روسیه
Russian Invite to Host Arab-Israeli Summit in Moscow Still Stands

Moscow's invitation for the Arab and Israeli leaders to meet there is still in force, Russian Foreign Minsiter Sergey Lavrov said Wednesday.
۱۳ بهمن ۱۳۹۵ - ۱۱:۳۷ 01 February 2017
Sputnik - Moscow's invitation for the Arab and Israeli leaders to meet there is still in force and has been accepted by the sides in principle, Russian Foreign Minsiter Sergey Lavrov said Wednesday.

"As you know, President [Vladimir] Putin offered Mahmoud Abbad ans Benjamin Netanyahu to meet in Moscow to start direct talks on how to unlock the peace process. This invitation remains in force," Lavrov said.

Speaking at a Russian-Arab Cooperation Forum in Abu Dhabi, Lavrov said "the parties have accepted it in principle."


