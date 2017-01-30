جشنواره بزرگ زمستانه  (نوین چرم ) هدیه 10% + 25% تخفیف ( انتخاب بهرام رادان )                                         آغاز بازدید رایگان زمستانه ایرتویا      طراحی سایت      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » خاورمیانه
۱۲۹بازدید
‍ پ

Syrian army seizes Damascus water source

Syrian government forces took back control of an area near Damascus that provides most of the capital's water supplies after reaching a deal for rebel fighters to withdraw, pro-government media and a monitoring group said.
کد خبر: ۶۶۱۶۰۰
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۱ بهمن ۱۳۹۵ - ۱۰:۰۴ 30 January 2017
امتیاز خبر: 84 از 100 تعداد رای دهندگان 129
The Syrian army and its allies launched an offensive last month to drive insurgents from the Wadi Barada valley, which they have controlled since 2012, and to recapture a major spring and pumping station.

Syria's mainstream rebel factions are under intense pressure after losing areas they held in the northern city of Aleppo to government forces at the end of last year, and now face a fierce assault by Islamist militants elsewhere.

Wadi Barada, which lies northwest of Damascus, has become one of the fiercest battlefronts in Syria's civil war. Disruption to water supplies, including infrastructure damage, has caused acute shortages in the capital this month.

Government forces entered the village of Ain al-Fija, where the spring and pumping station are located, early on Saturday, a military media unit run by Lebanese group Hezbollah, an ally of Damascus, reported.

"The Syrian army has entered Ain al-Fija ... and raised the Syrian flag over the spring installation," a statement by the unit said, adding that the development was due to a deal reached with insurgents by which the rebels would leave the area.

Teams were preparing to enter Ain al-Fija to fix the pumping station and the army had secured control of the village, it added.a
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
.به کانال تلگرام ما بپیوندید
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
ویدیوی حواشی تصمیم ترامپ برای فروشنده و اصغر فرهادی / هر ده دقیقه یک کودک کنار گوشمان کشته می شود

ویدیوی حواشی تصمیم ترامپ برای فروشنده و اصغر فرهادی / هر ده دقیقه یک کودک کنار گوشمان کشته می شود

سخنان قابل تامل یک آتشنشان خطاب به مسئولین/ نگاه جوانان ایرانی به حق طلاق زنان چگونه است؟/ رد پای حا...

سخنان قابل تامل یک آتشنشان خطاب به مسئولین/ نگاه جوانان ایرانی به حق طلاق زنان چگونه است؟/ رد پای حا...

اگر قرار است روحانی ردصلاحیت شود، همین الان محاکمه‌اش کنید/رهبری، ایرانی‌های آمریکا را عفو کند تا بازگردند!...

اگر قرار است روحانی ردصلاحیت شود، همین الان محاکمه‌اش کنید/رهبری، ایرانی‌های آمریکا را عفو کند تا بازگردند!...

راه حل فرزند آیت الله هاشمی برای انتشار خاطرات/ شرط فرمانده سپاه برای حمایت از سیاست خارجی/ واکنش لاریجانی ...

راه حل فرزند آیت الله هاشمی برای انتشار خاطرات/ شرط فرمانده سپاه برای حمایت از سیاست خارجی/ واکنش لاریجانی ...

نظر شما
نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

شش کشته در حمله به نمازگزاران در مسجدی در کبک کانادا

انتقال مسعود به تیم رقیب کریم

جام جهانی هندبال،ناکامی آسیایی ها،قدرت نمایی فرانسه

وب گردی

تجربه تور رفتینگ در رودخانه های بالی - لینک ویدئو گردشگری

قیمت مراسم ختم در مساجد تهران چقدر؟

لیست اشیای ممنوعه در سفرهای هوایی -مقاله های مفید

اپلیکیشن های ایرانی از اپ استور حذف می شود!

عادت بدی که حداقل ۸ سال از عمر کاربران کامپیوتری کم می کند

هتل پنج ستاره کایا لاله پارک تبریز - اخبار و دانستنی ها

ايرانيان بدنبال چگونه طراحي هايي از طلا و جواهر هستند ؟

ترفندهایی برای خودداری از پرخوری

ضربه آزادهای قدرتمند منجر به گل لیونل مسی

bmw سال 2080 این شکلی است (+عکس)

معجزه خوردن ۶ حبه سیر پخته

علائم کم‌کاری تیروئید را با علائم یائسگی اشتباه نگیرید

علت بی خوابی چیست و راه درمان آن چگونه است

علل و راه های درمان ریزش مو

عکس پیکر آیت‌ الله هاشمی دستکاری شده؟/ ماجرای هدیه عجیب ۱۵۰میلیون دلاری احمدی نژاد/ حمایت گلشیفته از ترانه در تحریم اسکار/ ماجرای ریختن پرتقال‌ها به دریای خزر!
درخواست علنی یک آیت‌الله برای رفع حصر/ کی‌روش در تهران است؟/ ابهام در وضعیت حضور فرهادی در اسکار/ اختلاف هاشمی و جنتی از زبان علی جنتی/ اتفاق عجیب در فوتبال ایران!
این عکس از آتش نشان پلاسکو واقعی است!
آتش به جان پالایشگاه تهران افتاد/ حریق مخزن 500 هزار لیتری مهار شد+ تکمیلی
جزئیات جدید از علت درگذشت آیت ‌الله هاشمی/ جایزه صدها میلیاردی به بانك‌هاي «بی‌کفایت» دولتي!
انتشار نخستین عکس از پیکر آیت‌الله هاشمی
پشت پرده توئیت های امنیتی یک مشاور رئیس جمهور
پیام قربانیان گرفتار زیر آوار پلاسکو روی دیوار
محتوا و معانی پیامی که وزیر خارجه کویت با خود به ایران آورد!
پیکر همه آتش نشانان از زیر آوار خارج شد/ هويت 4 شهيد آتش نشان ديگر احراز شد/ تلاش نیروهای امدادی برای یافتن نشانی از 6 شهروند مفقود/ عملیات آواربرداری تمام شد
راه حل فرزند آیت الله هاشمی برای انتشار خاطرات/ شرط فرمانده سپاه برای حمایت از سیاست خارجی/ واکنش لاریجانی به تصمیم ترانه علیدوستی/ شوخی عجیب با معاون ظریف در مجلس!
توصیه به ترامپ در خطبه‌های نماز جمعه تهران: مبادا خناسان عزم شما را تغییر دهند/"پیام خصوصی" ترامپ به نتانیاهو
ویدیوی حواشی تصمیم ترامپ برای فروشنده و اصغر فرهادی / هر ده دقیقه یک کودک کنار گوشمان کشته می شود
کدام بانک سه برابر نرخ تورم سود بانکی می دهد؟!
اگر قرار است روحانی ردصلاحیت شود، همین الان محاکمه‌اش کنید/رهبری، ایرانی‌های آمریکا را عفو کند تا بازگردند!

دلنوشته‌ها خود را برای آتش‌نشان‌های شجاع اینجا بنویسد  (۳۲۶ نظر)

پاسخ جامعه ایرانیان آمریکا به اقدام نژادپرستانه ترامپ / سکوت نخواهیم کرد و با این اقدام‌ شرم آور مبارزه می کنیم  (۲۱۲ نظر)

نمی توانم به دولتی احترام بگذارم که برای مردم کشورم احترام قایل نیست  (۱۳۹ نظر)

اصغر فرهادی: در مراسم اسكار شركت نمی كنم / تندروهای دنیا شبیه هم به جهان می‌نگرند  (۱۲۷ نظر)

جراحی اشتباهی دست کودک اصفهانی و جوابیه علوم پزشکی: ببخشید اشتباه شد!  (۱۱۸ نظر)

حرکات غیرعادی پسر ترامپ در مراسم رسمی  (۱۱۶ نظر)

چه کسی راه افشای حقایق درباره حادثه پلاسکو را سد کرده است؟!  (۱۰۴ نظر)

جزئیات فرمان اجرایی دونالد ترامپ درباره ممنوعیت صدور ویزا برای هفت کشور  (۹۷ نظر)

آتش به جان پالایشگاه تهران افتاد/ حریق مخزن 500 هزار لیتری مهار شد+ تکمیلی  (۹۱ نظر)

اولین اقدام پس از رفع مشکلات «پلاسکو»: محاکمه قاطعانه مسببان حادثه!  (۸۳ نظر)

کشف 4 جسد در زیرزمین پلاسکو/ اجساد کشف شده در نزدیکی موتورخانه کشف شدند نه موتورخانه!/ واکنش عمومی به کشف چند پیکر در موتورخانه/ 3 تناقض جدی در سخنان مسئولان/ «از وضعیت بحرانی خارج شدیم»!/ رئیس بنیاد مستضعفان عذرخواهی کرد/ عذرخواهی هم تکذیب شد!  (۷۹ نظر)

آوارهای پلاسکو برداشته شد؛ اولین اولویت کاری امروز چیست؟  (۷۴ نظر)

تشکر یک آتش‌نشان از سگ پلیس  (۷۱ نظر)

چند تن از تروریست ها و نهادهای تروریستی مشخص شده در آمریکا ایرانی هستند؟  (۷۰ نظر)

میزان عیدی کارگران اصلا قابل دفاع نیست/ این نوع پرداخت ها جامعه را نسبت به تصمیم گیر ها بدبین می کند  (۵۶ نظر)