Turkish Airlines flights not affected by US travel ban

U.S. President Donald Trump on Jan. 27 ordered a four-month hold on allowing refugees into the United States and temporarily banned travelers from Syria, Iraq, Iran, Somalia, Sudan, Libya and Yemen.

Turkish Airlines is continuing its flights to the United States without any disruptions or problems, despite the travel ban imposed on citizens of seven countries, the company’s spokesman said on Jan. 29.





"Turkish Airlines has not experienced any problem regarding the new implementation in the U.S. Our flights are continuing as scheduled without any problem,” said Turkish Airlines spokesman Yahya Üstün.





U.S. President Donald Trump on Jan. 27 ordered a four-month hold on allowing refugees into the United States and temporarily banned travelers from Syria, Iraq, Iran, Somalia, Sudan, Libya and Yemen.





Turkish Airlines carries thousands of transit passengers every year, especially from Iran and Iraq, to the U.S.





Meanwhile, airlines operating at Beirut’s Rafic Hariri International Airport and Egypt’s at Cairo airport have begun implementing measures in compliance with the ban imposed by Trump.





The measures would include denying U.S.-bound travel for nationals from the seven countries who were not U.S. green card holders.







