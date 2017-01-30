جشنواره بزرگ زمستانه  (نوین چرم ) هدیه 10% + 25% تخفیف ( انتخاب بهرام رادان )                                         آغاز بازدید رایگان زمستانه ایرتویا      طراحی سایت      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » سیاست بین الملل
۲۰۴بازدید
‍ پ

Donald Trump Visit To Britain will go ahead

A state visit to Britain by President Donald Trump later this year will go ahead, the prime minister’s office said Monday, despite increasing calls for it to be canceled over his temporary ban on residents of seven majority-Muslim countries entering the U.S.
کد خبر: ۶۶۱۷۹۰
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۱ بهمن ۱۳۹۵ - ۱۶:۵۶ 30 January 2017
امتیاز خبر: 84 از 100 تعداد رای دهندگان 204
 A state visit to Britain by President Donald Trump later this year will go ahead, the prime minister’s office said Monday, despite increasing calls for it to be canceled over his temporary ban on residents of seven majority-Muslim countries entering the U.S.

Furor over the travel ban has tarnished what British officials had considered a highly successful trip to Washington by Prime Minister Theresa May. She met Trump at the White House on Friday and announced that he had been invited to come to Britain later this year as the guest of Queen Elizabeth II.

May’s Downing St. office said Monday that "an invitation has been extended and accepted,” and the visit is still on.

No date has been announced for the state visit, which involves lavish pomp and ceremony, generally with a stay at Buckingham Palace.

The visit was hailed by government officials as a sign of the close trans-Atlantic relationship, which was also reflected in May’s invitation to meet Trump just a week after his inauguration.

But criticism of May’s wooing of Trump erupted when — only hours after the prime minister had left the White House — the president signed an executive order suspending all travel to the U.S. of citizens of Iran, Iraq, Sudan, Somalia, Syria, Yemen and Libya for 90 days. The order also bars all refugees entering the country for 120 days.

Britain’s three biggest opposition parties have all called for Trump’s state visit to be canceled and an online petition opposing the trip has more than 1 million signatures. Protests against the travel ban are planned Monday in London and other British cities.

Any petition with more than 100,000 signatures must be considered for a debate in Parliament, though not a binding vote.

Last year, Parliament debated whether to ban Trump, then a presidential candidate, from visiting Britain after a similar online petition was filed.

Trump’s travel ban sparked protests at airports across the U.S., along with expressions of condemnation and concern from around the world.

There was widespread confusion about whether the ban applied to dual nationals. Somali-born British Olympic champion runner Mo Farah said he feared it would prevent him returning to the U.S., where he lives.

Late Sunday, Britain’s Foreign Office said U.S. authorities had clarified that the ban didn’t apply to British citizens who are also nationals of one of the seven countries. Canada’s foreign minister said he had been told the same about Canadian dual nationals.

However, the website of the U.S. Embassy in London advised nationals of the seven countries — "including dual nationals” — not to book visa appointments, saying their applications would not be processed.

The U.S. Embassy did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The British exemption didn’t end the storm of opposition, with prominent members of May’s Conservative Party joining in calls for Trump’s visit to be scrapped.

Sayeeda Warsi, a former government minister and Conservative member of the House of Lords, said it was "sending out a wrong signal” to invite Trump, a leaders whose values "are not the same as British values.”

Conservative lawmaker Sarah Wollaston said Trump should not be invited to address both houses of Parliament, an honor given to many visiting foreign leaders.

She said that "those who wish to fawn over him” should do so elsewhere.

Former U.K. Independence Party leader Nigel Farage, a Trump ally, said "British politicians are sheer hypocrites” to oppose the travel ban as they had not objected when President Barack Obama imposed what Farage called a six-month ban on Iraqis.

In 2011 the U.S. imposed stringent checks on Iraqi refugees after two Iraqis were charged with terrorism offenses in Kentucky. It did not ban all travelers from Iraq, however.


بازگشت به بالای صفحه
.به کانال تلگرام ما بپیوندید
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
ویدیوی حواشی تصمیم ترامپ برای فروشنده و اصغر فرهادی / هر ده دقیقه یک کودک کنار گوشمان کشته می شود

ویدیوی حواشی تصمیم ترامپ برای فروشنده و اصغر فرهادی / هر ده دقیقه یک کودک کنار گوشمان کشته می شود

سخنان قابل تامل یک آتشنشان خطاب به مسئولین/ نگاه جوانان ایرانی به حق طلاق زنان چگونه است؟/ رد پای حا...

سخنان قابل تامل یک آتشنشان خطاب به مسئولین/ نگاه جوانان ایرانی به حق طلاق زنان چگونه است؟/ رد پای حا...

اگر قرار است روحانی ردصلاحیت شود، همین الان محاکمه‌اش کنید/رهبری، ایرانی‌های آمریکا را عفو کند تا بازگردند!...

اگر قرار است روحانی ردصلاحیت شود، همین الان محاکمه‌اش کنید/رهبری، ایرانی‌های آمریکا را عفو کند تا بازگردند!...

راه حل فرزند آیت الله هاشمی برای انتشار خاطرات/ شرط فرمانده سپاه برای حمایت از سیاست خارجی/ واکنش لاریجانی ...

راه حل فرزند آیت الله هاشمی برای انتشار خاطرات/ شرط فرمانده سپاه برای حمایت از سیاست خارجی/ واکنش لاریجانی ...

نظر شما
نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

استعفا و عزل سریالی مدیر عاملان/ شرکت بیمه ای که پنج ماه است مدیر عامل ندارد!!

مزار آتش‌نشان شهید حسین سلطانی

توهین مستقیم مسئول اماراتی به مردم 7 کشور

آقای وزیر «استفاده انتخاباتی از امکانات دولتی» 6 ماه زندانی دارد!

نخست وزیر ژاپن درحال تهیه پیشنهاد تجاری با امریکا

افزایش ذخایر نفت با اکتشافات جدید

سازمان ملل فرمان ترامپ را غیرقانونی خواند

جلسه کمیته اجتماعی جبهه مردمی نیروهای انقلاب اسلامی

رییس قضا: ایران به دنبال نفوذ نیست

وحدت تشکیلاتی حول محور انقلاب اسلامی، کلیدواژه جبهه مردمی

روند صعودی قیمت سکه تمدید شد

برگزاری ششمین جلسه مشترک اعضای هیئت مرکزی نظارت برانتخابات شوراها انتخابات شوراها

وب گردی

مجموعه ای از برترین برندهای پوشاک اصل در دسترس شما

با تازه های کمپانی سونی بیشتر آشنا شویم

۳ تمرین تمرکز حواس برای کاهش اضطراب

گرفتگی عروق در سالمندان، با کم‌خوابی در ارتباط است

معرفی قطار زندگی اولین قطار لوکس ایران

طرح تسهیلات بانکی آرامین با اقساط بلند مدت

تجربه تور رفتینگ در رودخانه های بالی - لینک ویدئو گردشگری

قیمت مراسم ختم در مساجد تهران چقدر؟

لیست اشیای ممنوعه در سفرهای هوایی -مقاله های مفید

اپلیکیشن های ایرانی از اپ استور حذف می شود!

عادت بدی که حداقل ۸ سال از عمر کاربران کامپیوتری کم می کند

هتل پنج ستاره کایا لاله پارک تبریز - اخبار و دانستنی ها

ايرانيان بدنبال چگونه طراحي هايي از طلا و جواهر هستند ؟

ترفندهایی برای خودداری از پرخوری

عکس پیکر آیت‌ الله هاشمی دستکاری شده؟/ ماجرای هدیه عجیب ۱۵۰میلیون دلاری احمدی نژاد/ حمایت گلشیفته از ترانه در تحریم اسکار/ ماجرای ریختن پرتقال‌ها به دریای خزر!
درخواست علنی یک آیت‌الله برای رفع حصر/ کی‌روش در تهران است؟/ ابهام در وضعیت حضور فرهادی در اسکار/ اختلاف هاشمی و جنتی از زبان علی جنتی/ اتفاق عجیب در فوتبال ایران!
این عکس از آتش نشان پلاسکو واقعی است!
آتش به جان پالایشگاه تهران افتاد/ حریق مخزن 500 هزار لیتری مهار شد+ تکمیلی
جزئیات جدید از علت درگذشت آیت ‌الله هاشمی/ جایزه صدها میلیاردی به بانك‌هاي «بی‌کفایت» دولتي!
انتشار نخستین عکس از پیکر آیت‌الله هاشمی
پشت پرده توئیت های امنیتی یک مشاور رئیس جمهور
راه حل فرزند آیت الله هاشمی برای انتشار خاطرات/ شرط فرمانده سپاه برای حمایت از سیاست خارجی/ واکنش لاریجانی به تصمیم ترانه علیدوستی/ شوخی عجیب با معاون ظریف در مجلس!
پیام قربانیان گرفتار زیر آوار پلاسکو روی دیوار
محتوا و معانی پیامی که وزیر خارجه کویت با خود به ایران آورد!
پیکر همه آتش نشانان از زیر آوار خارج شد/ هويت 4 شهيد آتش نشان ديگر احراز شد/ تلاش نیروهای امدادی برای یافتن نشانی از 6 شهروند مفقود/ عملیات آواربرداری تمام شد
اگر قرار است روحانی ردصلاحیت شود، همین الان محاکمه‌اش کنید/رهبری، ایرانی‌های آمریکا را عفو کند تا بازگردند!
وداع با ۱۶ قهرمان/ آغاز مراسم تشییع پیکر شهدای آتش‌نشان/ حضور روسای دو قوه و معاون اول رئیس جمهور/پیکر مطهر شهدای آتش نشان در خاک آرام گرفت
توصیه به ترامپ در خطبه‌های نماز جمعه تهران: مبادا خناسان عزم شما را تغییر دهند/"پیام خصوصی" ترامپ به نتانیاهو
ویدیوی حواشی تصمیم ترامپ برای فروشنده و اصغر فرهادی / هر ده دقیقه یک کودک کنار گوشمان کشته می شود

دلنوشته‌ها خود را برای آتش‌نشان‌های شجاع اینجا بنویسد  (۳۲۶ نظر)

بهترین پاسخ به دستور ترامپ برای «ممنوعیت ورود اتباع ۷ کشور از جمله ایران به آمریکا» چیست؟  (۳۲۲ نظر)

اصغر فرهادی: در مراسم اسكار شركت نمی كنم / تندروهای دنیا شبیه هم به جهان می‌نگرند  (۲۲۸ نظر)

پاسخ جامعه ایرانیان آمریکا به اقدام نژادپرستانه ترامپ / سکوت نخواهیم کرد و با این اقدام‌ شرم آور مبارزه می کنیم  (۲۱۳ نظر)

نمی توانم به دولتی احترام بگذارم که برای مردم کشورم احترام قایل نیست  (۱۳۹ نظر)

حرکات غیرعادی پسر ترامپ در مراسم رسمی  (۱۱۷ نظر)

چه کسی راه افشای حقایق درباره حادثه پلاسکو را سد کرده است؟!  (۱۰۵ نظر)

آتش به جان پالایشگاه تهران افتاد/ حریق مخزن 500 هزار لیتری مهار شد+ تکمیلی  (۹۸ نظر)

جزئیات فرمان اجرایی دونالد ترامپ درباره ممنوعیت صدور ویزا برای هفت کشور  (۹۸ نظر)

اولین اقدام پس از رفع مشکلات «پلاسکو»: محاکمه قاطعانه مسببان حادثه!  (۸۳ نظر)

آوارهای پلاسکو برداشته شد؛ اولین اولویت کاری امروز چیست؟  (۷۶ نظر)

تشکر یک آتش‌نشان از سگ پلیس  (۷۳ نظر)

چند تن از تروریست ها و نهادهای تروریستی مشخص شده در آمریکا ایرانی هستند؟  (۷۰ نظر)

اجابت تقاضای 30 وطن فروش توسط ترامپ؛ دیگر چه سفارشی دارید؟!  (۵۶ نظر)

افشای بیش از سی دیدار میان دیپلمات سابق و فعال سیاسی ایرانی با مقامات آمریکا در کاخ سفید  (۵۵ نظر)