹ نظر)

باز هم روس‌ها ما را پیچاندند و به توسعه چین کمک رساندند!  (۱۳۸ نظر)

سهل انگاری تیم پزشکی، چگونه جان بیمار زاهدانی را گرفت؟  (۱۱۶ نظر)

روایتی جدید از ده دقیقه منتهی به فروریختن ساختمان پلاسکو +ویدیو  (۱۰۸ نظر)

چه پیشنهادی برای حل دعوای کشدار کی‌روش با فدراسیون، باشگاه‌ها و فوتبال ایران دارید؟  (۱۰۴ نظر)

توکلی: وزیر میلیاردر ویژه‌خوار را عزل کنید  (۱۰۲ نظر)

واکنش یک مغازه‌دار تهرانی به قانون ترامپ  (۱۰۰ نظر)

پشت پرده هدیه 216 میلیون دلاری ملت ایران به دولت تاجیکستان  (۹۰ نظر)

ادعای جدید شریعتمداری در مورد ممنوعیت ورود اتباع هفت کشور به آمریکا  (۸۴ نظر)

وداع دختر شهید آتش نشان با پدر  (۶۹ نظر)

مجوز ورود کشتی گیران امریکایی به ایران صادر شد  (۵۷ نظر)

اهمیت تحریم و تهدید ایران توسط آمریکا / اقدام احتمالی دونالد ترامپ در صورت آزمایش دوباره موشکی توسط ایران  (۵۱ نظر)