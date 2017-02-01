جشنواره بزرگ زمستانه  (نوین چرم ) هدیه 10% + 25% تخفیف ( انتخاب بهرام رادان )                                         آغاز بازدید رایگان زمستانه ایرتویا      طراحی سایت      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » آسیا
۱۳۵بازدید
‍ پ

Indonesia prepares to to issue a fatwa against fake news

The move follows growing concern in the world’s most populous Muslim nation about the spread of fake news – a phenomenon that has been credited with fuelling recent ethnic and political tensions.
کد خبر: ۶۶۲۴۰۶
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۳ بهمن ۱۳۹۵ - ۰۹:۲۵ 01 February 2017
امتیاز خبر: 84 از 100 تعداد رای دهندگان 135
Telegraph - Indonesian clerics are preparing to issue a fatwa against "fake news” after a series of damaging hoaxes on social media which targeted the Chinese and Christian minorities.

The move follows growing concern in the world’s most populous Muslim nation about the spread of fake news  – a phenomenon that has been credited with fuelling recent ethnic and political tensions.

Some of the spurious items in recent months include a claim that China was using contaminated chilli seeds to wage biological warfare against Indonesia, a claim that the design of new monetary notes contains an image of the communist hammer and sickle, and a claim that Indonesia has been inundated by ten million Chinese migrant workers (the government says the number was actually 21,000).
Joko Widodo, the Indonesian president and the subject of numerous viral hoaxes, responded to the latter claim by stating: "Ten  million is the number of Chinese tourists we hope will come."

The fake news campaigns have led to public protests and have now prompted the Indonesian Ulema Council to propose a fatwa which would decree that spreading slander and lies is haram, or forbidden.

Ma'ruf Amin, the council’s chairman, said he wanted to co-operate on the fatwa with the government and had discussed it with the minister of communication and education.

"We asked what the government wanted and we provided [religious] guidance so that our approach will not be in opposition to government policy,” he told Fairfax Media.

The spread of fake news comes amid increasing tensions ahead of next month’s gubernatorial election in Jakarta, the capital.

The governor, Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, known as Ahok, is Christian and was initially deputy but took the position after the then governor Jokowi, as the president is known, won the 2014 election.

Ahok is running for governor but has been furiously attacked by Islamic hard-liners.

His candidacy has fuelled toxic fake news items, including claims his free vaccination program was an attempt to make girls infertile and so reduce the Indonesian population.

Late last year, he was charged with blasphemy and put on trial following claims he insulted the Koran.

This followed the emergence of a video on Facebook of a speech he made in September in which he claimed his opponents had misused a Koranic verse to attack him. The video went viral and prompted mass demonstrations in Jakarta.

Indonesia, which has a population of about 260 million, has a history of anti-Chinese paranoia and prejudice which has sometimes led to violence and riots. In 1998, about 1,000 people died  during two days of horrific anti-Chinese riots fuelled by an economic downturn and food shortages.

The Ulama Council is not an official state body and its fatwas are not law in Indonesia but can sometimes influence public behaviour or encourage criminal prosecutions. Other fatwas have little influence at all.

A recent fatwa banned businesses such as hotels from requiring staff to wear items celebrating Christmas and a previous, little-followed decree banned the use of Facebook.

Mr Ma'ruf  said: "If people want to help enforce them, fine, but what we oppose is if they do sweeping or beat up people, becoming violent."

The government says it plans to create a new agency to combat fake news and a public campaign has called on internet users not to share or spread hoaxes.

بازگشت به بالای صفحه
.به کانال تلگرام ما بپیوندید
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
ویدیوی ضربه یمنی ها به ناوشکن عربستان / ویدیوی بیانات رهبری درباره کولبرها و یک فیلم تلخ درباره مرگ کولبرها / ویدیوی کشم...

ویدیوی ضربه یمنی ها به ناوشکن عربستان / ویدیوی بیانات رهبری درباره کولبرها و یک فیلم تلخ درباره مرگ کولبرها / ویدیوی کشم...

کسب حلال در سرمای منفی یک درجه/ پروژه ای به قدمت 17 استاندار، مدیر کل و پیمانکار/ با بیمارستان‌های پلاسکویی...

کسب حلال در سرمای منفی یک درجه/ پروژه ای به قدمت 17 استاندار، مدیر کل و پیمانکار/ با بیمارستان‌های پلاسکویی...

کارگردان معمای شاه: اگر همه فساد دربار را نشان می‌دادیم سیاه‌نمایی می‌شد/وزیر ارتباطات: اگر پارازیت ب...

کارگردان معمای شاه: اگر همه فساد دربار را نشان می‌دادیم سیاه‌نمایی می‌شد/وزیر ارتباطات: اگر پارازیت ب...

روایت روحانی از علت عصبانیت ترامپ از برجام/ کدام نماینده پشت حکم شلاق خبرنگاران بود؟/ بازیگر مشهور به ...

روایت روحانی از علت عصبانیت ترامپ از برجام/ کدام نماینده پشت حکم شلاق خبرنگاران بود؟/ بازیگر مشهور به ...

نظر شما
نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

دبیر جشنواره شعر فجر کیست؟

نامه اعتراضی سامی یوسف به ترامپ

راننده «پرشیا» زیر دستگاه صنعتی سنگین جان باخت

ارسال۸۷پرونده‌حقوق‌نجومی‌به‌دادسرای‌دیوان محاسبات

رهبر انقلاب در حرم امام راحل(ره) حضور یافتند

مهار آتش سوزی در بیمارستان «رازی» رشت

وب گردی

این نوشیدنی ها برای معده بسیار مفید هستند

۴ راه برای خداحافظی همیشگی با نوشابه ها

تست روانشناسی چهره

آئودی‌های جدید تغییر چهره می دهند (+عکس)

۱۰ چیز که بین شما و زندگی رویایی تان قرار گرفته اند

فروش ویژه اینترنتی برندهای برتر موبایل و تبلت

سه نوع عدم تعادل هورمونی که روی سلامت تاثیر منفی دارد

معرفی کانسپت نیسان جوک e-Power هیبریدی

مواد تاثیر گذار بر روی رشد قد کودکان

سه گانه خاص و هنری سامسونگ را ببینید

یک صبحانه پرکالری و کاهش وزن

روایتی جدید از ده دقیقه منتهی به فروریختن ساختمان پلاسکو +ویدیو
آتش به جان پالایشگاه تهران افتاد/ حریق مخزن 500 هزار لیتری مهار شد+ تکمیلی
ویدیوی حرف های آتش نشان حادثه پلاسکو: مردم ما را با سنگ می زدند! / بدرقه میلیونی قهرمانان وطن / ویدیویی درباره جوان ترین آتش نشانی که به شهادت رسید
راه حل فرزند آیت الله هاشمی برای انتشار خاطرات/ شرط فرمانده سپاه برای حمایت از سیاست خارجی/ واکنش لاریجانی به تصمیم ترانه علیدوستی/ شوخی عجیب با معاون ظریف در مجلس!
وداع با ۱۶ قهرمان/ آغاز مراسم تشییع پیکر شهدای آتش‌نشان/ حضور روسای دو قوه و معاون اول رئیس جمهور/پیکر مطهر شهدای آتش نشان در خاک آرام گرفت
اگر قرار است روحانی ردصلاحیت شود، همین الان محاکمه‌اش کنید/رهبری، ایرانی‌های آمریکا را عفو کند تا بازگردند!
اصغر فرهادی: در مراسم اسكار شركت نمی كنم / تندروهای دنیا شبیه هم به جهان می‌نگرند
در حاشیه تشییع شهدای آتش نشان
جلسه اضطراری شورای امنیت سازمان ملل در پی ادعای آزمایش موشک بالستیک از سوی ایران
وداع دختر شهید آتش نشان با پدر
این بار نوبت «بهمن» بود که نان کولبران را به نرخ جانشان بگیرد!
عربستان سعودی؛ 60 سال قبل
علم‌الهدی: در دولت اصلاحات گفتند آکادمیک‌ترین آخوند هستی اما.../ایران و کره شمالی در جبهه‌ای واحد علیه آمریکا
اجابت تقاضای 30 وطن فروش توسط ترامپ؛ دیگر چه سفارشی دارید؟!
شوخی عجیب با معاون ظریف در مجلس

بهترین پاسخ به دستور ترامپ برای «ممنوعیت ورود اتباع ۷ کشور از جمله ایران به آمریکا» چیست؟  (۴۳۳ نظر)

دلنوشته‌ها خود را برای آتش‌نشان‌های شجاع اینجا بنویسد  (۳۲۷ نظر)

اصغر فرهادی: در مراسم اسكار شركت نمی كنم / تندروهای دنیا شبیه هم به جهان می‌نگرند  (۲۷۱ نظر)

پاسخ جامعه ایرانیان آمریکا به اقدام نژادپرستانه ترامپ / سکوت نخواهیم کرد و با این اقدام‌ شرم آور مبارزه می کنیم  (۲۱۳ نظر)

نمی توانم به دولتی احترام بگذارم که برای مردم کشورم احترام قایل نیست  (۱۴۲ نظر)

چه کسی راه افشای حقایق درباره حادثه پلاسکو را سد کرده است؟!  (۱۰۶ نظر)

سهل انگاری تیم پزشکی، چگونه جان بیمار زاهدانی را گرفت؟  (۱۰۲ نظر)

جزئیات فرمان اجرایی دونالد ترامپ درباره ممنوعیت صدور ویزا برای هفت کشور  (۱۰۰ نظر)

آتش به جان پالایشگاه تهران افتاد/ حریق مخزن 500 هزار لیتری مهار شد+ تکمیلی  (۹۸ نظر)

مردم سردشت، بانه و مناطق مرزی جز «کولبری» چه راه دیگری دارند؟  (۸۱ نظر)

آوارهای پلاسکو برداشته شد؛ اولین اولویت کاری امروز چیست؟  (۷۸ نظر)

تشکر یک آتش‌نشان از سگ پلیس  (۷۵ نظر)

توکلی: وزیر میلیاردر ویژه‌خوار را عزل کنید  (۷۵ نظر)

چند تن از تروریست ها و نهادهای تروریستی مشخص شده در آمریکا ایرانی هستند؟  (۷۰ نظر)

این بار نوبت «بهمن» بود که نان کولبران را به نرخ جانشان بگیرد!  (۶۲ نظر)